Chapel Hill, NC

WRAL News

Franklin Co. house fire leaves 1 person with 3rd degree burns

LOUISBURG, N.C. — Around midnight on Sunday, a fire was reported at a residence on Laurel Mill-Centerville Road in Centerville. Two people were in the home at the time of the fire; their condition is unknown at this time. A third person sustained second and third-degree burns, and was taken to Maria Parham Franklin to be airlifted to UNC Burn Center for treatment.
CENTERVILLE, NC
Edy Zoo

Greensboro Police uncover card skimmers at two Walmart stores

GREENSBORO, NC. - Police in Greensboro, North Carolina, have reported card skimmers at two Walmart stores on Wendover Avenue and Battleground Avenue. This comes after High Point Police Department (HPPD) reported similar findings at their Walmart stores on North Main Street and South Main Street. The discovery of these skimmers is concerning as they can be used to steal sensitive financial information from unsuspecting customers.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Tiny apartments renting for $1,000 planned for Hillsborough Street

A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments" -- each roughly the size of a shipping container -- renting for $1,000 per month on Hillsborough Street.
Ted Rivers

The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Greensboro

Greensboro, North Carolina is a city located in the central part of the state, known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, abundance of recreational activities and cultural attractions.
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

National Hurricane Center watching non-tropical low in North Atlantic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Hurricane Center issued a special tropical weather outlook for the North Atlantic as it watches a non-tropical low pressure about 300 miles north of Bermuda. The disturbance is surrounded by cold air and is producing storm-force winds near frontal boundaries.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Amanda Lamb: Finality

RALEIGH, N.C. — Every time my kids leave to go back to school or work after the holidays, it feels a little more permanent. I remember with my oldest daughter, thinking about the fact that eventually summers would be spent away doing internships or taking classes, and of course we had the rare gift of the time during the pandemic when she did come home again. But clearly, that was a once in a lifetime moment. She now lives on her own in New York City and pops in for the occasional visit.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

FBI warns of internet scammers posing as government officials

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There's a new warning from the FBI about criminals pretending to be government officials. They are actually con artists who are trying to convince the would-be victims they are about to go to jail unless they pay up.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Snow flurries come down in Cary

WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth captures snow falling near her home in Cary on Saturday morning.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

