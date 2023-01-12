ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

KVCR NEWS

California storms bring more heavy rain, flooding and power outages

Rounds of heavy rain, wind and snow are battering California once again, prompting flood alerts and power outages in several regions. The storms are expected to continue at least through the weekend, the National Weather Service said. President Joe Biden has declared the storms a major disaster and ordered federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in affected areas.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

California says it will dismantle death row. The move brings cheers and anger

SAN FRANCISCO — California this week pushed ahead with controversial efforts to dismantle the largest death row system in America. Under Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state is moving to make the transfer of condemned inmates permanent and mandatory after what the state's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) calls a successful pilot program that voluntarily moved 101 inmates off death row into general population prisons across the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KVCR NEWS

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 1/13/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week. 1. Local newspapers examined why the judge who is being blamed for a three-strike felon killing a Riverside County deputy may have reduced bail for him before the killing.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

