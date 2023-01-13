ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, MI

WNEM

Father drove drunk with 1-year-old in front seat, police say

GRAND BLANC. TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - A father was arrested after allegedly driving drunk with his 1-year-old son in the front seat. It happened in Grand Blanc Township over the weekend. The man had a blood alcohol content above .17 percent, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department. The...
GRAND BLANC, MI
abc12.com

Allegedly fraudulent contractor facing new charges in Genesee County

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A contractor accused of defrauding several Mid-Michigan residents over the past two years is facing more criminal charges in Genesee County. Jacob McCandlish, 25, is charged with larceny by conversion of over $20,000 and issuing a check with nonsufficient funds over $500. The charges stem from a case under investigation in Vienna Township.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Crime Stoppers seeks wanted man in Genesee County

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County are offering a cash reward for a wanted man. Bay Ahshon Gurd, 40, is wanted for violating probation. The probation stems from charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Felon in Possession of Ammunition.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Police arrest third suspect in 2021 killing of talented Saginaw man ‘aiming to be a superstar’

SAGINAW, MI — Two years after gunfire claimed the life of a young man in Kochville Township, a third suspect has been arrested and charged with murder. Authorities on May 27, 2022, issued a warrant for Koryion D. Welch Jr. in connection with the prior year’s homicide of 21-year-old Darius T. Jackson. Welch, who just turned 18 on Jan. 5, remained at large until a police fugitive team located and arrested him in Saginaw on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
SAGINAW, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'I want justice for them'

Good morning, it’s Sunday.I hope you're enjoying a warm morning beverage. That’s how long Crystal Cooper’s two boys were trapped in a house fire in Flint. It’s now eight months later, and Cooper is still hoping and waiting for answers to this nightmare that involves allegations of lies and misconduct by two firefighters, the firing of a chief who disclosed their conduct, and a mayor accused of hiding the truth to win an election, Tresa Baldas reports in this story.
FLINT, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Woman to Face Trial on Embezzlement Charges

A Saginaw woman accused of embezzling from a vulnerable adult was bound over to circuit court Wednesday. 59-year-old Valda Cork faces 20 years in prison on two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000, and another 5 years on two counts of failure to file or filing a false tax return.
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Michigan State Police clock driver at 113 mph on I-75 near Birch Run

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan State Police pulled over a very fast driver along I-75 Monday morning. A trooper clocked someone at 113 mph along the northbound lanes near Birch Run. That's a 70 mph zone, putting this driver more than 40 mph over the limit. Troopers clocked another...
BIRCH RUN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man found dead on sidewalk in Detroit after argument led to shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man is accused of killing another man during an argument Tuesday in Detroit. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Jermayne Dale Fields, 47, and 65-year-old Anthony Tyner were arguing at the intersection of Florence and Forrer streets near Greenfield just before 3:30 p.m. Authorities say the argument escalated and Fields allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Tyner multiple times.
DETROIT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Scammer Arrested in Genesee County

The Mount Morris Township Police Department has arrested a man accused of scamming several people. The department has received numerous complains Robert Gill was posing as a contractor and would do odd jobs, but never complete the work after being paid. Gill allegedly targeted elderly people in his scams. Police say there may be many more victims besides the ones who have file complaints. They ask anyone who may be a victm to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Department.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police: Missing man found dead, killed in hit and run

DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - The Davison Township Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash they say killed a missing man. On Friday, Jan. 13, officers were dispatched for a welfare check around 6:42 a.m. The caller said they saw someone walking through a field toward a car with its hazard light flashing on I-69.
DAVISON, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing police catch catalytic converter thief on Cedar Street

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in jail after being caught stealing multiple catalytic converters. The Lansing Police Department said a man called the police when he heard the sound of an electric saw coming from a business parking lot on Cedar Street. After getting a description of the suspect’s car leaving the parking lot, officials pulled over a car matching the description and found multiple catalytic converters, tools for burglaries, and a cell phone that used a police scanner app.
LANSING, MI

