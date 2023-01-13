BRYAN, Texas — This week's featured Brazos Buddy is Apple Pie, a seven-and-a-half-year-old Pit Bull Terrier mix that's looking to be adopted. Sweet like the food that's associated with her name, Apple Pie loves to be in the company of people, and may end up having a burst of energy because she's so happy to be around humans. While that may not make her the best dog to be around small children, she can be adopted like many other dogs at the shelter at a sweet half-off discount, which is currently ongoing through Saturday, Jan. 14.

BRYAN, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO