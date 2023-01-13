ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Capitals take on the Wild after overtime win

Minnesota Wild (24-14-4, third in the Central Division) vs. Washington Capitals (24-16-6, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Wild -124, Capitals +104; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild visit the Washington Capitals after the Capitals defeated the New York Islanders 4-3 in overtime. Washington has...
Stars play the Golden Knights following Pavelski's 2-goal showing

Dallas Stars (25-12-7, second in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (28-13-2, first in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit the Vegas Golden Knights after Joe Pavelski's two-goal game against the Calgary Flames in the Stars' 6-5 loss. Vegas is 28-13-2 overall and 13-11-0 at home....
Coyotes play the Red Wings on losing streak

Detroit Red Wings (18-17-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (13-25-5, seventh in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Red Wings -141, Coyotes +119; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes aim to stop their nine-game skid when they take on the Detroit Red Wings. Arizona...
James and the Lakers host the Rockets

Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
Toronto faces Milwaukee following overtime win

Toronto Raptors (20-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (28-16, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Milwaukee Bucks following the Raptors' 123-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The Bucks are 16-12 in conference matchups. Milwaukee is seventh in the Eastern Conference with...
New York faces Toronto after Randle's 42-point outing

Toronto Raptors (19-24, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (25-19, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Toronto Raptors after Julius Randle scored 42 points in the New York Knicks' 117-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons. The Knicks are 2-4 against division opponents....
Cowboys' Brett Maher misses 4 extra points, converts 5th try

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher missed four straight extra points in Monday night's NFC wild-card game against Tampa Bay, becoming the first player in NFL history to miss three or more in a playoff game. Maher's misses were the only thing going wrong for the...
