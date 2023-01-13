Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Warning issued for Blaine, Custer, Garfield, Loup, Wheeler by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Blaine; Custer; Garfield; Loup; Wheeler WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 9 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Blaine, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler and Custer Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight CST Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northeast winds becoming northerly could gust up to 30 mph and cause some blowing and drifting snow.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Boyd, Brown, Holt, Keya Paha, Rock by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-18 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Boyd; Brown; Holt; Keya Paha; Rock WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches. * WHERE...Keya Paha, Boyd, Brown, Rock and Holt Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to midnight CST Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northeast winds becoming northerly could gust up to 30 mph and cause some blowing and drifting snow.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Arthur, Chase, Deuel, Frontier, Garden, Grant, Hayes, Hooker by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call Nebraska 511 for the latest road information. Target Area: Arthur; Chase; Deuel; Frontier; Garden; Grant; Hayes; Hooker; Keith; Lincoln; Logan; McPherson; Perkins; Thomas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST /11 PM MST/ WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches. * WHERE...Portions of north central, panhandle, southwest and west central Nebraska. * WHEN...From 6 PM CST /5 PM MST/ this evening to midnight CST /11 PM MST/ Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northeast winds becoming northerly could gust up to 30 mph and cause some blowing and drifting snow.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Cheyenne, Decatur, Norton, Rawlins, Sherman, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Consider alternate travel plans. If you absolutely must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne; Decatur; Norton; Rawlins; Sherman; Thomas WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM MST /MIDNIGHT CST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations ranging anywhere from 5 to 12 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible along and north of the Kansas and Nebraska border. Northerly winds at 15 to 25 mph may gust up to 35 mph at times. * WHERE...In Colorado, Yuma and Kit Carson counties. In Kansas, Sherman, Thomas, Cheyenne, Rawlins, Decatur, and Norton counties. In Nebraska, Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ this afternoon to 11 PM MST /midnight CST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions are expected late this evening through the day on Wednesday. Travel will be extremely difficult. Road closures are possible. This includes the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing and drifting snow may persist even after snowfall has ended.
Winter Storm Warning issued for Dundy, Hitchcock, Red Willow by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Consider alternate travel plans. If you absolutely must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock; Red Willow WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM MST /MIDNIGHT CST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations ranging anywhere from 5 to 12 inches. Locally higher amounts are possible along and north of the Kansas and Nebraska border. Northerly winds at 15 to 25 mph may gust up to 35 mph at times. * WHERE...In Colorado, Yuma and Kit Carson counties. In Kansas, Sherman, Thomas, Cheyenne, Rawlins, Decatur, and Norton counties. In Nebraska, Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM MST /6 PM CST/ this afternoon to 11 PM MST /midnight CST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions are expected late this evening through the day on Wednesday. Travel will be extremely difficult. Road closures are possible. This includes the Interstate 70 corridor in eastern Colorado and northwest Kansas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing and drifting snow may persist even after snowfall has ended.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Graham, Sheridan by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 18:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Consider alternate travel plans. If you must travel, slow down, turn off cruise control, and exercise additional caution, particularly at intersections and highway on-ramps and off-ramps where accidents are more likely to occur. Decelerating abruptly or making sharp turns at a high rate of speed may result in loss of vehicle control. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Graham; Sheridan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations ranging anywhere from 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Sheridan and Graham Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight CST Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions can be expected late this evening into Wednesday.
