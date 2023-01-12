Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
An 'extremely dangerous' tornado in Selma, Ala., damages buildings and uproots trees
SELMA, Ala. — A large tornado damaged homes and uprooted trees in Alabama Thursday as a powerful storm system pushed through the South. The National Weather Service in Birmingham said a "large and extremely dangerous tornado" caused damage as it moved through Selma. The weather service issued a tornado...
California storms bring more heavy rain, flooding and power outages
Rounds of heavy rain, wind and snow are battering California once again, prompting flood alerts and power outages in several regions. The storms are expected to continue at least through the weekend, the National Weather Service said. President Joe Biden has declared the storms a major disaster and ordered federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in affected areas.
A Maryland TikToker raised more than $140K for an 82-year-old Walmart worker
What started as an astounding act of kindness from complete strangers has paid dividends — quite literally — for two men in Maryland. Last month, Rory McCarty was hustling through his local Walmart near Cumberland, Md. He'd just run in to grab some batteries but got stuck in line. While waiting, he says he was struck by the cashier checking customers out.
Heavy rain is still hitting California. A few reservoirs figured out how to capture more for drought
Despite several weeks of torrential rain and flooding, California is still facing a severe multi-year drought. That has many people thinking about how to better capture winter floodwaters to last through the dry season. An innovative approach at two California reservoirs could help boost the state's water supply, potentially marking...
California says it will dismantle death row. The move brings cheers and anger
SAN FRANCISCO — California this week pushed ahead with controversial efforts to dismantle the largest death row system in America. Under Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state is moving to make the transfer of condemned inmates permanent and mandatory after what the state's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) calls a successful pilot program that voluntarily moved 101 inmates off death row into general population prisons across the state.
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 1/13/2023
Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week. 1. Local newspapers examined why the judge who is being blamed for a three-strike felon killing a Riverside County deputy may have reduced bail for him before the killing.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is banning 'Latinx' from state documents
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is banning the term "Latinx" from state documents, according to an executive order she announced Tuesday. "Ethnically insensitive and pejorative language has no place in official government documents or government employee titles," she said. Several adjectives and nouns in Spanish end in "o" and "a"...
Here's what we know about the classified documents found at Biden's home and office
President Biden is facing a Department of Justice investigation after his lawyers found classified documents at his Delaware residence and an office in Washington, D.C. They were found in multiple instances, with a White House lawyer announcing on Saturday that five more pages had been found at Biden's home. On...
KVCR NEWS
San Bernardino, CA
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT
KVCR News strives to create fair and balanced local news that reflects the communities we serves in the Inland Empire of Southern California, particularly San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.https://www.KVCRnews.org
Comments / 0