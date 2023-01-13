ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

NE Lottery

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:

2 By 2

Red Balls: 1-15, White Balls: 6-09

(Red Balls: one, fifteen; White Balls: six, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $22,000

Lucky For Life

03-12-17-42-45, Lucky Ball: 6

(three, twelve, seventeen, forty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: six)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000

MyDaY

Month: 12, Day: 24, Year: 21

(Month: twelve; Day: twenty-four; Year: twenty-one)

Pick 3

2-7-8

(two, seven, eight)

Pick 5

13-15-16-19-30

(thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000

