Raptors Sweep Mini Two-Game Set with Hornets

By Schuyler Callihan
 4 days ago

The Hornets move to 11-32 on the season.

TORONTO, ON - The trip across the border didn't go all that well for the Charlotte Hornets as they fell to the Toronto Raptors 124-114 Thursday night, resulting in a two-game sweep.

It was an inauspicious start for the Hornets, contrary to two nights ago when they battled hard for nearly the entire four quarters against the very same team. Toronto jumped out to a 21-8 lead thanks to a healthy balance of drives to the rim and made shots from three.

Charlotte's biggest obstacle of the night was overcoming the countless turnovers that led to points the other way. As a team, the Hornets committed 22 turnovers for the game. LaMelo Ball had seven himself, the most he has thrown the ball away since the loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on December 21st.

The Hornets slowly but surely continued to chip away at the double-digit deficit thanks to a 14-point third quarter from Terry Rozier and stringing together some defensive stops.

With just over a minute left in the game, Ball missed a three but got another opportunity following the offensive board from Cody Martin. Ball had a clear path to the cup but missed the wide-open bunny that would have made it a one-possession game. On the other end, Fred VanVleet buried a three extending Toronto's lead to eight, 117-109. From that point on, Toronto coasted to the finish line trading free throws a few times before the final horn.

The Hornets will now return home for a two-game set with the Boston Celtics, who currently sit atop the Eastern Conference standings with a 31-12 record. Tip-off from Spectrum Center is set for 7 p.m. EST.

1ST: TOR 38-29

CHA: 11/23 FG | 4/10 3FG | 7 REB | 7 AST | 2 TO | 14 PIP

TOR: 15/21 FG | 5/8 3FG | 11 REB | 12 AST | 2 TO | 20 PIP

2ND: TOR 69-55

CHA: 21/41 FG | 7/17 3FG | 19 REB | 14 AST | 10 TO | 26 PIP

TOR: 25/42 FG | 8/17 3FG | 19 REB | 18 AST | 5 TO | 34 PIP

3RD: TOR 97-88

CHA: 33/59 FG | 10/25 3FG | 27 REB | 21 AST | 14 TO | 40 PIP

TOR: 35/63 FG | 9/21 3FG | 28 REB | 25 AST | 8 TO | 50 PIP

4TH: TOR wins 124-114

CHA: 41/77 FG | 13/33 3FG | 42 REB | 27 AST | 22 TO | 50 PIP

TOR: 43/83 FG | 10/28 3FG | 32 REB | 30 AST | 9 TO | 62 PIP

