Durham woman and teenager shot, injured while in vehicle, police say
A Durham woman was shot and injured while in a vehicle, according to Winston-Salem police.
3 people arrested after police chase, hit-and-run in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, a car fled from officers in the 3400 block of Westgate Drive. The car struck a police car then crashed into another motorist at the intersection of University Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway before the suspects fled on foot.
Durham police warn of uptick in car thefts after investigating over 90 last month
The Durham Police Department is warning the community to lock their cars after an increase in motor vehicle thefts. Police investigated more than 90 cases last month alone. The Medina family told WRAL News their theft was scary - it happened while they were asleep inside their house. Police have...
Garner firefighter injured while battling large house fire in Wake County
RALEIGH, N.C. — Emergency crews worked Monday night to put out a house fire. Crews responded to the fire at 1520 Pagan Road. Smoke was visible from at least a mile away from the home. A firefighter with the Garner Fire Department was injured while battling the blaze. The...
Reward money increased to $55K in Atlantic Beach murder investigation involving Apex man
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Atlantic Beach police are continuing to investigate an August 2022 murder of an Apex man. Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Jan. 12 that he is offering an additional $25,000 in exchange for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the murder of Randall Miller.
Franklin Co. house fire leaves 1 person with 3rd degree burns
LOUISBURG, N.C. — Around midnight on Sunday, a fire was reported at a residence on Laurel Mill-Centerville Road in Centerville. Two people were in the home at the time of the fire; their condition is unknown at this time. A third person sustained second and third-degree burns, and was taken to Maria Parham Franklin to be airlifted to UNC Burn Center for treatment.
Raleigh officer nearly hit by car while helping driver of disabled vehicle
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh Police officer was nearly hit by a car while helping a disabled vehicle on Friday night. The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Authorities say the officer was on Hammond Road near Rush Street, assisting a driver, when another car rear-ended the officer's police vehicle.
Car and tractor trailer crash on 401 in Harnett County, spilling diesel on roadway
KIPLING, N.C. — A car and a tractor trailer collided Sunday night in Harnett County. The crash occurred before 10:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 401 North at Chalybeate Springs Road, near Kipling. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived on the scene to find both vehicles still there and the...
Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart stores
GREENSBORO, NC. - Police in Greensboro, North Carolina, have reported card skimmers at two Walmart stores on Wendover Avenue and Battleground Avenue. This comes after High Point Police Department (HPPD) reported similar findings at their Walmart stores on North Main Street and South Main Street. The discovery of these skimmers is concerning as they can be used to steal sensitive financial information from unsuspecting customers.
Thousands lost power in Cary overnight due to equipment failure
CARY, N.C. — Over 3,000 customers in Cary lost power Sunday night. The outage was centered in the area around Farmington Woods Drive and High Meadow Drive. A spokesperson from Duke Energy said the outage was caused by equipment failure on an underground power line in the area. At...
WRAL
Tiny apartments renting for $1,000 planned for Hillsborough Street
A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments" -- each roughly the size of a shipping container -- renting for $1,000 per month on Hillsborough Street. A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments"...
WRAL
Snow falls in Raleigh along Western Boulevard
Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning. Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning.
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Greensboro
Greensboro, North Carolina is a city located in the central part of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.
cbs17
National Hurricane Center watching non-tropical low in North Atlantic
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center issued a special tropical weather outlook for the North Atlantic as it watches a non-tropical low pressure about 300 miles north of Bermuda. The disturbance is surrounded by cold air and is producing storm-force winds near frontal boundaries. Of course, this...
Amanda Lamb: Finality
RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
cbs17
FBI warns of internet scammers posing as government officials
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a new warning from the FBI about criminals pretending to be government officials. They are actually con artists who are trying to convince the would-be victims they are about to go to jail unless they pay up. Imposter schemes aren’t new, but the...
cbs17
NC medicine shelves to remain empty, Tylenol restocking still ‘up in the air’ pharmacy owner says
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) – Parents looking for medicine for their sick children are still finding empty shelves in some stores, and the issue has been going on for weeks. “We are still having a lot of difficulty with finding Tylenol products, they are on long-term backorder,” Melissa Illig said, the owner of White Oak Pharmacy in Garner.
WRAL
Snow flurries come down in Cary
WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth captures snow falling near her home in Cary on Saturday morning. WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth captures snow falling near her home in Cary on Saturday morning.
triad-city-beat.com
The Pallet community for the unhoused in Greensboro is open. Here’s a look at how it’s going.
The CityBeat is a nonprofit-funded position reporting on Winston-Salem and Greensboro city council and all city business. These pieces are free to be republished with attribution to Triad City Beat. Kelly Smith has been unhoused for about a year. “I was doing great; I had my own apartment,” she said....
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
