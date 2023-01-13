ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers: Two Dallas-LA Trade Pitches That Could Suit Both Parties

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SQOMw_0kD8e3B700

Deals that make (some) sense for Dallas.

LeBron James is ready and willing, and so your Los Angeles Lakers will make an honest effort to actually beat Luka Doncic and the rest of the visiting Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena tonight.

At 19-22, LA continues to find its footing in what has been an injury-plagued 2022-23 venture thus far.

Dallas, with a just-okay 23-19 record of its own, isn't faring that much better outside of some terrific Doncic performances.

Could these two teams figure out a trade that might make some sense for both parties? Absolutely, though it may require the Mavericks taking a slight step back this season

Dallas has needed marquee help alongside Doncic ever since guard Jalen Brunson departed the club in free agency for the New York Knicks. Brunson looks like a legitimate All-Star candidate this year for a solid Knicks club. Doncic needs a high-level running mate. Would the Mavericks be open to clearing up cap space to make a run at some of the top free agents this summer?

If so (and a lot of this hinges on how Dallas feels about this year's free agent class), the team could look to offload one of its pricier long-term deals, perhaps Tim Hardaway Jr. (who's earning $19.6 million) or Davis Bertans (who's netting $16 million), both good shooters who could help LA (though Bertans is severely overpaid and on a long-term deal, he does fulfill a unique need for the Lakers), to Los Angeles in exchange for the expiring contracts of underwhelming LA guards Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn, cumulatively worth $18.3 million.

The big question, of course, is what kind of draft capital would LA be willing to give up? From LA's perspective, the team would want back more than just Davis Bertans, so the club could request someone like up-and-coming Mavs shooting guard Josh Green, who could help shore up the team's perimeter defense and is still on his rookie scale contract. A trade of Pat Bev and Nunn, plus perhaps a pair of second-round picks, for Bertans and Green could work for both sides, should the Mavericks (a) be amenable to basically punting on the regular season (although Beverley could help on defense) and (b) want to improve through free agency, where Mark Cuban and co. have whiffed many a time.

For Hardaway, who's more of a win-now player than Green, maybe the Beverley and Nunn contracts, plus a top 10-protected future first-round draft selection, could make sense. Hardaway at least could certainly move the needle for Los Angeles in the present tense.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Report: Detroit Pistons in trade talks with Los Angeles Lakers

Though the Detroit Pistons don’t have the worst record in the NBA anymore, there is no question about it that they have had a rough season. Another team that has had a rough season is the Los Angeles Lakers, who are currently 19-23, despite having the great LeBron James on their roster. According to a report, the Pistons and Lakers have had trade discussions.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT

As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Reacts to Ja Morant's Insane Dunk vs. Pacers

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is one of the most exciting players in the NBA. Just a few years into his young career, the star point guard has a collection of in-game dunks that rivals some of the best to ever do it. During Saturday night's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, Morant added to his career mixtape with another monster dunk.
MEMPHIS, TN
theScore

Magic Johnson told LeBron he'd sign Kawhi during Lakers pitch

Magic Johnson included Kawhi Leonard in his pitch to LeBron James while trying to lure the latter to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018. Johnson, who was the Lakers' president of basketball operations at the time, revealed on the "All the Smoke" podcast that he told James he intended to go after Leonard as part of his efforts to build a championship team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury

The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
PHILADELPHIA, NY
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy