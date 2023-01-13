ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Oakland police arrest suspect who allegedly stabbed two women, one fatally

By CBS San Francisco
 4 days ago

OAKLAND -- Police in Oakland on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a man suspected in two stabbings this week, one of which left a West Oakland woman dead.

Early Monday morning, just before 1 a.m. police officers responded to the 3400 block of International Boulevard after a report of woman being assaulted with a knife. Arriving officers found a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Police did not identify the victim or provide any information regarding her condition.

Two days later, just after 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Oakland Police Officers responded to the 1500 block of 8th Street for a report of a similar assault. Arriving officers at the scene found a female victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. Medics responded and pronounced the victim  -- identified as Dilma Franks-Spruill -- deceased at the scene.

The press release issued Thursday confirmed that police have arrested suspect Wilbert Winchester in connection with the homicide of Franks-Spruill as well as the second attempted homicide that happened Monday morning.

Media reports indicate that Franks-Spruill, a 71-year-old West Oakland resident, was a postal worker who was headed home from her evening shift when Winchester attacked her.

Police said Winchester is also being investigated in connection to several other violent assaults throughout Oakland. The Alameda County District Attorney's Office has charged Winchester with murder and attempted murder.

Anyone with information regarding the case or other cases Winchester might be involved in is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIPLINE at 238-7950

Kawaii Cube
3d ago

This guy probably killed many people before these latest incidents. Will judge releases him soon is a question society must answer because we are too soft on crime and criminals. Perhaps it's about time we change our views on how we deal with criminals going forward as our population is growing rapidly from now to 500 million soon . We should start building tent prisons to make criminals suffer instead of expensive prison buildings.

