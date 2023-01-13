Effective: 2023-01-17 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Consider alternate travel plans. If you absolutely must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Norton; Rawlins; Sherman; Thomas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM MST /MIDNIGHT CST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations ranging anywhere from 5 to 12 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible along and north of the Kansas and Nebraska border. Northerly winds at 15 to 25 mph may gust up to 35 mph at times. * WHERE...In Colorado, Yuma and Kit Carson counties. In Kansas, Sherman, Thomas, Cheyenne, Rawlins, Decatur, and Norton counties. In Nebraska, Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ this afternoon to 11 PM MST /midnight CST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions are expected late this evening through the day on Wednesday. Travel will be extremely difficult. Road closures are possible. This includes the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing and drifting snow may persist even after snowfall has ended.

