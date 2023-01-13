Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Letters: Garret Graves should enter Louisiana governor's race
I urge Garret Graves to run for governor. Now that Billy Nungesser has declared that he isn't in the race, it appears that he is the only person who stands a chance to beat Jeff Landry. Even though Louisiana is a red state, there are many Louisiana Republicans who are...
KTBS
How will Texas lawmakers spend an extra $32 billion?
DALLAS — To say Texas lawmakers have a pile of cash to back up their legislative dreams would be a massive understatement. In fact, the budget surplus here in Texas is so large, a record $32.7 billion, it’s more than the entire budget in 29 other states. “So,...
Here’s How to See the Grades Of All Louisiana Water Providers
Have you ever wondered just how well the drinking water at your home stacks up against the water at other homes around the state?. Now you can see just how each water provider in Louisiana was graded by the Louisiana Department of Health. According to the LDH, Act 98 of...
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Curole House
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An old house that has survived 130 years of hurricanes in southeast Louisiana is getting a facelift and a new home. This old house is on the move again. The first time was 130 years ago, the house was built of cypress timbers by Nicholas Curole for his family at Chenier Caminada near Grand Isle. That community was wiped out by a hurricane in 1893.
KTBS
Louisiana budget priorities: Where the governor, state lawmakers stand
The Louisiana Capitol Building, April 8, 2021. (Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator). Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana legislators agree that pay raises for K-12 school teachers, roads and bridges will likely benefit from the extra $1.5 billion in state revenue that is expected to arrive over the next 18 months. But questions remain about what other portions of state government might see an increase in support.
NOLA.com
As insurers flee Louisiana or fold, Legislature could hold special session to launch incentives
The Legislature will likely hold a special session next month to address Louisiana's property insurance crisis, Senate President Page Cortez said Saturday. State leaders are grappling with how to get property insurers into the state and reverse a trend of firms fleeing or going out of business after multiple hurricanes struck in recent years.
KTBS
Shoot Your Way Across the Bayou qualifying rounds end
SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunday marked the end of the qualifying rounds of the Shoot Your Way Across the Bayou Tournament, hosted by the Red River Bowmen Archery Club. There were many clubs that registered to compete in the event. KTBS spoke to the representative of Hoot & Holler who was at the tournament.
Ahead of big Powerball jackpot drawing, where did past winners buy their tickets?
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ahead of an upcoming Powerball drawing, Louisiana Lottery officials revealed where past winners bought their tickets. The next Powerball drawing will take place on the evening of Monday, Jan. 16. Lottery officials said the jackpot is estimated to be worth around $416 million. One lucky...
louisianaradionetwork.com
A bill to require “In God We Trust” in every Louisiana classroom among legislation filed for upcoming session
Among the bills filed for the upcoming legislative session in April is one requiring every public school classroom and even postsecondary institutions, to display the national motto “In God We Trust.” Haughton Representative Dodie Horton authored the bill. “I believe that to have it in every classroom, where...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
kalb.com
Four Cenla areas re-classified as rural based on 2020 U.S. Census
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - In a report first published by The Advocate | The Times-Picayune, a change in rules for the 2020 U.S. Census has resulted in the re-classification of 27 Louisiana areas formerly classified as urban. For the first time since 1910, new U.S. Census rules doubled the population...
kalb.com
27 areas in Louisiana once ‘urban’ reclassified as ‘rural’
Special session on the state’s insurance crisis?. La. Illuminator has reported discussions are developing over a possible special session dedicated to the state's homeowners insurance crisis. The regular legislative session is scheduled to begin in April, but some lawmakers feel addressing the insurance crisis cannot wait. Alena Noakes spoke with Greg LaRose, editor for the La. Illuminator, about the possibility.
theadvocate.com
He has seen the future of Louisiana's coast -- and is now explaining it
Stuart Brown has spent lots of time looking into the future of Louisiana's coast. As the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority's assistant administrator for planning and research, he has become the lead spokesman for the 2023 coastal master plan update, released on Jan. 6 in draft form. Brown has led the rewriting effort for the plan, updated every six years and intended to guide the state's coastal restoration efforts. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: If we're going to enjoy Carnival, everybody ought to get vaccinated
With all the world has learned about pandemics and variants, it’s staggering that Louisiana hasn’t learned Fact One: Vaccines help. Our state is too far behind on basic vaccination rates, as well as the boosters vitally needed to protect people from the still-virulent coronavirus. We’re still the convivial...
KTBS
Louisiana's biggest land-building project likely to cause spike in shrimp, oyster prices
NEW ORLEANS, La. - Louisiana's largest-ever coastal restoration project may have a hidden cost Louisianans will pay when they order a round of oysters or buy a bag of shrimp at the grocery store. The $2.5 billion Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion will likely have the unintended consequence of jacking up the...
KTBS
Q&A: Dana Hunter, Governor’s Office of Human Trafficking Prevention
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, and Louisiana is marking the occasion with a renewed emphasis on helping survivors, providing trauma-informed training to police, and raising public awareness around the issue. In 2021, the Louisiana Legislature agreed to fund Gov. John Bel Edwards’ new Office of Human Trafficking Prevention. Dana...
Louisiana Law—If You Order a Pizza for Someone, You Have to Tell Them or It's a $500 Fine
Louisianans know our state is a little quirky. Here in the Bayou State, we do things a little differently sometimes.
iheart.com
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
In Louisiana, you may be more familiar with bigger cities like New Orleans or Baton Rouge, but the small towns dotting the Pelican State are worth exploring just as much. Cheapism took a look at lesser-known cities around the country to find the most underrated and overlooked city in each state, from small mountain towns with a booming nightlife to cities that look straight out of a magazine about idyllic American towns. According to the site:
KTBS
Arkansas High students participate in Educators Rising program
TEXARKANA, Ark. - To address teacher shortages, many districts across the state of Arkansas are turning to a special kind of recruitment "grow your own" program. Arkansas High School students in Texarkana are using the skills learned in the Educators Rising program to also compete this spring at the state level.
NOLA.com
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
