orangecountytribune.com
Homelessness plan presented
A proposed 90-day plan to deal with the homelessness problem goes before the Huntington Beach City Council when it meets on Tuesday. Among the key points of the plan – as proposed by the police department – are increasing awareness about community resources on private property rights, increasing staffing of the HBPD Homeless Task Force, adding dedicated patrols to key areas (downtown, city beach and Sunset Beach areas), amending regulations for parks and the Main Promenade parking structure and purchasing three police trucks.
L.A. County captures 33 billion gallons of stormwater from winter storms
The series of winter storms that slammed Southern California has led to the capture of more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater that can be used as future drinking water in Los Angeles County, the county Public Works director announced
sunnews.org
City closes iconic Seal Beach Pier
The city has temporarily closed the Seal Beach Pier. A padlocked gate closes off the wooden part of the pier before the tower structure on the pier. Assistant City Manager Patrick Gallegos and Seal Beach Police Capt. Nick Nicholas both confirmed the pier was closed Wednesday, Jan.. 11. The Seal...
City begins implementation of the Automated License Plate Recognition Cameras
ALPR cameras enhance public safety by providing usable license plate data for Sheriff’s Department By Samantha Bravo Of The Malibu Times On April 21, 2021, the Public Safety Commission voted in favor of the installation of approximately eight Automated License Plate Recognition cameras. The City Council authorized the purchase and installation of ALPR for use […] The post City begins implementation of the Automated License Plate Recognition Cameras appeared first on The Malibu Times.
postnewsgroup.com
California Family Whose Beachfront Properties were Seized 100 years ago, Sells Land Back to County for $20 Million
The great-grandchildren of the African American couple Willa and Charles Bruce, whose land in Southern California was taken in 1924 and returned to the family last year, have opted to sell it back to the local government for $20 million. In the 1920s, the beach resort was extremely popular with...
orangecountytribune.com
E-newspaper for Jan. 14, 2023
Here’s the latest e-newspaper of The Orange County Tribune. To open and read it, just click on the image below. For a free subscription, send us a request to orangecountytrubune@gmail.com .
Large tree threatens houses in Sierra Madre neighborhood
A large pine tree that appeared to be partially uprooted was leaning heavily on power lines in the Sierra Madre area Monday and threatening some homes.The home on the 200 block of Vista Circle Drive near Oakdale was being evacuated. A homeowner called the Sierra Madre Police Dept. about 5:30 a.m. Monday to report a large pine tree was about to fall onto the house.Sierra Madre police officers responded and used their public-address system to alert homes on the Vista Circle block and addresses on Alta Vista Drive to evacuate.The pine tree was leaning heavily on high-tension power lines, and...
Los Angeles County collects 33 billion gallons of rainwater in recent storms
Good news has surfaced in Los Angeles County’s ongoing battle with water scarcity. The Los Angeles County Public Works Department announced Monday that more than 33 billion gallons of stormwater have been captured in the early months of the California winter storm season. It will be used as drinking water and is enough to supply […]
goldrushcam.com
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Los Angeles County Accelerates CARE Court Implementation to Support Californians with Untreated Severe Mental Illness
Passed in the Legislature with overwhelming support, CARE Court is a first-in-the-nation framework to engage, assist and empower individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders. January 14, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Los Angeles County on Friday moved to accelerate its implementation of CARE Court, the state’s new framework...
KTLA.com
Orange County public defender dies in Mexico; loved ones question circumstances
Loved ones are disputing the official account of why a public defender from Orange County died in Mexico while celebrating the one-year anniversary with his wife over the weekend. Elliot Blair, 33, died early Saturday at Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito after authorities said he was intoxicated and...
coloradoboulevard.net
Why Is the Rain All Going to the Ocean?
Stories of the natural waterways that once flowed in Northeast L.A. and the San Gabriel Valley — but have been mostly cemented over. With our recent heavy rains, some of the analysts suggested that most of the rain just flows to the ocean. In fact, a surprisingly large volume is filling various reservoirs throughout our area, but it is correct that the lion’s share just flows out along the cement ditches to the ocean. Let’s explore this history, and what might be done to save more water, going forward.
3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds
Researchers also found that moving to California might actually make your life longer.
Mayor Bass Declares State of Emergency in Los Angeles Due to Storms
Mayor Karen Bass has declared a state of local emergency in Los Angeles as the city recovers from a series of strong storms and prepares for more rain and wind in the coming days.
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
L.A. sees record rainfall, with more on the way
More rain is expected Monday after Southern California saw record rainfall Saturday, which lead to several flooded streets and emergencies.
Player who won California lottery to collect millions over 30 years
The person who won $2 billion dollars in the California Powerball in the United States, has the possibility of cashing out once a year. This option became effective, after the two-month term to claim the money with the one-time payment elapsed.
Storms in California have increased OC's water supply beyond the city's ability to catch all of the precipitation
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County's water supply has been greatly bolstered by the recent storms in California, which have produced so much precipitation that it is outstripping the county's capacity to collect it.
NBC Los Angeles
250-Foot Mudslide Closes Part of 5 Freeway North of LA
Lanes are closed on a stretch of the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County due a mudslide triggered by steady weekend rain. Already saturated hillsides were drenched with more rain Sunday, when several rainfall records were shattered in Southern California. The rain triggered flooding and several mud and rock slides in Los Angeles County's mountains and other areas.
Storm System Moves Out of LA Area; Dry Days Ahead
Just when it seemed like the rain would never end, the last in a series of storm systems slowly made its way out of the region Monday, although a slight chance of showers will continue to linger before the area enjoys a generally dry week.
How much has it rained in California in the three weeks since the storms started?
(KTXL) — It’s been exactly three weeks since the first rainfall fell from a series of severe storms that have hit California, causing more than an estimated $1 billion in damage across the state, flooding roadways and communities, and causing the deaths of at least 20 people, according to the Associated Press. Throughout the three […]
