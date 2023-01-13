Read full article on original website
Top Gun: Maverick Director Reveals the Big Change Made to Sequel's Love Story While Filming
A memorable component of the original 1985 Top Gun is the love story between Tom Cruise's Pete "Maverick" Mitchell and Kelly McGillis' flight instructor Charlotte "Charlie" Blackwood, but for the sequel, Jennifer Connelly's Penny became the love interest. Director Joseph Kosinski recently recalled how the sequel was originally crafted under the assumption that these two hadn't seen each other in more than three decades, only for the story to evolve to imply that the pair had a long-running romance with many ups and downs over the years. Top Gun: Maverick is out now on home video and streaming on Paramount+.
The Mandalorian Season 3 Includes Episodes From Spider-Verse, Twister, and Black Panther Filmmakers
The first full trailer for The Mandalorian Season Three has arrived, showing off the expansive adventures Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu will go on in the upcoming months. Shortly after the trailer was released, Lucasfilm announced the filmmakers that helped bring the third season of the hit show to life. In total, six directors helped film the series' eight-episode Season 3, a mixture of familiar and new faces.
Filmmaker shares what happened when he met America's Most Inbred Family: "Like a Scene out of Deliverance"
A documentary filmmaker, Mark Laita, has revealed that America’s most inbred family, the Whittakers, have no education, live in grunginess, and are ‘like a scene out of Deliverance’.
Top Gun: Maverick Director Accidentally Saw Something Classified While Prepping Movie
Top Gun: Maverick was a huge success last year, earning $1 billion at the box office and becoming a big hit on Paramount+ while also breaking some DVD and Blu-ray sales records. The process of making the long-awaited sequel was intense, and director Joseph Kosinski has shared some interesting behind-the-scenes stories, including how the movie's Darkstar sequence could have resulted in international espionage. Turns out, there were some other shocking things that happened during the production, including Kosinski accidentally seeing something classified.
Yellowstone Fan-Favorite Star Breaks Silence on Upcoming Death
Yellowstone's Season 5 midseason finale was an explosive one that not only saw Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) make the bold move of calling for the impeachment of his father, John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as governor of Montana, but a strong reaction from his sister, Beth (Kelly Reilly). The siblings ended up facing off in a briefly violent confrontation and, after, Beth suggested to their father that they may need to kill Jamie to protect the family and the ranch. It certainly seems like all roads are pointing towards a death at the end of Season 5, but one Yellowstone star is being a bit coy about the situation. Cole Hauser, who plays John's right hand man and Beth's husband Rip Wheeler on the series, told Entertainment Tonight (via Yahoo!) that he didn't want to speculate and that fans would just have to wait and see what series creator Taylor Sheridan comes up with.
Black Clover Cosplay Brings Noelle Back to the Spotlight
Black Clover's anime is getting ready to make its huge comeback to screens around the world with its debut feature film, and one awesome cosplay has brought Noelle Silva back to the spotlight before her big return! The TV anime taking on Yuki Tabata's original manga series ended its five year run a couple of years ago, but it was announced that the franchise would instead be continuing not with a new slate of episodes but with a new feature film. With the new movie hitting our way later this year, fans will get to see Asta and the others in action all over again.
Marvel's Avengers Fans Unhappy Over "Minimum Effort" Skin
Since launch, Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics has offered a steady stream of skins for purchase, including designs based on the comics, as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The game's latest skin is based on the latter, with a take on Thor inspired by the character's 2011 film. It's a nice design, but it's also one that a lot of fans aren't too happy with. The reason is that Marvel's Avengers already has a design based on that version of Thor; this one is just a "variant" of that skin without his helmet!
Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo Steps Out With His Best Cosplay Yet
Jujutsu Kaisen has kept quiet as of late, but things are going to heat up for the series this year. As 2023 gets underway, all eyes are on Gojo Satoru as he will be returning to television soon enough. Jujutsu Kaisen season two promises to check on the sorcerer as well as his students later this year. And thanks to one fan, Gojo is stepping out online with one of his best cosplays to date.
The Sandman Star Addresses Why Netflix Won't Call New Episodes Season 2
The long-awaited adaptation of The Sandman arrived on Netflix last summer, finally bringing the iconic DC Vertigo comic series into live-action. After some impressive streaming numbers and a lot of speculation, the show was renewed for more installments in the fall — but the streaming service was quick to not refer to those episodes as "Season 2." During a recent appearance at Fan Expo San Francisco, Desire actor Mason Alexander Park addressed this decision, and teased that either way, new chapters of the story will be arriving "in a really cool way."
Eternals Star Kumail Nanjiani Wants to Adapt One of DC's Weirdest Heroes
With performances in Eternals and Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Kumail Nanjiani has become a household name in the genre space. The actor and Oscar-nominated screenwriter has contributed to a wide array of epic projects — and as it turns out, he would like one fan-favorite DC character to be among that list. During a recent appearance on Happy, Sad, Confused, Nanjiani revealed that he would like to tackle an adaptation of DC's Irwin Schwab / Ambush Bug. It remains to be seen whether or not that could happen, especially now that Nanjiani's friend James Gunn is in charge of DC Studios.
