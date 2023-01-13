ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Chronicle

Duke men's basketball falls out of AP Poll for first time since 2020-21 season

More often than not, Duke has been the hunted. Now, it has to play hunter. With the release of the Week 11 AP Poll Monday afternoon, the Blue Devils, previously ranked 24th, fell out of the national top 25 following a couple of difficult weeks. A 24-point hammering at the hands of N.C. State led Duke head coach Jon Scheyer's team to slip from No. 16 a week ago, and Saturday evening's defeat at Clemson condemned the group to its first unranked position since a turbulent 2020-21 campaign. That season, then-head coach Mike Krzyzewski's team missed the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1995.
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C.—The first 20 minutes of Saturday’s battle between No. 24 Duke and first-place Clemson were close from beginning to end, but the Blue Devils battled back from an early deficit to take a hard-earned 34-30 lead into the locker room. Head coach Jon Scheyer’s squad has the advantage with the second half coming up at Littlejohn Coliseum.
CLEMSON, SC
Chronicle

Duke men's tennis begins spring season on the right foot in Hawaii

The 20th-ranked Blue Devils are kicking off the 2023 campaign on the right foot. Duke won its first dual match of the season, defeating Hawaii 7-0. Moreover, the Blue Devils swept every set against the Rainbow Warriors to begin the season 1-0. During its trip to Hawaii, Duke (1-0) first...
DURHAM, NC
Chronicle

Masking in classrooms not required at this time as COVID-19 cases decline in Durham, at Duke

As COVID-19 cases decline in Durham, Duke will not require masking in classrooms at this time, per a Monday email from administrators. Last week Duke administrators announced that if Durham remained in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “high risk” classification for two consecutive weeks, Duke would return to mandatory masking inside classrooms.
DURHAM, NC

