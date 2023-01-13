ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

Residents torn in support, opposition of Hialeah Park development

By CBS Miami Team
 4 days ago

HIALEAH - Over 340 rental units, homes for rent, and a school that would serve almost 3,000 units will be built where Hialeah Park now stands.

"This was all approved before I became the mayor of the city of Hialeah," said Esteban Bobo, elected mayor for this city in November of 2021.

Bovo says the park is dormant and used occasionally for concerts.

Therefore, when CBS4's Ivan Taylor asked him, "Why does the city support the concept of building in 20 acres out of the 220 that make up the park," Bovo immediately responded, "The City Hialeah needs an entertainment center and is in desperate need of housing."

He referred to 20 acres out of the 220 that make up the park.

Prestige Builders Group will be in charge of the construction of the 343 units which will also provide 702 parking spaces.

The three-story garden-style apartment buildings will be on 12.6 acres along East 4th Avenue between 22nd and 30th Streets.

Although the mayor acknowledged the project will bring more traffic to a city already congested, Bovo sees it as a solution to make sure young people stay in Hialeah.

Hialeah Park was home to a racetrack in the golden age of the city, it's almost 100 years old. Celebrities like Elizabeth Taylor and Jackie Kennedy were seen at the park.

"It should be noticed it's privately owned," said Bovo, in regards to the question if it should be preserved by the city.

The Brunetti family has owned Hialeah Park since the 1970s. According to our colleagues at the Miami Herald, Brunetti Jr. partnered with developer Prestige companies to develop the project. Brunetti provided the land, Prestige the construction.

"The city has the right to eminent domain, for places like this," said Milly Herrera, who has lived in Hialeah since her childhood in the 1960s. She was a member of Citizens to Save Hialeah Park.

"How can you put a school near a casino, how can you put residential when many of the families will have children under 21 and will be close to a casino?"

A nearby neighbor who chose not to reveal her identity said, "Our streets will be congested."

Meanwhile, neighbor Roger Tellez said he is torn, "Hialeah needs housing, but the park is part of the history of the city, I still take my family there."

