NBC San Diego
Rain Totals: Where In San Diego Did They Get TEN Inches of Rain?
Rain pelted San Diego County this weekend, but how much fell in your neighborhood?. Unless you live in the desert, most of the county saw 2 inches or more from two storm systems that pummeled the region from Saturday through Monday, with more rain on the way. Here are the...
Heavy rain, wind causes damage throughout San Diego County
This weekend's storm, which rolled over into Monday, caused downed power lines and trees throughout San Diego County.
northcountydailystar.com
Escondido Police Department Updates
A semi-truck struck a City fire hydrant last week, quickly causing the street to flood. A good citizen saw the accident occur and followed the truck. Officers were able to arrest the driver for hit and run. Escondido Fire Department was able to shut off the water and public works repaired the hydrant. Another example of the great teamwork of City employees.
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Rain Fell in San Diego County Saturday With First Storm
Rain pelted San Diego County Saturday night, but how much rain did San Diego County receive?. Most of the county saw at least an inch unless you live in the desert. San Diego received widespread rain and showers across the region as the first of two Pacific storms hit the region.
Hardest Rain Expected Overnight After Parts of San Diego County See Almost 3 Inches of Rain
A powerful Pacific storm will continue to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County through Tuesday. The heaviest activity continued to be expected to arrive after midnight and through midday Monday, according to the National Weather Service, after early light rain shifted into late afternoon downpours on Sunday.
Man found dead in bushes near Pechanga Arena identified
A man found dead lying in the bushes last week in the Midway District has been identified by the San Diego County Medical's Examiner Office.
Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Invest in Neighboring San Diego Cities
If you are like many San Diego residents, you may be frustrated with how expensive real estate is around here. You’re not alone. Housing prices have risen dramatically in San Diego, and the surrounding cities, over the past decade. The pandemic also caused real estate prices to surge over the past three years. At this point, you may be ready to jump into the real estate game and buy your first investment property in San Diego. If you’re ready to plunge in, keep reading.
Three fatally injured in fiery DUI crash at freeway interchange in Murrieta
Three people were fatally injured today when a 21- year-old woman allegedly driving under the influence crashed her car alongside Interstate 215 in Murrieta, triggering a fire that consumed the vehicle.
Motorized scooter rider identified in fatal East County crash
A man who was killed last week while riding a motorized scooter on an El Cajon roadway has been identified by authorities.
Aspiring musician killed in drive-by shooting in Encanto
Aspiring musician killed in drive-by shooting in Encanto; Najee Woods, 23, was walking home from a trolley stop when he was shot and killed
NBC San Diego
Former San Diego Police Officer Shot, Killed Near Lake Elsinore
A Riverside County Sheriff's Department (RSO) deputy has died after being shot during a confrontation with a suspect Friday afternoon at a residence near Lake Elsinore, Sheriff Chad Bianco said. The fallen deputy was identified by RSO as Deputy Darnell Calhoun. No information has been released so far about the...
Student arrested in Vista for bringing a ghost gun and liquor to school
The sheriff's department press release says when security intervened, a blue and silver handgun fell out of the suspect's jacket pocket.
Good News For San Diego Real Estate Sales
Home sales are dismal nationwide, but there’s some good news for anyone hoping to sell in San Diego.
Opinion: Sunbreak Ranch Is the Answer to San Diego — and America’s — Homeless Crisis
Americans who live in or near an urban population center are facing a series of homeless crises that have become the number one issue of our day. We can either rise to the occasion and tackle this challenge, or we can let the destructive, cruel, and inhumane downward spiral continue. We have a choice.
northcountydailystar.com
The Ferryman starts January 27 at NVA’s Conrad Prebys Theater in Carlsbad
January 10, 2023 | New Village Arts (NVA), North County’s cultural hub, will present playwright Jez Butterworth’s masterful international Tony Award winning Best Play (2019) “The Ferryman” January 27-March 5, 2023 (opening February 4) – in the first United States production after Broadway – and the first in the newly renovated and renamed Conrad Prebys Theatre at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center.
North County man ejected from car during fatal crash identified
A man that was killed in a Fallbrook crash on the morning of Jan. 7 has been identified by authorities.
San Diego County prepares for another round of rain
As the rain came down in Oceanside, waves crashed onto the empty beach. Only a few cars were driving by and drivers had to deal with minor ponding and debris on the street.
Horrific Attack Prompts Woman to Move Back to San Diego County
The attack happened in the Koreatown community of Los Angeles
New California law allows non-U.S. Citizens to become police officers
SAN DIEGO — With the new year, comes new state laws, including one that changed the qualifications to become a police officer in California. Now, anyone who can legally work in the state under federal law, can be a police officer, regardless of citizenship. CBS 8 cleared up some...
