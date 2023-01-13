Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE Live Results 1.15.23: Charlotte Flair Battles Shayna Baszler, More
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Corbin, Kentucky with Charlotte Flair defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship and more. You can see the full results of the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Shayna Baszler. * Dominik Mysterio def. Butch,...
Saraya Says She Was Blown Up After AEW Full Gear Match
Saraya had her first match in nearly five years at AEW Full Gear and she recently revealed she was blown up after the match. She spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast (via Wrestling Inc) and said that she was very winded after facing Britt Baker. She said: “My head was...
Complete Slate For The Great Muta’s Final Match Announced
As previously reported, The Great Muta is set to team up with Darby Allin and Sting at his retirement match hosted by Pro Wrestling NOAH in Yokohama, Japan on January 22. Muta’s team will be facing down Hakushi & AKIRA & Naomichi Marufuji in the ring. Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced that the remainder of the event will comprise the matches listed below:
Updated Card For WWE Royal Rumble
WWE has an updated card for the Royal Rumble after this week’s episode of Raw. You can see the full lineup below for the show, which takes place on January 28th in San Antonio and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s Royal Rumble Match: Kofi Kingston,...
Jim Ross Recalls The Formation Of Team Angle, Why He Didn’t Like Working In The Ring
On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed his reaction to working angles in the ring, the formation of Team Angle, and if there was concern about Kurt Angle’s health. Some highlights are below. On his reaction to working in the ring: “Hot shotting. it was hot...
Two More WWE Legends Set For 30th Anniversary of RAW (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that two more WWE legends are set to appear at the 30th anniversary of RAW in Philadelphia on January 23. According to the report, Shawn Michaels and Tatanka are both set for the show. This comes after previous reports stated that X-Pac and Kane are also scheduled to appear. Tatanka confirmed he was invited to the taping on his Facebook.
Notes From Today’s WWE Raw Meeting With Talent
According to Fightful Select, WWE conducted a meeting for the roster and staff of Raw today. CCO Paul Levesque, Kevin Dunn, and Executive VP of Talent Dan Ventrelle helmed the meeting. Many of Friday’s talking points were seemingly reiterated, establishing that Levesque’s position is still firmly set as CCO and...
Backstage Notes from WWE Raw (SPOILERS)
A new report has some spoilers on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports the following for tonight’s show:. * Bo Dallas is backstage at the show, making an Uncle Howdy appearance likely. * The Usos, Drew McIntyre, and Solo Sikoa are backstage at the show. As noted,...
Two Matches Set For Tonight’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Monday that Judgment Day will take on Alpha Academy on tonight’s show, while a video posted to the WWE Twitter account had Byron Saxton reveal that Mustafa Ali will face Solo Sikoa. The updated...
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Willie Mack battles Brian Cage on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, & Emi Sakura vs. Johnnie Robbie,...
Molly Holly on Being Paired With William Regal in WWE Developmental
– During a recent Highspots virtual signing, WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly discussed working as a manager for William Regal in WWE developmental in Memphis. Molly Holly stated (per Wrestling Inc), “I was in developmental, and they put me with William Regal [as] just kind of a manager. I’d interfere somewhat. [It was] mostly so he could mentor me, and I could observe what he was doing. We became friends, and we’re still friends today.”
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Nemesis 2023) 01.14.2023 Review
Hamilton’s New Japan Strong (Nemesis 2023) 01.14.2023 Review. Mascara Dorada pinned Che Cabrera in 7:23 (***¼) David Finlay, Eddie Kingston & Homicide pinned Danny Limelight, Tom Lawlor & Bobby Fish in 9:39 (***¼) Jeff Cobb pinned Bad Dude Tito in 7:32 (***¼) — If you’re on...
Eight Matches Set For Tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling has announced eight matches for tonight’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Youtube. The lineup includes:. * Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, & Emi Sakura vs. Johnnie Robbie, Vipress, & Zyra. * Athena vs. Zeda Zhang. * The Dark Order vs. Ari Daivari, Nick Ruiz, & Zack...
Hall’s WWE Raw Review 1.16.23
We’re less than two weeks away from the Royal Rumble and also quite possibly on the second straight week of doing very little because the show is up against a huge football game. The Royal Rumble is in less than two weeks and odds are that we’ll be seeing some more names announced for the namesake matches. Let’s get to it.
Various News: This Week’s Being The Elite Online, Schedule For This Week’s NJPW On AXS TV
– The latest episode of Being the Elite looks at the final match in The Elite’s Best of Seven series with Death Triangle. You can see the episode, titled “Game 7,” below:. – This week’s episode of NJPW on AXS TV will feature the IWGP World Heavyweight...
WWE NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
A new report lists two NXT stars as backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in Cincinnati. PWInsider reports that Zoey Stark and Charlie Dempsey are both at the show and are likely to work matches for WWE Main Event before the show. We’ll have the WWE Main Event...
Steel Cage Match, Bloodline Segment Set For Next Week’s Raw XXX
WWE has announced a couple of big things for next week’s 30th anniversary episode of Raw, including a steel cage match. The company revealed on tonight’s show that Bayley and Becky Lynch will do battle inside a cage, confirming the match after Bayley accepted Lynch’s challenge for the bout.
The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair & More Set For Next Week’s Raw XXX
Next week’s 30th anniversary of WWE Raw will see appearances by several legends, including the Undertaker and more. WWE announced on tonight’s show that the Dead Man, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, The Bellas, Kurt Angle, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Jerry Lawler, and Teddy Long will all be appearing on the show.
New Report Denies Triple H & Stephanie McMahon Opposed WWE Sale
– As previously reported, a report by Axios, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were said to have “opposed” a sale of WWE ahead of Stephanie’s recent resignation from her post as Co-CEO of the company. According to a report by Dave Meltzer with F4WOnline.com and today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, this is apparently not the case.
Frankie Kazarian on ‘Wild Start’ to 2023, Invites Fans on Continuing His Journey
– As previously reported, Frankie Kazarian recently departed from AEW and signed with Impact Wrestling earlier this month. Kazarian thanked the fans for their support earlier today via Twitter and stated the following on signing with Impact:. “Well, 2023 is off to a wild start. Thank you all for your...
