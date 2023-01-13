Read full article on original website
Boston 130, Charlotte 118
BOSTON (130) Horford 3-8 0-0 8, Tatum 15-23 14-14 51, Williams III 4-5 0-0 8, Smart 4-8 1-2 10, White 5-11 6-6 19, G.Williams 3-12 1-1 9, Hauser 0-1 0-0 0, Kornet 2-2 2-2 6, Brogdon 6-13 0-0 16, Pritchard 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 43-87 24-25 130.
L.A. Lakers 140, Houston 132
HOUSTON (132) Martin Jr. 7-15 1-2 17, Smith Jr. 5-11 3-4 14, Sengun 14-17 3-5 33, Gordon 5-11 9-11 19, Green 7-20 6-8 23, Eason 4-6 0-0 9, Garuba 2-3 0-0 4, Tate 3-8 1-1 7, Christopher 0-4 0-0 0, Mathews 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 49-100 23-31 132.
Atlanta 121, Miami 113
MIAMI (113) Butler 11-16 11-11 34, C.Martin 3-5 0-0 7, Adebayo 9-19 2-2 20, Herro 7-16 0-0 15, Vincent 4-10 0-0 10, Highsmith 3-5 0-0 7, Strus 3-9 5-5 13, O.Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Oladipo 3-8 1-2 7. Totals 43-89 19-20 113.
Toronto 123, N.Y. Knicks 121
TORONTO (123) Anunoby 3-10 2-2 10, Barnes 8-16 9-13 26, Siakam 7-19 6-7 20, Trent Jr. 6-14 2-3 18, VanVleet 10-23 8-8 33, Achiuwa 2-6 4-4 8, Hernangomez 0-2 0-0 0, Boucher 2-5 3-4 8, Flynn 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-96 34-41 123.
Memphis 136, Phoenix 106
PHOENIX (106) Craig 2-7 0-0 4, Saric 4-9 2-2 12, Ayton 8-11 2-2 18, Bridges 8-16 4-4 21, Shamet 2-9 4-4 9, Wainright 1-4 0-0 2, D.Lee 3-11 0-0 8, Biyombo 4-5 0-0 8, Landale 1-2 3-3 5, Okogie 3-6 0-0 9, S.Lee 3-9 3-4 10. Totals 39-89 18-19 106.
Utah 126, Minnesota 125
UTAH (126) Beasley 4-10 1-2 10, Vanderbilt 4-5 7-8 15, Kessler 9-13 2-4 20, Clarkson 6-16 5-6 21, Conley 5-8 1-1 14, Gay 0-4 0-0 0, Agbaji 6-8 2-2 17, Alexander-Walker 2-3 0-0 5, Horton-Tucker 2-7 0-0 5, Sexton 7-10 5-5 19. Totals 45-84 23-28 126.
Cleveland 113, New Orleans 103
NEW ORLEANS (103) Marshall 7-12 0-0 14, Murphy III 7-14 0-0 17, Valanciunas 7-9 7-9 22, Daniels 2-4 0-0 4, McCollum 8-20 6-8 25, Hayes 0-1 1-2 1, Nance Jr. 2-3 0-0 4, Alvarado 4-8 0-0 10, Graham 1-4 3-3 6. Totals 38-75 17-22 103.
Golden State 127, Washington 118
GOLDEN STATE (127) D.Green 5-7 5-6 17, Wiggins 6-15 1-1 14, Looney 1-3 0-0 2, Curry 12-28 11-12 41, Poole 12-20 1-1 32, Lamb 4-5 0-0 10, Jerome 0-3 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 5-9 1-1 11, Moody 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-91 19-21 127.
Rice 88, UTSA 81, OT
RICE (13-5) Fiedler 12-14 0-1 24, Evee 5-13 6-7 19, Mason 2-9 0-5 5, Olivari 9-18 7-9 30, Sheffield 1-5 2-4 4, Huseinovic 1-4 0-0 2, Lieppert 2-4 0-0 4, Lewis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-68 15-26 88.
Holiday sparks late rally as Bucks beat Pacers 132-119
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks responded to the Indiana Pacers' fast start by delivering a dominant performance down the stretch. Holiday scored a season-high 35 points to go along with 11 assists for his third straight double-double and the Bucks rallied to beat the Pacers 132-119 on Monday. The Pacers had led 76-65 at the break after matching their highest first-half point total of the season.
