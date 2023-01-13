Read full article on original website
Related
LIST: Local schools releasing early due to weather aware conditions
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some schools in the WRBL News 3 viewing area are letting out early in the face of weather aware conditions. Take a look below at which schools will depart ahead of schedule on Thursday, Jan. 12. Muscogee County School District: St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School Dominion Children’s Academy Pinehurst Christian School Hallie […]
WTVM
Barbour County residents take on Martin Luther King Jr. Service Day
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Volunteers in Barbour County came together for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day of service to help give back to local organizations and groups in the area. The Eufaula Barbour County Chamber hosted its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Service Day for everyone to come...
WALB 10
Thursday night storms damage a South Ga. church, hospital
BLAKELY, Ga. (WALB) - An Early County family is counting their blessings after a close call with Thursday’s storms. “It’s almost like something clicked in my brain. Something’s not right. Something’s going on outside,” Savannah Spooner said. Spooner raced to her parent’s home Thursday night...
wdhn.com
Dale County working to clean up downed trees from storm
ARITON, Ala. (WDHN) — Dale County was spared the worst, but the storm did topple several trees and power lines. Most of the damage happening in the northern part of the county where in the city of Ariton last night. A tree hit a home and broke a window.
luvernejournal.com
Brantley sustains EF-1 tornado impact Thursday
Crenshaw County residents sustained damage, downed trees, road closures, and power outages from an EF-1 tornado touching down Thursday afternoon, after EF-2 or EF-3 tornadoes left seven people dead and significant damage behind in Autauga, Dallas, Coffee, Elmore, Coosa and Tallapoosa counties. According to the Crenshaw County Sheriff’s Office, Bullock,...
WTVM
Motorcyclist severely injured after single-bike accident in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A motorcyclist is severely injured following a Eufaula wreck. Police say the single-motorcycle accident happened around 2 p.m. on Jan. 16. in the 3300 block of S. Eufaula Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, an individual was found on the roadway. Soon after, the victim...
wdhn.com
Local EMS department shutting down
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —South Dale EMS will be closing its doors very soon. According to Bill Pruett with South Dale EMS, the department will be shutting down operations Saturday, January 14. The area of Dale County previously covered by South Dale EMS will be turned over to the...
WEATHER AWARE: Tracking severe storms
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- Tracking a strong cold front that will bring strong to severe storms to the area as early as midday lasting through 8 PM. Before storms arrive, we’ll see temperatures warming quickly to the low to middle 70s along with strong southerly winds, a wind advisory is in effect for the entire News 3 […]
WTVM
Warmer and wetter trend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As temperatures really warm up the next few days, spring-like showers will be around at times. There is almost a daily rain chance through early next week. Times of clouds and sun on this Monday (Martin Luther King Jr. Day); we’ll call it partly to mostly...
allongeorgia.com
Volunteer Firefighter in Calhoun County Arrested for Arson
Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced recently that Dontavis George, 20, of Arlington, has been charged with three counts each of arson and criminal trespassing. In October of 2022, the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s office was contacted by the Calhoun County Sheriff, Josh Hilton, in reference...
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County residents celebrate the life of W.A. “Trooper” Neal
Luverne resident William Andrew “W.A.” Neal, 72, died peacefully on Jan. 9 at Baptist Medical Center South. He is mourned by family and friends throughout Crenshaw County and beyond, many who say he lived a life of service and left behind big shoes to fill. He went by...
wtvy.com
One injured in Eufaula shooting, investigation underway
News 4's Ken Curtis joins News 4 Live at Lunch live from the state capitol, recapping the inauguration ceremony and Governor Ivey's address. Alabama Capitol set for Ivey's second inauguration. Live in Montgomery: Inauguration Day in Alabama | Part 4. Updated: 8 hours ago. News 4's Ken Curtis joins News...
wdhn.com
Increasing temps and rain chances ahead
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Tonight will be clear and frigid with overnight lows in the upper 20s and low 30s. Sunday will be another beautiful day across the board with wall-to-wall sunshine! We’ll warm up into the middle and upper 50s for afternoon highs. We’ll begin Monday cold...
WSFA
Texas Roadhouse planning Opelika location
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Texas Roadhouse has its eyes set on east Alabama. The popular chain is in the permitting phase of a new Opelika location with a targeted opening set for the first quarter of 2024, according to a company spokesperson. The steakhouse will join QuikTrip in the Landings...
wdhn.com
GCSO: 2 men rushed to local hospitals after throwing gasoline on an outdoor fire
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — 2 men were rushed to local hospitals Saturday night after officials say they threw gasoline on an outdoor fire, according to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office. The incident involved two men and it occurred on Clark Road in Geneva County. One of the...
WSFA
I-85 near Shorter reopens hours after truck’s boom hits bridge
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 85 northbound has fully reopened near Shorter in Macon County several hours after a single-vehicle crash forced lanes to close. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 7:38 a.m. and involved involved a boom truck that malfunctioned. The truck’s boom started to rise while the driver was traveling north along the interstate, then struck the bridge going to Macon County Rd 97.
Volunteer firefighter charges in three Arlington fires
ATLANTA — Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King has announced that Dontavis George, 20, of Arlington, has been charged with three counts each of arson and criminal trespassing. In October of 2022, King’s office was contacted by the Calhoun County Sheriff, Josh Hilton, in reference to a...
luvernejournal.com
Crenshaw County resident wins $30,000 in Mega Millions drawing Tuesday
An unidentified Crenshaw County resident started the New Year off with some good fortune courtesy of the Mega Millions lottery drawing held Tuesday. The resident won $30,000 on a ticket purchased in Burnsville, Mississippi, at 72 Express on U.S. Highway 72, with the numbers 7, 13, 15, 17, 18, and 9. The winning ticket matched five of the six winning numbers.
“Barely responsive” Lee Co. Deputy now at home after hazmat exposure
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering at home after being exposed to a hazardous substance and suffering a medical emergency in his patrol vehicle while transporting a suspect along US Hwy 280. Investigators are trying to confirm if it was Fentanyl. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says the incident […]
wdhn.com
GoFundMe pages created for victims in Dale County crash
(WDHN) — Victims in the multi-vehicle wreck that happened in Dale County this week is needing help financially. Gracie Rivera and Corey Collins were riding on Highway 27 in the Ozark area earlier this week when their motorcycle hit another car — ejecting them from the bike. After...
Comments / 0