Bryan, TX

City of Navasota holds annual State of the City address

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota held their annual State of the City address on Wednesday at the Navasota Center. The event included speakers from the county, city, and school district levels who spoke to the major milestones for their respective areas in 2022, as well as their goals for 2023.
NAVASOTA, TX
City of Navasota joins It's Time Texas Community Challenge

NAVASOTA, Texas — The City of Navasota has revealed in a press release that they are joining the It's Time Texas Community Challenge for 2023. The challenge is an eight-week health competition between local communities to get Texans active and start the new year off right. To participate, click...
NAVASOTA, TX
A new monument is coming to Veterans Park

BRYAN, Texas — A standing granite monument symbolizing the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier will become a focal point in the Never Forget Garden Memorial at Veterans Park. The contract for the monument was signed with Watson Signs and Monuments by the Never Forget Garden Memorial Committee, partnering with the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley.
BRYAN, TX
Six College Station ISD band members qualify for state band

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A total of six band students from College Station ISD have been selected to perform with the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All-State Band, according to a release from the school district. In total, five students from College Station High School and one student from...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Hearne mayor discusses hopes, plans for city in 2023

HEARNE, Texas — In 2022, Hearne started off the year with multiple violent situations. Shootings were reported in parts of the city and a there was even a potential threat of violence near Hearne ISD, months later. However, Ruben Gomez, the Mayor of Hearne, said they've found ways to...
HEARNE, TX
Parts of Washington Avenue in Downtown Navasota to be inaccessible during maintenance starting Jan. 15

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will be performing road work on Washington Avenue in Downtown Navasota, according to a press release from the city. According to the city, work is set to start on Sunday, Jan. 15, and is expected to be completed by Thursday, Jan. 19. The maintenance will take place overnight, starting at 7 p.m. and ending the following morning at 7 a.m.
NAVASOTA, TX
A Life Cut Short: Friends recall times, memories with Rashawn Jones

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Rashawn Jones was killed in the Parkway Circle Apartments on Jan. 3rd after three suspects forcibly entered him home. The 26-year-old was taking classes at the Modern Barber and Beauty Institute in Bryan to become a barber. Jones is remembered by several of his friends whom he learned alongside and who spoke with KAGS about the person Rashawn was.
BRYAN, TX
Brazos Buddies featured pet of the week: Apple Pie

BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Apple Pie, a seven-and-a-half-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix that's looking to be adopted. Sweet like the food that's associated with her name, Apple Pie loves to be in the company of people, and may end up having a burst of energy because she's so happy to be around humans. While that may not make her the best dog to be around small children, she can be adopted like many other dogs at the shelter at a sweet half-off discount, which is currently ongoing through Saturday, Jan. 14.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez discusses hopes for city in 2023

BRYAN, Texas — A lot of cities are drawing up new strategies to start off the new year on the right foot. Here in the Brazos Valley, several cities in the are have nearly all-new council members following the midterm elections this past November. Following the election, Bryan received...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan and College Station local news