Did Marvel Secretly Confirm Hulkling for Agatha: Coven of Chaos?
Agatha: Coven of Chaos announced a ton of casting this week, but did Marvel just hint at who will be playing Hulkling. The Hollywood Reporter announced the three directors who will guide the MCU into its most chaotic era. But, Charles Murphy of Murphy's Multiverse might have uncovered who will be standing beside Billy in the WandaVision spinoff. He points towards Miles Gutierrez-Riley as the Skrull prince. Theodore Altman has been a constant source of conversation among fans, much like the other Young Avengers in waiting. The casting of the On the Come Up actor does make a lot of sense. With the current ages speculated around Wanda Maximoff's twins, he fits right in the pocket of an aged-up Hulkling.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Jonathan Majors Reveals Kang Inspirations
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors shared the big inspiration for this variant of Kang the Conqueror. In a new Empire Magazine feature, the MCU actor revealed that director Peyton Reed went back to the history books for some inspiration this time around. His version of He Who Remains in Loki gave off big Willy Wonka vibes as he had been left alone for eons. But, Kang is much more threat and in a conquering mode. So, Alexander the Great makes an obvious inflection point for the Multiverse's biggest threat. Along with those tidbits, all the creatives involved with Quantumania say that Majors' villain is unlike anything that's come before in this franchise. Read what he had to say on Kang's arrival and historical forebearers.
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: Kevin Feige Teases Kang's Secret Weapon
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania centers around Kang the Conqueror trying to use his secret weapon according to Kevin Feige. The Marvel Studios president spoke to Empire Magazine about the biggest threat The Avengers have faced to date. Interestingly, the executive hinted that the technology Kang has at his disposal lies at the heart of the mission the villain sends Ant-Man on in the trailer. With such trippy visuals, and the dead-serious nature of this Kang variant, the clip did a good job of hiding exactly what Jonathan Majors' villain is after in the movie. But, it seems like the device in his possession probably has something to do with the massive golden chair that's popped up in the promotional materials. Check it out below!
Jerry Bruckheimer Reveals Status of Tom Cruise's Top Gun 3 Plans
Top Gun: Maverick was the second-most successful movie of 2022 and is currently the twelfth-highest-grossing movie of all time. The Tom Cruise-led sequel earned over $1 billion at the box office and it's been a big hit on Paramount+ in addition to breaking some DVD and Blu-ray sales records. The film also earned an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score with a 96% critics rating and a 99% audience rating. Now, fans want to know if there will be a Top Gun 3. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently spoke with Variety and was asked about a potential threequel.
New Gotham Knights Trailer Released by The CW
The CW has released a new trailer for Gotham Knights. The series is set to debut on Tuesday, March 14th following the Season 3 premiere of Superman & Lois which also got a new trailer on Sunday night as well. The new trailer gives fans their best look yet at the series, which will take a unique approach to the mythos of Gotham City and the Batman family. You can check out the trailer below.
The Walking Dead's Danai Gurira Teases Mysteries, Answers in Rick & Michonne Spinoff
Where is Rick Grimes? What became of Michonne, who set out to find the missing Rick? Will Rick and Michonne be reunited as lovers — or as enemies? All are questions to be answered in The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne, the new in-the-works spin-off series from AMC and showrunner Scott M. Gimple. Six years after Rick (Andrew Lincoln) disappeared aboard a Civic Republic Military helicopter, Michonne (Danai Gurira) embarked on a journey to rescue her husband and bring him home to their children: Rick Jr. (Antony Azor) and Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming).
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish Features the Best Attack on Titan Tribute
When you think about Puss in Boots, you don't expect to conjure up scenes from Attack on Titan. The two IPs could not be more different, and yet, the world found a way to tie them together on screen. After all, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is doing numbers at the box office right now, and fans cannot help but notice how similar one of its action sequences is to one from Attack on Titan.
Watch Brendan Fraser's Heartwarming Reaction to Ke Huy Quan's Critics Choice Awards Win
A video capturing Brendan Fraser's heartwarming reaction to Ke Huy Quan's win at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards has gone viral. Quan, who appeared opposite Fraser in 1992's Encino Man, won his latest trophy for his role as mild-mannered Waymond Wang and the alternate-universe Alpha-Waymond in Everything Everywhere All at Once during Sunday's ceremony. Fraser — named Best Actor for his performance in The Whale — was visibly excited as Quan made his way to the stage to accept the Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor.
Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige Reveals Why Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Launches MCU's Phase 5
With more than a decade under its belt, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a beast, and it is ready to kickstart a new era. This year will mark the beginning of Phase 5, and Scott Lang will stand up as its leader. After all, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has confirmed Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will kickstart Phase 5, and Scott was chosen to head it up for a very specific reason.
The Last of Us Premiere Ends With Devastating Preview for Season 1
As if the first episode of The Last of the Us wasn't already heartbreaking enough, the rest of the season is about to rip your heart out and run it over with the largest FEDRA truck it can find. Immediately following Sunday's premiere, HBO released a preview of the rest of the season teasing plenty of reunions, action, and even more heartbreak.
