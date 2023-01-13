Read full article on original website
Congresswoman and U.S. District Judge Recovering After Being Hit by VehicleDaily News NowPortland, OR
10 Portland Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPortland, OR
The couple from Vancouver, Washington who are giving away millionsAsh JurbergVancouver, WA
Friday in Portland: ODOT investing $32.4M to make school routes safer, local tattoo shops offering Friday the 13th dealsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
U.S Department of Labour Penalized Portland Employer Who Denied Workers Overtime, Stole Tips, And Altered RecordsMadocPortland, OR
Captain’s Choice helps usher in Portland’s Cajun crab boil era
Yes, Portland has had Viet-Cajun seafood boil restaurants for some time — My Brother’s Crawfish is more than a decade old. The Rockin’ Crab & Boiling Pot isn’t far behind. But a new wave of Cajun boil, with undersea creatures bobbing in rich, spicy sauces, a trend already sweeping the East Coast, seems to be poised to take over Portland next.
KGW
Historic Portland Black church holds special service honoring MLK
PORTLAND, Ore. — People packed the historic Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church in Northeast Portland on Sunday afternoon for a celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Faith leaders from across the city and elected officials came to pay their respects. Grace Rubenstein is...
kptv.com
‘Told myself expect the worst’: Fire destroys Portland home, 3 roommates displaced
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A house fire in north Portland early Sunday morning left the three occupants scrambling to find housing, with few remaining belongings. Kate Savage said she got a call from her roommate around 2:30 a.m. At first, she thought her roommate was joking. Savage said she remembered...
railfan.com
Oregon Rail Heritage Center Makes Progress on Turntable Installation
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Rail Heritage Center could have a turntable installed on its property by the end of summer. The Portland-based museum has been working with contractors to install the turntable that was once at Southern Pacific’s Brooklyn Yard in Southeast Portland. The turntable will not only give the non-profit a new exhibit but it’ll help the museum’s resident steam locomotives get on the main line should the opportunity arise again.
thebrockvoice.com
Beaverton resident charged in connection to collision that claimed three lives
A Beaverton resident has been charged in connection to a collision that claimed the lives of three people and injured two others last summer. According to the DRPS, the collision occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on July 1, 2022 on Lakeridge Road, north of Concession 4 Thorah. Three people were pronounced deceased at the scene of the two-vehicle collision and two others were transported to a trauma centre after suffering serious injuries.
Vehicles collide in Southeast Portland, driver dies
One person is dead after a two-car crash in SE Portland.
Century-old Portland restaurant prepares to open its doors again
One of Portland’s oldest restaurants is getting ready to reopen after years of challenges through the pandemic.
KATU.com
Semi crash partially blocks I-84 near Multnomah Falls, Benson State Park in Columbia Gorge
BRIDAL VEIL, Ore. — A semi truck crash has part of Interstate 84 closed near Benson State Park and Multnomah Falls in the Columbia River Gorge. Oregon Department of Transportation officials reported the crash at about 1:30 p.m. about two miles west of Multnomah Falls. The crash is involving...
kptv.com
21-year-old man arrested for burglary in SE Portland; meth, M30 pills seized
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary in southeast Portland early Sunday morning. Just after 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary at an ATV dealership in the 10200 block of Southeast Foster Street. Police said an employee arrived at the business and could see someone inside who shouldn’t be there.
KGW
Lake Oswego first responders honored after saving 5-year-old girl
The mom of 5-year-old Sloane said her daughter suddenly passed out and stopped breathing in April. The firefighters who helped save her life were honored this week.
Outlook Online
Crime Briefs: Gresham man makes citizen arrest
Saturday evening, Jan. 14, the Gresham Police Department received reports of shots fired from an apartment complex near Southeast 170th and Stark Street. The 911 callers said there was a “suspicious” man walking in the parking lot of the complex, holding a semi-automatic rifle.
thelesabre.com
Pro-life billboard vandalized in Portland
Just days into 2023, an anti-abortion billboard located in Northeast Portland was vandalized by abortion activists. The original billboard consisted of a baby’s face with statements that noted “Protect the babies” and “Heartbeat 18 days from conception.” The vandalism done on the billboard consisted of a statement sprayed in black spray paint that said “Kill them kids” in the middle along with two x’s crossed over the baby’s eyes.
Marion County man gets gift card with 0 balance
Over the holidays Dale Schaecher received a $40 debit card as a gift. But when he got the card he said the balance was zero.
Is there mail on MLK Day 2023? Are Portland parking meters free today?
Most governmental services are closed Monday, Jan. 16, in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon: Closed. Oregon and Washington state offices: Closed. Oregon and Washington state courts: Closed. Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas and Clark county offices, city of Portland...
Driver goes down embankment near Vista House, rescued
A driver drove over an embankment near Vista House and had to be rescued Saturday night, fire officials said.
kptv.com
Police look for suspects in SE Portland armed robbery
PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Portland Police is looking for suspects in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Southeast Portland early Saturday morning. Around 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Plaid Pantry at the intersection of SE 122nd Ave. and Holgate Blvd.
Portland teacher, students help develop Advanced Placement Black studies course that will spread nationwide
In Maurice Cowley’s second floor social studies classroom at McDaniel High School, the topic for the day is formidable: integration, transatlantic abolitionism and belonging in pre-Civil War America. His students wrestle with the nuanced decisions facing some Black Americans of the time: Give up on a gravely flawed country...
Big waves, surging king tides to swamp Oregon, Washington beaches
The last king tides of the season are forecast to periodically flood the Pacific Northwest’s low-lying shores between Jan. 20 and Jan. 22.
KATU.com
Washington County hit by early-morning power outage after tree falls on line
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Residents of Beaverton and Aloha were faced with a large power outage early Monday morning, according to reports. As of 5 a.m., nearly 3,900 customers were left without power after a tree fell onto power lines, per Portland General Electric's website. The outage was first reported...
greatnorthwestwine.com
Coppola-owned Domaine de Broglie uses Pinot Noir to win McMinnville Wine Competition
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. — It’s a bit of a paradox that Francis Ford Coppola doesn’t have a stage right now for Dave Petterson, who makes some of the Willamette Valley’s top examples of Pinot Noir, evidenced by Domaine de Broglie winning the award for Best of Show at the 2023 McMinnville Wine Competition.
