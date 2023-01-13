NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 1-15, White Balls: 6-09
(Red Balls: one, fifteen; White Balls: six, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
03-12-17-42-45, Lucky Ball: 6
(three, twelve, seventeen, forty-two, forty-five; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 1,350,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 12, Day: 24, Year: 21
(Month: twelve; Day: twenty-four; Year: twenty-one)
Pick 3
2-7-8
(two, seven, eight)
Pick 5
13-15-16-19-30
(thirteen, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 404,000,000
