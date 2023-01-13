Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
wearegreenbay.com
Pet Saver: Gunner
Meet Gunner, a 5-year-old dog available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay Campus. This handsome boy loves people and would do best as the only pet in his new home. Sweet and fun, Gunner weighs 77 lbs and can’t wait to be your new best friend.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton welcomes the first Slim Chickens restaurant in the state of Wisconsin
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents in Appleton will now have an additional option to choose from when ordering chicken from a fast-food restaurant. Headquartered in Arkansas, Slim Chickens has migrated and made its way up to Wisconsin, making it the first of its kind in the state. Chad Sternitzky...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Macht Village Programs CEO reveals new location
LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – Tim Macht has provided yet another update, this time releasing the new location of Macht Village Programs. According to Macht, the new location will be at 1551 W. Main Avenue in the Village of Ashwaubenon. They will be reopening at the new location on January 18.
wearegreenbay.com
Take the #BettyWhiteChallenge with J & R Aquatic Animal Rescue
(WFRV) – Be like Betty White! Local 5 Live visited J & R Aquatic Animal Rescue with a challenge to all animal lovers this week plus we give viewers a first look inside at their new shelter in Neenah, and meet some of the animals John and his team are helping.
wearegreenbay.com
High egg prices impacting shopper’s decisions in northeast Wisconsin
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Whether they are from a duck, chicken, organic, or commercially produced, the cost of eggs has increased significantly, with some places charging as high as $7. Shoppers are not happy with the prices egg retailers have hatched up. Green Bay native Marty Ochs was...
wearegreenbay.com
Neenah Public Library hosts retro video game competition
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Neenah Public Library hosted a retro video game competition. People attending the event say playing video games is a fun way of bringing the community together. Father and son, Paul and Sebastian Stinson were among around a hundred gamers of all ages who came...
wisfarmer.com
The long road to Seymour, Wisconsin
Forty-five years ago, Bob and I followed his parents to Seymour Wisconsin where they had purchased a farm. It was quite an undertaking as the Manzke & Manzke partnership packed up their operation for this monumental move. Baby Rebecca was born in December 1976. We were asked to travel to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Forerunner: The Green Bay Correctional Institution
GREEN BAY – As the fate of the Green Bay Correctional Institution hangs in the balance, we take a look at its beginnings and long history in the community. After Wisconsin became a state in 1848, it established its first prison in Waupun to house adult men and women; the adult prison opened in 1851.
wearegreenbay.com
Donate to The Salvation Army New Year campaign
(WFRV) – The Salvation Army of Greater Green Bay needs your help – the Christmas champaign fell short this year but they are making a New Year donation very easy. Major Matt visited Local 5 Live along with Nicole Hanley with how you can help, where the funds go, and how important fundraisers like this are to the community.
Cookie Craze: Crumbl Cookies opens in Ashwaubenon
Friday was a much-anticipated day for cookie lovers in the Green Bay area. It marked the grand opening of the new Crumbl Cookies that just made its new home on Oneida Street.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Monster’ art project bridges elementary, middle schoolers in Appleton
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Some middle schoolers in Appleton are bringing monsters to life. It’s an art project that connects older kids at Wilson Middle school to younger ones at nearby Dunlap Elementary. “Some Kindergartners from Dunlap drew some monsters,” explained Sophia Miller. She, along with her classmates,...
Door County Pulse
Rheins Moving Practice to Sister Bay
Courtney Rheins will be moving her practice to Door County Medical Center’s (DCMC) Sister Bay clinic upon its spring 2023 opening. She has been a nurse practitioner in DCMC’s internal medicine department for nearly a year and recently began seeing patients in the Fish Creek clinic. To learn more, establish care with Rheins at the Sister Bay location or schedule an appointment, visit dcmedical.org.
wearegreenbay.com
Lamers Dairy one of few plants bottling milk in Wisconsin
(WFRV) – On National Milk Day (January 11) Millaine Wells visited Lamers Dairy in Appleton. She shows us their processing facility and chats with the owner about the state of the industry. He explained why Lamers is one of the last plants in our state bottling milk, and why...
Everyone in Wisconsin Should Visit this Epic Amish Market At Least Once
Wisconsin is home to several Amish settlements and is home to the fourth largest Amish population in the United States, behind the states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. In the southwest corner of Marquette County, you’ll find one of Wisconsin’s best Amish markets located within the village of Westfield.
wearegreenbay.com
Waushara Co. snowmobile club has not opened after less than ideal weather conditions
FREMONT, Wis. (WFRV) – Metz Ridge Runners in Fremont would typically open its trails in December, but with a lack of considerable snowfall, the club has been forced to stay closed. President Chuck Vanevenhoven says, “We got the snow so quickly without any cold weather. Our swamps were not...
spectrumnews1.com
CDs still sought by some buyers
MANITOWOC, Wis. — Jim Vogel opened the brown cardboard box to find five new compact discs sandwiched between several vinyl records. “CDs!” he said quietly as he fully opened the box. After years of declining sales, people are still asking for and buying compact discs. “I think they...
wearegreenbay.com
The rainy mix continues
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Low pressure southwest of Green Bay gave way to the all day rain showers we experienced today. Showers or a mix will continue into tonight and all day tomorrow. We are likely to accumulate another quarter to half an inch of rain on top of what we have already seen by the time we dry out Wednesday.
lawrentian.com
Beatnik Betty’s: Fitting the “U” into “unique”
It may be too early for spring cleaning in your closet, but the fall months have passed, and we Lawrentians have entered Winter Term. With temperatures dropping, this time of year means wardrobe changes from pullovers to windbreakers or from Converse to boots. Downtown Appleton is no stranger to clothing shops that cater to the change in season, or more broadly, the customer’s individual need, but one outfitter in particular stands out in that category; Beatnik Betty’s Resale Butik (more commonly known as just Beatnik Betty’s).
seehafernews.com
HSHS St. Nicholas Reveals New Approach to Total Hip Replacement
As an aging population continues to increase the demand for total hip replacements across the United States, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and Prevea Health in Sheboygan are offering a new and alternative approach to the procedure allowing patients to recover and return to normal activities faster. The HANA® table, which...
wearegreenbay.com
Chilton first responders complete challenging rescue after man fell in the woods
CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – First responders and firefighters in Chilton hiked a half mile into the swamp to rescue a man who fell in the woods on Thursday morning. In a Facebook post by the Chilton Fire Department, authorities shared some details about the challenging rescue that took place near Jefferson Road in the Chilton area.
