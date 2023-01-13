Six new K9 dogs joining Panama City Beach Police Department

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Panama City Beach Police will be getting 6 new police officers, but they’re not your normal cops, they’re the 4-legged kind.

Beach City Council members approved a $73,000 grant to buy the K9 officers from Houston K9 Academy in Texas.

The 6 male dogs are all shepherd breeds. They’ll be arriving in just a few days, then will be sent to Dothan, Alabama for eight weeks of training.

These six new dogs will give Panama City Beach Police the largest K9 unit in the region. Chief J.R. Talamantez is excited about the additions.

“They’re a force multiplier, they’re a great asset, they’re a great tool for the city,” Talamantez said. “These dogs not only help keep the community safe, but they help keep our officers safe. It’s a built-in backup with a multi-purpose job so we’re excited to get going and expand our K9 program.”

The dogs’ names are Dex, Gero, Vito, Scorpio, Lord, and Devil. Each one will be a multi-purpose patrol dog.

Talamantez expects they’ll be ready for duty in March, in time for the spring break crowds.

