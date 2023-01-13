ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Captain’s Choice helps usher in Portland’s Cajun crab boil era

Yes, Portland has had Viet-Cajun seafood boil restaurants for some time — My Brother’s Crawfish is more than a decade old. The Rockin’ Crab & Boiling Pot isn’t far behind. But a new wave of Cajun boil, with undersea creatures bobbing in rich, spicy sauces, a trend already sweeping the East Coast, seems to be poised to take over Portland next.
KGW

Historic Portland Black church holds special service honoring MLK

PORTLAND, Ore. — People packed the historic Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church in Northeast Portland on Sunday afternoon for a celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Faith leaders from across the city and elected officials came to pay their respects. Grace Rubenstein is...
railfan.com

Oregon Rail Heritage Center Makes Progress on Turntable Installation

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Rail Heritage Center could have a turntable installed on its property by the end of summer. The Portland-based museum has been working with contractors to install the turntable that was once at Southern Pacific’s Brooklyn Yard in Southeast Portland. The turntable will not only give the non-profit a new exhibit but it’ll help the museum’s resident steam locomotives get on the main line should the opportunity arise again.
thebrockvoice.com

Beaverton resident charged in connection to collision that claimed three lives

A Beaverton resident has been charged in connection to a collision that claimed the lives of three people and injured two others last summer. According to the DRPS, the collision occurred shortly before 11:30 a.m. on July 1, 2022 on Lakeridge Road, north of Concession 4 Thorah. Three people were pronounced deceased at the scene of the two-vehicle collision and two others were transported to a trauma centre after suffering serious injuries.
kptv.com

21-year-old man arrested for burglary in SE Portland; meth, M30 pills seized

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man has been arrested following a burglary in southeast Portland early Sunday morning. Just after 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a burglary at an ATV dealership in the 10200 block of Southeast Foster Street. Police said an employee arrived at the business and could see someone inside who shouldn’t be there.
Outlook Online

Crime Briefs: Gresham man makes citizen arrest

Saturday evening, Jan. 14, the Gresham Police Department received reports of shots fired from an apartment complex near Southeast 170th and Stark Street. The 911 callers said there was a “suspicious” man walking in the parking lot of the complex, holding a semi-automatic rifle.
thelesabre.com

Pro-life billboard vandalized in Portland

Just days into 2023, an anti-abortion billboard located in Northeast Portland was vandalized by abortion activists. The original billboard consisted of a baby’s face with statements that noted “Protect the babies” and “Heartbeat 18 days from conception.” The vandalism done on the billboard consisted of a statement sprayed in black spray paint that said “Kill them kids” in the middle along with two x’s crossed over the baby’s eyes.
kptv.com

Police look for suspects in SE Portland armed robbery

PORTLAND, Ore (KPTV) – Portland Police is looking for suspects in an armed robbery at a convenience store in Southeast Portland early Saturday morning. Around 2 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Plaid Pantry at the intersection of SE 122nd Ave. and Holgate Blvd.
