Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Says LeBron James Has A Better Career Than Michael Jordan, But MJ Is The GOAT
As LeBron James continues to add to his historic career by playing at a level we have never seen before at the age of 38 and in his 20th season, many have started reckoning that LeBron's incredible longevity might make him the GOAT. However, LBJ still hasn't recreated Michael Jordan's achievements despite being in the league for so long.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
Grizzlies' Ja Morant laments being called for seventh drug test of season
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is having another monster season, one that will likely earn him his second straight All-Star honor. Morant has become the epitome of a human highlight reel as he ascends towards superstardom, with his wide variety of posterizing dunks and other jaw-dropping plays. One perceived negative consequence of his standout play -- according to the former Rookie of the Year -- is his apparent increase in random drug test requests from the NBA.
Yardbarker
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Milwaukee Bucks are interested in acquiring Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder
With the NBA trade deadline approaching, many teams are expected to make moves to improve their rosters. One of the most intriguing potential trades that has recently been reported is the Milwaukee Bucks looking to acquire Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN has reported that the Bucks have expressed interest in trading for the disgruntled Suns forward.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Couldn't Believe Ja Morant's Amazing Poster Dunk
Ja Morant is a beast in the Western Conference, he has fully ascended as the leading man on a top-seeded team. The Memphis Grizzlies are playing at an elite level and Morant is their superstar. He has the stats to back himself up, but that's not all, Morant is a proper superstar in that he has the highlights to back himself up as well.
Yardbarker
NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs, Jakob Poeltl, Sixers, Bulls
Center Jakob Poeltl is drawing lots of trade interest ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. “I think he’s going to be one of the real pivotal players at the NBA trade deadline,” Wojnarowski said. “You saw in recent years there was not as much of a market for centers. That’s changed this year. There’s a lot of interest in Poeltl and there are a lot of teams for San Antonio that will make the kind of offers that (the Spurs) may want to move him.”
Yardbarker
Watch: LeBron James Joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar As Only Players In NBA History To Reach 38,000 Points
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is truly one of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA court and he continues to produce at an unbelievable level in his 20th NBA season. It feels like every night the Lakers take the court LeBron James is making history in some form or fashion.
Yardbarker
Cavs Weighing Three-Way Trade With Hawks and Jazz for Malik Beasley
Well, perhaps, according to Marc Stein of The Stein Line. Apparently, the Cavs are weighing a three-way trade that would send Hawks forward John Collins to the Jazz, and Beasley to the Cavs, as Stein relayed. For the Cavs, Stein added, Caris LeVert and his expiring $18.8 million contract would be the “most obvious trade chip.”
Yardbarker
Laker Fans Are Furious After Russell Westbrook Misses Game-Winner Against 76ers: "Why Did He Ignore LeBron?"
The Los Angeles Lakers were in the middle of a hard-fought contest against the Philadelphia 76ers and played far better than expected against the stronger 76ers squad. LeBron James put the team on his back with a fantastic performance with Russell Westbrook contributing magnificently off the bench, until the final play.
Yardbarker
Miss Croatia Attends Miami Heat Game And Sends NBA Fans Into Frenzy
Miss Croatia Ivana Knoll has been making rounds around the NBA in recent days following her incredible moment in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, she's making some noise around the association, and fans are loving it. After conquering the world of soccer, she's now doing her thing in the...
Yardbarker
Watch: Rockets’ Jabari Smith Jr. Makes LeBron James Feel ‘Extremely Old’ By Saying He Played Against His Father In First Career Game
When a player like Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has played for 20 years in the NBA, they will have experienced just about everything there is on an NBA court. But even LeBron was taken aback when Houston Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr., the third overall pick in this year’s draft, told him that he played against his father in his first career NBA game against the Sacramento Kings.
Yardbarker
Toews Sees Writing on the Wall Regarding Trade Out of Chicago
It’s been another tough go for the Chicago Blackhawks this season as the club toils near the NHL’s basement on the heels of a 27th-place finish a season ago. As the 2023 NHL trade deadline approaches and with Connor Bedard ripe for the taking with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the Blackhawks are going to be a team to watch as we move toward the March 3 deadline.
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Jokes On Michael Jordan Scoring 64 Points Against The Magic: "Michael Was Lucky I Wasn’t Guarding Him"
Shaquille O'Neal's time with the Orlando Magic didn't see him win any titles but he still had quite a lot of success with the franchise. He took them to the NBA Finals in just his third season in the NBA and showed even as a rookie, that he was a force to be reckoned with.
Yardbarker
Chris Godwin takes swipe at Dallas with pregame outfit
The significance of the jersey is that Wade has a history of torching Dallas’ professional sports teams. Specifically, Wade lit up the Dallas Mavericks in the 2006 NBA Finals, averaging 34.7 points per contest (one of the highest-scoring performances in Finals history) as Miami won the title in six games.
Yardbarker
Bruins & Coyotes Could Produce 2023 Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The 2023 NHL Trade Deadline is under two months away, and trade rumors are naturally starting to pick up. With the Boston Bruins currently sporting a ridiculous 33-5-4 record and being at the top of the NHL standings, they are expected to be among the most active buyers. With the careers of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci potentially nearing their end, this is truly a “Stanley Cup or bust” season for Boston. As a result, now is the time for general manager (GM) Don Sweeney to go all-in and make a significant splash. The left side of their defensive group could use a boost, and Arizona Coyotes star defenseman Jakob Chychrun would be the perfect target because of it.
Yardbarker
Analyst names veteran WR as best fit for Chicago Bears
PFF has named this veteran a best fit for the Chicago Bears. The Chicago Bears have some clear needs on both sides of the football to address this offseason. And one of those is at wide receiver. After trading for Chase Claypool to add to the roster, Chicago’s receivers still...
Yardbarker
Broncos can afford to give up first-round pick for Sean Payton
Giving up a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft for former Saints head coach and Super Bowl XLIV champion Sean Payton is a risk the Denver Broncos can afford to take. Payton is under contract with New Orleans until 2024, meaning they will want compensation if he wants to take a job elsewhere.
