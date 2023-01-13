ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

theadvocate.com

Letters: Garret Graves should enter Louisiana governor's race

I urge Garret Graves to run for governor. Now that Billy Nungesser has declared that he isn't in the race, it appears that he is the only person who stands a chance to beat Jeff Landry. Even though Louisiana is a red state, there are many Louisiana Republicans who are...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

How will Texas lawmakers spend an extra $32 billion?

DALLAS — To say Texas lawmakers have a pile of cash to back up their legislative dreams would be a massive understatement. In fact, the budget surplus here in Texas is so large, a record $32.7 billion, it’s more than the entire budget in 29 other states. “So,...
TEXAS STATE
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Curole House

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. This old house is on the move again. The first time was 130 years ago, the house was built of cypress timbers by Nicholas Curole for his family at Chenier Caminada near Grand Isle. That community was wiped out by a hurricane in 1893.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana budget priorities: Where the governor, state lawmakers stand

The Louisiana Capitol Building, April 8, 2021. (Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator). Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana legislators agree that pay raises for K-12 school teachers, roads and bridges will likely benefit from the extra $1.5 billion in state revenue that is expected to arrive over the next 18 months. But questions remain about what other portions of state government might see an increase in support.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Shoot Your Way Across the Bayou qualifying rounds end

SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunday marked the end of the qualifying rounds of the Shoot Your Way Across the Bayou Tournament, hosted by the Red River Bowmen Archery Club. There were many clubs that registered to compete in the event. KTBS spoke to the representative of Hoot & Holler who was at the tournament.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Four Cenla areas re-classified as rural based on 2020 U.S. Census

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a report first published by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, a change in rules for the 2020 U.S. Census has resulted in the re-classification of 27 Louisiana areas formerly classified as urban. For the first time since 1910, new U.S. Census rules doubled the population...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

27 areas in Louisiana once ‘urban’ reclassified as ‘rural’

Special session on the state’s insurance crisis?. La. Illuminator has reported discussions are developing over a possible special session dedicated to the state's homeowners insurance crisis. The regular legislative session is scheduled to begin in April, but some lawmakers feel addressing the insurance crisis cannot wait. Alena Noakes spoke with Greg LaRose, editor for the La. Illuminator, about the possibility.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

He has seen the future of Louisiana's coast -- and is now explaining it

Stuart Brown has spent lots of time looking into the future of Louisiana's coast. As the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority's assistant administrator for planning and research, he has become the lead spokesman for the 2023 coastal master plan update, released on Jan. 6 in draft form. Brown has led the rewriting effort for the plan, updated every six years and intended to guide the state's coastal restoration efforts. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Q&A: Dana Hunter, Governor’s Office of Human Trafficking Prevention

January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Louisiana is marking the occasion with a renewed emphasis on helping survivors, providing trauma-informed training to police, and raising public awareness around the issue. In 2021, the Louisiana Legislature agreed to fund Gov. John Bel Edwards’ new Office of Human Trafficking Prevention. Dana...
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana

In Louisiana, you may be more familiar with bigger cities like New Orleans or Baton Rouge, but the small towns dotting the Pelican State are worth exploring just as much. Cheapism took a look at lesser-known cities around the country to find the most underrated and overlooked city in each state, from small mountain towns with a booming nightlife to cities that look straight out of a magazine about idyllic American towns. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Arkansas High students participate in Educators Rising program

TEXARKANA, Ark. - To address teacher shortages, many districts across the state of Arkansas are turning to a special kind of recruitment "grow your own" program. Arkansas High School students in Texarkana are using the skills learned in the Educators Rising program to also compete this spring at the state level.
TEXARKANA, AR
NOLA.com

Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA

