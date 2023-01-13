ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northcountydailystar.com

Escondido Police Department Updates

A semi-truck struck a City fire hydrant last week, quickly causing the street to flood. A good citizen saw the accident occur and followed the truck. Officers were able to arrest the driver for hit and run. Escondido Fire Department was able to shut off the water and public works repaired the hydrant. Another example of the great teamwork of City employees.
ESCONDIDO, CA
AlexCap

Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego Cities

If you are like many San Diego residents, you may be frustrated with how expensive real estate is around here. You’re not alone. Housing prices have risen dramatically in San Diego, and the surrounding cities, over the past decade. The pandemic also caused real estate prices to surge over the past three years. At this point, you may be ready to jump into the real estate game and buy your first investment property in San Diego. If you’re ready to plunge in, keep reading.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Former San Diego Police Officer Shot, Killed Near Lake Elsinore

A Riverside County Sheriff's Department (RSO) deputy has died after being shot during a confrontation with a suspect Friday afternoon at a residence near Lake Elsinore, Sheriff Chad Bianco said. The fallen deputy was identified by RSO as Deputy Darnell Calhoun. No information has been released so far about the...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
northcountydailystar.com

The Ferryman starts January 27 at NVA’s Conrad Prebys Theater in Carlsbad

January 10, 2023 | New Village Arts (NVA), North County’s cultural hub, will present playwright Jez Butterworth’s masterful international Tony Award winning Best Play (2019) “The Ferryman” January 27-March 5, 2023 (opening February 4) – in the first United States production after Broadway – and the first in the newly renovated and renamed Conrad Prebys Theatre at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center.
CARLSBAD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy