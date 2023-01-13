Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Woman, sons freeze to death after mother flees with children during mental health crisis
A mother and her two sons died in a field in Pontiac after the woman fled with her three children because she was suffering a mental health crisis and thought people were out to get them. In the days before they died, people called the sheriff's office about an underdressed family, but deputies could never find them until it was too late.
WNEM
Father drove drunk with 1-year-old in front seat, police say
GRAND BLANC. TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A father was arrested after allegedly driving drunk with his 1-year-old son in the front seat. It happened in Grand Blanc Township over the weekend. The man had a blood alcohol content above .17 percent, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
abc12.com
Allegedly fraudulent contractor facing new charges in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of defrauding several Mid-Michigan residents over the past two years is facing more criminal charges in Genesee County. Jacob McCandlish, 25, is charged with larceny by conversion of over $20,000 and issuing a check with nonsufficient funds over $500. The charges stem from a case under investigation in Vienna Township.
abc12.com
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — An Oakland County mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after the mom experienced a "mental health crisis," a county sheriff said Monday. Monica Cannady, 35, "believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on...
Jury convicts Saginaw man of running down homeowner with truck, killing him
SAGINAW, MI — In the middle of an autumn night, a Saginaw man stepped out of his home to confront a noisy visitor who was parked in his driveway and blaring his horn. Moments later, the visitor plowed his truck forward and struck the 57-year-old homeowner Douglas E. Lanagan Sr., causing injuries that would claim his life days later.
WNEM
Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
Police arrest third suspect in 2021 killing of talented Saginaw man ‘aiming to be a superstar’
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after gunfire claimed the life of a young man in Kochville Township, a third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder. Authorities on May 27, 2022, issued a warrant for Koryion D. Welch Jr. in connection with the prior year’s homicide of 21-year-old Darius T. Jackson. Welch, who just turned 18 on Jan. 5, remained at large until a police fugitive team located and arrested him in Saginaw on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
'I want justice for them'
Good morning, it’s Sunday.I hope you're enjoying a warm morning beverage. That’s how long Crystal Cooper’s two boys were trapped in a house fire in Flint. It’s now eight months later, and Cooper is still hoping and waiting for answers to this nightmare that involves allegations of lies and misconduct by two firefighters, the firing of a chief who disclosed their conduct, and a mayor accused of hiding the truth to win an election, Tresa Baldas reports in this story.
wsgw.com
Saginaw Woman to Face Trial on Embezzlement Charges
A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling from a vulnerable adult was bound over to circuit court Wednesday. 59-year-old Valda Cork faces 20 years in prison on two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000, and another 5 years on two counts of failure to file or filing a false tax return.
abc12.com
Michigan State Police clock driver at 113 mph on I-75 near Birch Run
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police pulled over a very fast driver along I-75 Monday morning. A trooper clocked someone at 113 mph along the northbound lanes near Birch Run. That's a 70 mph zone, putting this driver more than 40 mph over the limit. Troopers clocked another...
fox2detroit.com
Man found dead on sidewalk in Detroit after argument led to shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is accused of killing another man during an argument Tuesday in Detroit. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jermayne Dale Fields, 47, and 65-year-old Anthony Tyner were arguing at the intersection of Florence and Forrer streets near Greenfield just before 3:30 p.m. Authorities say the argument escalated and Fields allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Tyner multiple times.
fox2detroit.com
Inkster police arrest man wanted for several murders found hiding under lawn chair
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - When Inkster police took a man wanted for multiple murders into custody last week, it was part of program to get dangerous criminals off the street - and FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack was along for the ride. Kawan Taylor, 34, was wanted for several murders....
fox2detroit.com
5 charged after Ulta beauty store robbery, officer-involved shooting in Green Oak Twp.
GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five women have been charged after prosecutors say they stole thousands of dollars of merchandise from an Ulta store in Livingston County. The scene unfolded around 8 p.m. Thursday in Green Oak Township, which is south of Brighton. After the suspects fled the...
kisswtlz.com
Scammer Arrested in Genesee County
The Mount Morris Township Police Department has arrested a man accused of scamming several people. The department has received numerous complains Robert Gill was posing as a contractor and would do odd jobs, but never complete the work after being paid. Gill allegedly targeted elderly people in his scams. Police say there may be many more victims besides the ones who have file complaints. They ask anyone who may be a victm to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.
WNEM
Police: Missing man found dead, killed in hit and run
DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash they say killed a missing man. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 6:42 a.m. The caller said they saw someone walking through a field toward a car with its hazard light flashing on I-69.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan woman accused of stealing mom's money to buy condo ordered to trial
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - A Saginaw woman accused of stealing her mother's money to buy a condo in Florida will stand trial. Valda Cork, 59, was granted guardianship of her mother. She allegedly used this power to steal more than $1 million and made nearly $900,000 in unauthorized purchases.
WILX-TV
Lansing police catch catalytic converter thief on Cedar Street
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in jail after being caught stealing multiple catalytic converters. The Lansing Police Department said a man called the police when he heard the sound of an electric saw coming from a business parking lot on Cedar Street. After getting a description of the suspect’s car leaving the parking lot, officials pulled over a car matching the description and found multiple catalytic converters, tools for burglaries, and a cell phone that used a police scanner app.
This Has Got to Be the Worst Roundabout in Genesee County
The award for the worst roundabout in Genesee County goes to... Roundabouts are being constructed all over the place nowadays. For the most part, they are pretty useful and keep the flow of traffic moving. However, there are some out there that seem like more trouble than what they are worth.
