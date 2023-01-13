ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics at Nets: Boston handles KD-less Brooklyn 109-98 sans Jaylen Brown, Al Horford

By Justin Quinn
 4 days ago
The Boston Celtics started their road tilt against the Brooklyn Nets down two starters in Jaylen Brown and Al Horford, giving the Nets a slight edge down Kevin Durant. It would not matter, however, the Celtics winning 109-98 on the strengths of what ended up being a real team effort for Boston.

The game was a close affair until the fourth quarter when the Celtics broke it open early in the frame, with Boston’s 48-32 rebounding edge one of the clear advantages of the game. Good nights from Jayson Tatum (20 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists despite a bad shooting night), Marcus Smart (16 points, 6 boards, 10 assists), Malcolm Brogdon (16 points, 5 rebounds), and Grant Williams (12 points, 5 boards, 3 blocks) helped cover the absence of Brown and Horford well on the way to a 31-12 record.

Let’s take a look at some of the best plays captured in images from the Celtics’ 43rd game of their 2022-23 campaign.

