Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant marketed himself to absolute perfection on Saturday night, both on and off the court. In the third quarter of Memphis’ game against the Indiana Pacers, Morant produced a poster jam so thunderous that it likely measured on the Richter scale. The 23-year-old got downhill after receiving a screen from teammate... The post Ja Morant drops legendary line after breathtaking poster dunk on Jalen Smith appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NESN

Where Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Stands With Recovery From Injury

Jaylen Brown is set to miss his second consecutive game due to right adductor tightness when the Boston Celtics take on the Charlotte Hornets on the road Saturday night. The star guard sustained the injury during his 41-point effort in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday. Joe...
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Reacts to Ja Morant's Insane Dunk vs. Pacers

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is one of the most exciting players in the NBA. Just a few years into his young career, the star point guard has a collection of in-game dunks that rivals some of the best to ever do it. During Saturday night's game vs. the Indiana Pacers, Morant added to his career mixtape with another monster dunk.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

