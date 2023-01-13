ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

orangecountytribune.com

Homelessness plan presented

A proposed 90-day plan to deal with the homelessness problem goes before the Huntington Beach City Council when it meets on Tuesday. Among the key points of the plan – as proposed by the police department – are increasing awareness about community resources on private property rights, increasing staffing of the HBPD Homeless Task Force, adding dedicated patrols to key areas (downtown, city beach and Sunset Beach areas), amending regulations for parks and the Main Promenade parking structure and purchasing three police trucks.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
sunnews.org

City closes iconic Seal Beach Pier

The city has temporarily closed the Seal Beach Pier. A padlocked gate closes off the wooden part of the pier before the tower structure on the pier. Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos and Seal Beach Police Capt. Nick Nicholas both confirmed the pier was closed Wednesday, Jan.. 11. The Seal...
SEAL BEACH, CA
The Malibu Times

City begins implementation of the Automated License Plate Recognition Cameras

ALPR cameras enhance public safety by providing usable license plate data for Sheriff’s Department  By Samantha Bravo Of The Malibu Times On April 21, 2021, the Public Safety Commission voted in favor of the installation of approximately eight Automated License Plate Recognition cameras. The City Council authorized the purchase and installation of ALPR for use […] The post City begins implementation of the Automated License Plate Recognition Cameras appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
orangecountytribune.com

E-newspaper for Jan. 14, 2023

Here’s the latest e-newspaper of The Orange County Tribune. To open and read it, just click on the image below. For a free subscription, send us a request to orangecountytrubune@gmail.com .
CBS LA

Large tree threatens houses in Sierra Madre neighborhood

A large pine tree that appeared to be partially uprooted was leaning heavily on power lines in the Sierra Madre area Monday and threatening some homes.The home on the 200 block of Vista Circle Drive near Oakdale was being evacuated. A homeowner called the Sierra Madre Police Dept. about 5:30 a.m. Monday to report a large pine tree was about to fall onto the house.Sierra Madre police officers responded and used their public-address system to alert homes on the Vista Circle block and addresses on Alta Vista Drive to evacuate.The pine tree was leaning heavily on high-tension power lines, and...
SIERRA MADRE, CA
goldrushcam.com

Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness

Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Why Is the Rain All Going to the Ocean?

Stories of the natural waterways that once flowed in Northeast L.A. and the San Gabriel Valley — but have been mostly cemented over. With our recent heavy rains, some of the analysts suggested that most of the rain just flows to the ocean. In fact, a surprisingly large volume is filling various reservoirs throughout our area, but it is correct that the lion’s share just flows out along the cement ditches to the ocean. Let’s explore this history, and what might be done to save more water, going forward.
PASADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

250-Foot Mudslide Closes Part of 5 Freeway North of LA

Lanes are closed on a stretch of the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County due a mudslide triggered by steady weekend rain. Already saturated hillsides were drenched with more rain Sunday, when several rainfall records were shattered in Southern California. The rain triggered flooding and several mud and rock slides in Los Angeles County's mountains and other areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

