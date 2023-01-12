Luke Kornet throws down surprising reverse oop in Celtics win over Nets

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics grabbed a fifth straight win with a victory on the road against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night, but it was a reverse alley-oop slam from big man Luke Kornet that stole the show. Credit Marcus Smart with the assist on the play. (Smart ended the game with 10 dimes.)

Boston was without Al Horford against the Nets, and the team continues to be cautious with Robert Williams. Quality play from Kornet is critical for head coach Joe Mazzulla. Kornet, who clocks in as the tallest American-born NBA player in the league this season, has been best known for his unique defense so far. He’s had a few plays at the rim, but the Kentucky native is more of a shooter than a paint pounder.

All the same, Kornet provided a surprising highlight above the rim Thursday night. Seriously — even Kornet seemingly couldn’t believe the play.

