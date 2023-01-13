Read full article on original website
What is the Brazos Valley Connection project? How a new project is looking to make a greater impact locally
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos Valley Community Connection is a new project born of the collaborative efforts of several Brazos County non-profit organizations that are looking to organize their resources and serve community members in a more effective way. The project is set to kick off on Feb. 24...
City of Navasota holds annual State of the City address
NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota held their annual State of the City address on Wednesday at the Navasota Center. The event included speakers from the county, city, and school district levels who spoke to the major milestones for their respective areas in 2022, as well as their goals for 2023.
City of Navasota joins It's Time Texas Community Challenge
NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota has revealed in a press release that they are joining the It's Time Texas Community Challenge for 2023. The challenge is an eight-week health competition between local communities to get Texans active and start the new year off right. To participate, click...
Texas A&M University system proposes tuition freeze to help middle-class families
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After an affordability study, the Texas A&M University System and 5 other large university systems in the lone star state are putting forth efforts to allocate nearly $1 billion toward higher education. “We're very confident that the leadership in the House and the Senate appropriation...
A new monument is coming to Veterans Park
BRYAN, Texas — A standing granite monument symbolizing the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will become a focal point in the Never Forget Garden Memorial at Veterans Park. The contract for the monument was signed with Watson Signs and Monuments by the Never Forget Garden Memorial Committee, partnering with the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley.
Six College Station ISD band members qualify for state band
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A total of six band students from College Station ISD have been selected to perform with the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-State Band, according to a release from the school district. In total, five students from College Station High School and one student from...
Luther Street to close for reconstruction starting Friday, Jan. 13
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — If you're looking to travel around the Bryan-College Station area, be aware of road closures that could slow down your commute. Luther Street west of FM 2818 off of Harvey Mitchell Parkway is set to close for road work starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, according to the city of College Station.
Hearne mayor discusses hopes, plans for city in 2023
HEARNE, Texas — In 2022, Hearne started off the year with multiple violent situations. Shootings were reported in parts of the city and a there was even a potential threat of violence near Hearne ISD, months later. However, Ruben Gomez, the Mayor of Hearne, said they've found ways to...
Parts of Washington Avenue in Downtown Navasota to be inaccessible during maintenance starting Jan. 15
NAVASOTA, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will be performing road work on Washington Avenue in Downtown Navasota, according to a press release from the city. According to the city, work is set to start on Sunday, Jan. 15, and is expected to be completed by Thursday, Jan. 19. The maintenance will take place overnight, starting at 7 p.m. and ending the following morning at 7 a.m.
The Lincoln Recreation Center is celebrating the MLK holiday with a week of community events
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Lincoln Recreation Center will hold their 39th Annual Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King this evening with many influential speakers and performers. The facility has been a staple in the community for many years, and staff wanted to highlight the leaders that have fought...
A Life Cut Short: Friends recall times, memories with Rashawn Jones
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Rashawn Jones was killed in the Parkway Circle Apartments on Jan. 3rd after three suspects forcibly entered him home. The 26-year-old was taking classes at the Modern Barber and Beauty Institute in Bryan to become a barber. Jones is remembered by several of his friends whom he learned alongside and who spoke with KAGS about the person Rashawn was.
College Station Mayor discusses plans, hopes for city in 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — In November of 2022, John Nichols was elected the next Mayor for the city of College Station. In addition to the new candidates, there were also multiple propositions that were approved, each of which proposed millions for projects to improve different facets in the city.
Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Apple Pie
BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Apple Pie, a seven-and-a-half-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix that's looking to be adopted. Sweet like the food that's associated with her name, Apple Pie loves to be in the company of people, and may end up having a burst of energy because she's so happy to be around humans. While that may not make her the best dog to be around small children, she can be adopted like many other dogs at the shelter at a sweet half-off discount, which is currently ongoing through Saturday, Jan. 14.
America's Got Talent finalist to perform at Blinn's O'Donnel Center on Thursday, Feb. 2
BRYAN, Texas — Magician Mike Super, who has appeared on TV programs such as "America's Got Talent", 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show", "Penn and Teller's Fool Us", and "Phenomenon" is set to perform at the Dr. W.W. O'Donnell Performing Arts Center at the Blinn College Brenham campus, according to a press release from the school.
From Zoom auditions to state honors | Three A&M Consolidated students qualify for All-State choir
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Students are finally getting back into the swing of things and one district has their students singing them into a successful 2023 after a tumultuous two years. The three A&M Consolidated High School students that were selected for the All-State choir include:. Ashton Jasperson. Samantha...
Trudy's Tex-Mex to open College Station restaurant in spring 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Austin-based Tex-Mex restaurant Trudy's is set to open their first location in the College Station area, according to a press release from public relations firm Giant Noise. The new location is set to feature Trudy's refreshed menu and interior design, which was introduced in 2021.
College Station Fire Department is looking for new firefighters, EMS workers
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The College Station Fire Department is looking to hire currently uncertified firefighters and EMS workers and sponsor them during the nearly year-long training process, according to Fire Department Captain Stuart Marrs. "The training will happen before they are assigned shifts, before they make any kind...
Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez discusses hopes for city in 2023
BRYAN, Texas — A lot of cities are drawing up new strategies to start off the new year on the right foot. Here in the Brazos Valley, several cities in the are have nearly all-new council members following the midterm elections this past November. Following the election, Bryan received...
Bryan PD: body found on top of train in 3500 blcok of Finfeather Road, railway traffic stopped
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police have reported that a body has been found on top of a train car in the 3500 block of Finfeather Road in Bryan. The identity of the person has not been revealed at this time. Railway traffic has also been stopped, according to Bryan...
Aggieland Humane Society announces 50% off adoption special for dogs through Jan. 14
BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society recently announced that they are holding an adoption special for dogs currently at the shelter and in foster care. The adoption special kicked off on Monday, Jan. 19 and will conclude on Saturday, Jan. 14. Additionally, a number of dogs that are...
