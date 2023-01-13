ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough County parents continue providing feedback on controversial rezoning proposals

By Justin Schecker
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FEtxR_0kD8dMts00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County Public Schools held two more community meetings Thursday night as parents continue providing feedback about the controversial proposals to rezone thousands of students.

News Channel 8 learned at the meeting at Gaither High School that the proposed rezoning in the northern part of the district would have the biggest impact on elementary and middle school students.

“We’ve seen huge growth in the last few years, but there has to be a way to provide stability for the kids and the families,” HCPS parent Corina Sheridan said.

Hundreds attend Plant High School meeting to protest proposed Hillsborough school redistricting

Her daughter in fourth grade brought a sign that says “Let me stay” to the meeting at Gaither High School.

“She’ll only have a handful of kids in her entire grade that she’ll be moving to schools with,” Sheridan said.

While her daughter could be grandfathered in for fifth grade at “A” rated Schwarzkopf Elementary School, Sheridan said she is worried about her home being rezoned to “C” rated Buchanan Middle School.

“So going to a school like Buchanan that doesn’t have the same support system, that doesn’t have the same opportunities is going to be a big deal,” she said.

Under scenario 3, up to 24,000 students across Hillsborough County could be forced to change schools as the nation’s seventh-largest school district tries to save money while fixing under and over-enrolled schools.

“Our schools that we’re at right now are “A” schools and so that is why we live in the neighborhood we live in,” Christy Harvey told News Channel 8.

Harvey said there’s a chance four of her children could end up at four different elementary and middle schools next year. She said she believes the district should not have introduced the possible boundary changes right before winter break.

“It really doesn’t give parents time to figure out another solution,” Harvey said, “whether that is school choice or private school. All those enrollment periods start in January so we don’t have time to figure out what we’re going to do.”

Sheridan said she’s already thinking ahead about what she might do if her daughter is rezoned for the lower-rated school.

“I commute for a living and I would probably move my family to Houston,” she said.

Before the school board votes on any possible boundary changes, the members will meet for a workshop on Jan. 31.

There are two more community meetings Friday night at Wharton High School and Bloomingdale High School.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

Related
WFLA

Hillsborough school rezoning could impact home values

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — South Tampa homeowners like Adam Cheslock are pushing back against two of the Hillsborough school rezoning proposals. “We would not have looked here if the school zones were not the school zones that they are,” Cheslock told 8 On Your Side outside his new home. Parents have told News Channel 8 […]
TAMPA, FL
tampabeacon.com

CARES to build one-stop senior center in central Pasco

If you build it, they will come. That’s what Jemith Rosa, president and CEO of Community Aging & Retirement Services, believes about a one-stop senior center CARES is planning to build in central Pasco County. That building became a step closer to reality last month when, with what she...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
suncoastnews.com

Brooksville residents voice unhappiness at proposed ballfield contract change

BROOKSVILLE — Residents filled the City Council chambers on Jan. 9 and many expressed anger at a plan to change a contract for the use of ballfields at the city’s parks. David Howard, the Parks and Recreation director, presented an agenda item recommending discontinuing the current contract with the Hernando Youth League at the end of the spring and renegotiating the contract.
BROOKSVILLE, FL
fox13news.com

1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Lakewood Ranch teacher found dead in Parrish

Manatee County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating the death of a 39-year-old Parrish man who was found dead Sunday morning not far from his Cottage Hill Avenue home. Justin Darr was a physical education teacher at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School in Lakewood Ranch. A Sheriff's Office release said the...
PARRISH, FL
suncoastnews.com

Pasco commissioners want new rental communities to look nicer

DADE CITY — Last year, Pasco County commissioners approved development rules to ensure that new housing communities would have landscaping and home-style variations. Now the county is looking at requiring the same kinds of rules in new communities with stand-alone homes targeting renters. A few such subdivisions have been...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County presents plan for 59th St. West

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) -Manatee County is seeking public comments after presenting their preliminary plan for 59th St. West. While the plan is only 60 percent complete, residents can expect to see the two-lane road expand into four. Chad Butzow, Manatee County Public Works Director, said the plan envisions “sidewalks on...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Williams Park bandshell revitalization moves forward

St. Petersburg city officials are allocating funding for much-needed repairs and upgrades at downtown Williams Park’s “iconic” bandshell. The estimated $1.95 million project would allow for more performances and events at Williams Park, bring its bandshell into Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance and prepare the facility for a historic designation. Bryan Eichler, parks and field operations superintendent, provided city council members with an update on the process during the Jan. 12 Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee meeting.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

WFLA

132K+
Followers
27K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy