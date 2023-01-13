Read full article on original website
Diane Innes
3d ago
Poor thing has no place to go thanks to all the ridiculous construction everywhere!!! Relocate him if he’s healthy!!
These Reactions to a Woman Riding a Bicycle on I-93 in Boston are Priceless
There's a term "driving like a Massh**e" for a reason. If you've ever driven through Boston -- never even mind the side streets, but main roads like 93 or Storrow Drive, you know that there are only two real types of commutes -- deadlocked stop and go where you move like an inch or so every 5 mins, or having to drive super aggressive and basically taking your life in your hands.
spectrumnews1.com
Moose on the Loose: MassWildlife, police track down adult moose in Holden
HOLDEN, Mass. - Some Holden residents had a special visitor Sunday afternoon -- a moose was on the loose. MassWildlife described it as an adult female moose. She was found in the area near the Mayo Elementary School. They say she was around 300 to 400 pounds. MassWildlife was able to tranquilize her and bring her to a safer location.
Neighbor applies to care for Walshe children
Speaking about Ana, her neighbor said, 'I saw her every day. She was beautiful every day. Every day she was decked out in her smile."
nbcboston.com
Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police
Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
Woman shot near Andrew Square on Sunday night
Live Boston is reporting that a woman was shot in front of a liquor store on Dorchester Ave. on Sunday night. BPD and Boston EMS were on the scene. No further details are available. Photo via Live Boston.
fallriverreporter.com
Missing and endangered Bristol County man still among the missing
A Bristol County man that was reported missing and endangered in 2021 is still missing and his case was recently registered with the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System in the beginning of 2023. A now 26-year-old Matthew Yeomans of Easton was last seen Sunday, Sept. 19 of 2021, at...
Turnto10.com
Firefighters free deer stuck inside fence in Massachusetts
(WJAR) — A group of firefighters freed a deer trapped in a fence in Marion, Massachusetts on Thursday. Firefighters responded to a fence on Delano Road as a deer couldn’t quite make it through the iron fence. The crew used a cutting tool to set the deer free.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dog Spots in Massachusetts
Massachusetts - There are several different hot dog spots in Massachusetts, but some stand out from the rest. These include Jack's Hot Dog Stand in North Adams, Boston Hot Dog Company in Salem, Spike's Junkyard Dogs in Allston, and Nick's Hot Dogs in Fall River. Each of these places is a must-try for any foodie visiting the state.
Boston Police have located 77-year-old woman who went missing Sunday, police say
BOSTON — Boston Police have safely located 77-year-old Elvira Miranda, who was reported missing Sunday morning, police said. The Department canceled the missing person alert Sunday evening around 7 p.m. Police said Miranda, who suffers from dementia and does not speak English, was last seen in the area of...
quincyquarry.com
Now missing Christmas tree missing care of yet another hard-hitting Quincy Quarry exposé? #mayorkoch #parkandrecreation #texaschainsawmassacre
Now missing Christmas tree missing care of yet another hard-hitting Quincy Quarry exposé?. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Quincy Quarry exposéd on Wednesday that the temporary cut Christmas tree set up by the City of Quincy in the modestly landscaped center of the rotary at the Quincy side base of the Fore River Bridge clearly looked to have been whacked by an at least careless driver.
whdh.com
Authorities make arrest in 2007 Dorchester missing person case now considered homicide
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect has been flown into Massachusetts to face charges in the case of a woman who disappeared from Dorchester in 2007. On Monday, the Boston Police Department announced that David Pena, 33, was booked after police travelled to the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, FL, for the suspect’s rendition.
whdh.com
Brighton crash leaves driver with critical injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - An early morning crash in Brighton left a driver hospitalized with critical, life-threatening injuries, police said. Troopers and officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Nonantum Road and North Beacon Street around 3 a.m. Saturday found a car that had slammed into a pole.
whdh.com
Boston police investigating shooting on Dorchester Avenue
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting on Dorchester Avenue in Boston on Sunday. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 629 Dorchester Ave. around 5:15 p.m. found a victim suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story;...
universalhub.com
Heath Street in Jamaica Plain flooded after main breaks; water so high BFD had to bring in a special water-rescue truck
A 36-inch BWSC water main under Heath Street burst early this morning, flooding Heath, Walden and Minden streets. The Boston Fire Department reports it brought in its "high water rescue vehicle" and sent firefighters in survival suits into houses to check for anybody who might have been trapped. Water, water...
universalhub.com
Police: Man was speeding down Blue Hill Avenue with a loaded assault rifle, a loaded handgun, a pound of pot and a bunch of counterfeit credit cards
State Police report arresting a man on a variety of charges following a search that lasted several hours after he ran away from a traffic stop on Blue Hill Avenue at McLellan Street around 3 a.m. State Police say a trooper patrolling Blue Hill Avenue went into pursuit mode when...
'Marauding group' beat T commuters with crowbar, police say
BOSTON - A "marauding group" beat and robbed MBTA riders with a crowbar during the Thursday evening commute, police allege.Transit police said the first assault happened at about 5 p.m. on a train at the Harvard Square MBTA station, where a man reported being attacked by three males and one female. The victim said one of the attackers was armed with a crowbar.According to police, the alleged attackers traveled to the Park Street Station and attacked and robbed someone else on board a Green Line trolley headed to Kenmore Station."The group allegedly were also threatening several commuters on board the trolley with violence," Transit police said in a statement. "The marauding group continued to travel to Fenway where they robbed and beat another victim, on the platform, with a crowbar causing facial injuries to the victim."Police said after the assault and robbery at Fenway Station, the group fled toward Brookline. Officers searched the area and arrested 25-year-old Parrish Jones of Dorchester, 21-year-old William Windham of Brockton, and a 16-year-old girl from Dorchester.The suspects are all charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing bodily injury, assault and battery and armed robbery.
capecod.com
Updated 12:45 PM: As snow continues, multiple crashes reported including FedEx delivery truck rollover on Route 25
WAREHAM – Continued snowfall Monday morning led to a continuation of numerous motor vehicle crashes. Most were “fender benders” with no serious injuries. In Wareham, a FedEx delivery truck overturned on Route 25 eastbound. The driver was not injured. 12:45 PM update: Sandwich officials responded to Greenway...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Boston Steakhouses
Where are The Must-Try Boston Steakhouses in Boston?. The high-end steakhouse Abe & Louie's is one of Boston's most popular restaurants. This high-end steakhouse is located on Boylston Street and is known for its signature steaks and sides. But it also offers a wide variety of other items. Its menu includes prime-aged Midwestern steaks, fresh seafood, and seasonal produce. Abe & Louie's also features an extensive wine list. Abe & Louie's in Boston is one of the city's oldest and most celebrated steakhouses. Initially opened in 1965, it's a local staple that's been around for decades. Now owned by Tavistock Restaurant Collection, it's part of the group's portfolio of concepts.
whdh.com
Coyote spotted in Boston’s Back Bay
BOSTON (WHDH) - A coyote was recently photographed running along a busy sidewalk in Boston’s Back Bay. The man who snapped the photo said he contacted animal control about the daylight sighting. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or...
BPD seek public’s help in locating 77-year-old woman suffering from dementia, police say
BOSTON — Boston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 77-year-old Elvira Miranda, who was last seen at about 8:40 a.m. Sunday morning, police said. Miranda, who suffers from dementia and does not speak English, was last seen in the area of 18 Norton St. in Dorchester, wearing a green head scarf, a green jacket and a black skirt, police said.
