WAFF
Capital murder suspect pleads guilty to murder
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who was charged with capital murder after shooting two people and killing one in a 2018 Huntsville shooting has pleaded guilty to murder. Court documents show that Demetrius Childs has entered a plea agreement and will be charged with murder which is a lesser offense than the capital murder charge he was facing.
WAFF
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton retires
The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed. Updated: 14...
WAFF
‘Firm but fair”: Lauderdale Co. Sheriff Rick Singleton looks back on 50 year career
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s getting harder to find people who have chosen a career and stayed in that career for any length of time. Try 50 years. That is the career Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton is saying goodbye to today as he heads into retirement. WAFF 48′s...
WAFF
Franklin County woman’s newborn tests positive for meth, THC
FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Franklin County woman was arrested and charged with chemical endangerment of a child after her newborn tested positive for methamphetamine, amphetamine and THC. Mariela Guerra of Spruce Pine told investigators with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office that she had not used drugs during her...
WAFF
Murder suspect on TBI’s most wanted list caught in Giles County
PULASKI, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted List was arrested Sunday. Marvin Deon “DJ” Holt, Jr., 21, was wanted for failing to appear on the charge of first degree premeditated murder in Hickman County. Holt was also wanted in Giles County for failing to appear on charges of felony reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence and simple possession of a controlled substance.
WAFF
Vinyl Hub owners speak out following deadly shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “This incident has really kind of fueled the fire in us to do more for uniting the...
WAFF
One dead in single-vehicle Marshall County crash
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash believed to have been caused by a medical emergency. According to the Marshall County Coroner, Elton Mills, 59, was killed in a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Martling Road and Martling Gap Road. Investigators with the coroner’s office believe that Mills suffered a medical event that caused the crash.
WAFF
Preliminary hearing set for man accused of setting a woman on fire
The investigation has now turned into a homicide investigation. A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department says that all three juveniles are 16 and will be facing gun-related charges. Boy with a knife allegedly stood up to shotgun-wielding father. Updated: 5 hours ago. The father was arrested and charged with...
WAFF
Newson Road shooting victim dies in hospital
The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. A spokesperson with the Huntsville Police Department says that all three juveniles are 16 and will be facing gun-related charges. Boy with a knife allegedly stood up to shotgun-wielding father. Updated: 5 hours ago. The father was arrested and charged...
WAFF
New overpass approved to be built in Huntsville
The owners of a business located in the same strip mall where the Jan. 7 shooting occurred are speaking out about the need to create change in the community. “It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed. Updated: 16...
WAFF
Boy with a knife allegedly stood up to shotgun-wielding father
The investigation has now turned into a homicide investigation. Preliminary hearing set for man accused of setting a woman on fire. The hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24 at 9 a.m. Three additional juveniles arrested in connection with event center shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. A spokesperson with the Huntsville...
WAFF
“It has truly been a nightmare”: Family of Quantasia Grant speaks out one week after she was killed in mass shooting
MADISON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - From her mother and uncles to her best friend and great aunt, family members of Quantasia Grant paid respects to someone who was at the wrong place at the wrong time. One week ago, gunfire between two groups at a 21st birthday party killed 20-year-olds...
WAFF
Madison County currently without a commission chairman
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An $80 million budget, 400,000 people, and no leader in charge. This is the situation in Madison County following former Commission Chairman Dale Strong’s departure to Washington. Commissioner Phil Riddick is one of several people hoping to get appointed to the position by Governor Kay Ivey.
WAFF
NWS releases preliminary reports on 9 Alabama tornadoes from Jan. 12
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service’s survey teams have confirmed nine tornadoes of various strengths that swept across Alabama on Jan. 12, killing seven people, injuring dozens of others and causing widespread property destruction across multiple counties. Below is a preliminary summary of each NWS-confirmed tornado:. Tornado...
WAFF
Local community helps foster children on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many people came together in Madison County to lend a helping hand to foster children, even on a holiday. Event organizers and foster parents were amazed by the turnout. A street in Harvest was lined up with cars around the block, with volunteers, foster care organizers,...
WAFF
Trying to buy a house in 2023? Here is what to expect
CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Navigating the housing market can already seem difficult, and after a crazy 2022, it might feel that much more overwhelming. Is it still a good time to buy? Is it a good time to sell? Whether you’re an experienced buyer or have no idea what you’re doing, mortgage lender and homebuying hero Brandon Snider joined TVL to share all his tips and expected trends.
WAFF
ACL Cornhole Regional held in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - You’ve played it on a Saturday during a football tailgate. You may have a pair of boards and bags in your own backyard. Cornhole has become one of the fastest-growing sports in the Southeast and the country, including the Rocket City. Saturday, the 256 Cornhole...
