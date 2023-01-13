ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Air Academy 68, Lewis-Palmer 47

Arrupe Jesuit 83, Pinnacle 7

Belleview Christian 39, Denver Waldorf 6

Bennett 57, Jefferson 43

Berthoud 64, Weld Central 26

Branson/Kim 45, La Veta 42

Briggsdale 64, Akron 50

Cheraw 51, Walsh 7

Cherry Creek 53, Doherty 41

Colo. Springs Christian 50, St. Mary’s 27

Cotopaxi 54, Centennial 39

Denver Christian 58, Longmont Christian 11

Eaton 50, Sterling 39

Ellicott 51, Strasburg 46

FMHS 45, Glenwood Springs 31

Falcon 48, Sierra 24

Flatirons Academy 72, Front Range Christian School 7

Frederick 75, Niwot 10

Golden 62, Northglenn 17

Grand Valley 69, Aspen 12

Lamar 45, Banning Lewis Prep 18

Lutheran 64, Cheyenne Mountain 40

McClave 44, Springfield 17

Monarch 55, Poudre 43

Northridge 53, Severance 40

Palmer Ridge 56, Discovery Canyon 33

Peyton 66, Salida 24

Pueblo County 65, John F. Kennedy 32

Rangeview 68, Regis Groff 16

Riverdale Ridge 70, Mountain View 33

Roosevelt 93, Fort Morgan 14

Skyview 59, Adams City 13

St. Mary’s Academy 45, Prospect Ridge Academy 41

The Classical Academy 43, Elizabeth 38

Thompson Valley 62, Skyline High School 12

University 61, Resurrection Christian 53

Valley 45, Frontier Academy 33

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com

