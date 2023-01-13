Read full article on original website
Kofi Kingston On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation: Her Presence Will Definitely Be Missed
Kofi Kingston comments on Stephanie McMahon's resignation. On July 22, 2022, Stephanie was named WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO after Vince McMahon retired. She had already been appointed the Interim CEO and Chairwoman after Vince stepped away from his duties amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money. Following her father's retirement, she and Nick Khan worked together as the Co-CEOs until Stephanie announced her resignation on January 10. That same day, Vince was unanimously voted the Executive Chairman of the Board.
Jade Cargill Breaks Record For Longest-Reigning Champion In AEW History
Jade Cargill continues to break molds and smash records. Jade Cargill made history as the first AEW TBS Champion, winning the title on January 5, 2022. In the past year, she has continued to dominate and hasn't suffered a single defeat. Now, she's being credited for breaking a record previously held by Hikaru Shida.
Kurt Angle On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation: 'She Was A Great Employer, Reminded Me Of Vince'
Kurt Angle comments on Stephanie McMahon resigning from WWE and gives his thoughts on other rumors concerning a potential WWE sale. Kurt Angle worked with Stephanie McMahon for many years, even briefly being involved in a love triangle storyline with Stephanie and Triple H in 2000. However, Stephanie McMahon recently resigned from WWE, and on the latest episode of his podcast, Kurt Angle said he was surprised to see her leave; it was a move he never thought he would see.
Bully Ray On Sticking Around In IMPACT Wrestling After IMPACT Hard To Kill: Revenge Is On My Mind
Bully Ray is sticking around in IMPACT Wrestling despite losing at IMPACT Hard to Kill 2023. Bully Ray, despite losing to Josh Alexander in Full Metal Mayhem at IMPACT Hard to Kill, says he'll be sticking around in IMPACT Wrestling, and revenge is what's on his mind. During an appearance...
Bobby Lashley To Challenge For WWE United States Title On 1/23 WWE Raw, Updated Card
Bobby Lashley has earned a shot at the WWE United States Championship. On the January 16 episode of WWE Raw, Lashley faced Seth Rollins, The Miz, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, and Dolph Ziggler in a six-way elimination match, where the winner would earn a title bout against Austin Theory, the defending champion. All six men previously held the gold, so they were eager to clinch a chance to regain it.
Taylor Wilde Says Jordynne Grace Would Be Her Top Knockout Firefighter Pick
Taylor Wilde discusses her side career as a firefighter. After retiring from professional wrestling in 2011, Taylor Wilde became a full-time firefighter in Toronto in 2015. Even after returning to the wrestling in 2021, Wilde has said on numerous occasions that she is still a firefighter despite frequently competing for IMPACT Wrestling.
Paul Heyman Featured On NFL Game, Young Rock Viewership, Raven-IMPACT Update | Fight Size Update
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, January 14, 2023:. - Paul Heyman was featured before an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers. - According to SpoilerTV, Young Rock, on Friday January 13, amassed 1.428 million viewers and a 0.3 rating on NBC. -...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/16): Blackpool Combat Club, Athena, Willie Mack in Action
AEW aired its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on January 16. Matches were taped on January 11 from the KIA Forum in Los Angeles, California. Fans can watch the full show in the video above. AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (1/16) - Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, & Emi...
The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, And More Legends Announced For 1/23 WWE Raw
WWE Raw (1/23) Ric Flair, The Bellas, Kurt Angle, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Theodore Long, and more set to appear. RAW Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest) WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c)...
Eddie Kingston vs. Jay White, More Set For NJPW Battle In The Valley
A grudge match is on for NJPW Battle in the Valley. Eddie Kingston and Jay White have agreed to a match at NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18. The challenge was laid out by Kingston on the January 14 episode of NJPW Strong after Kingston teamed with David Finlay & Homicide to defeat Bobby Fish & Team Filthy (Danny Limelight & Tom Lawlor).
Judgment Day vs. Alpha Academy, Mustafa Ali vs. Solo Sikoa Set For 1/16 WWE Raw
Judgment Day's opponents have been named for the January 16 episode of WWE Raw. Just one week after earning an opportunity at the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles, The Judgment Day will take on Chad Gable and Otis, The Alpha Academy, on the January 16, 2023 edition of WWE Raw. Gable and Otis were the penultimate duo that Judgment Day defeated in the number one contender Gauntlet on January 9. After a Vader Bomb went awry from Otis, Finn Balor was deemed medically unfit to compete, leading to Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest scoring the win for the team.
Shingo Takagi And Great-O-Khan To Compete In MMA Rules Bout For KOPW Provisional Title
New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that Shingo Takagi will defend his 2023 King of Pro Wrestling Provisional Championship against Great-O-Khan in a MMA rules bout at NJPW The New Beginning in Nagoya. Great-O-Khan proposed the bout, which won the vote against Shingo's proposed stipulation of a 30 count fall match, 60.7% to 39.3%.
Jake Hager And Hat Chat With RJ City, Seth Rollins Feels Like Headlining WrestleMania | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, January 15, 2023:. - Jake Hager was the latest guest on Hey! (EW) with RJ City. Fans can watch the video above. - On Twitter, Seth Rollins appears to be manifesting a headlining bout for himself at WrestleMania 39. - Bryan Danielson...
Producers For January 4 AEW Dynamite
Fightful Select has learned the following coaches/producers for AEW Dynamite on January 4. - Acclaimed vs. Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett: Pat Buck. - Tony Nese vs. Bryan Danielson, MJF segment: Jerry Lynn. - Swerve Strickland vs. AR Fox: Ariya Daivari. - Jade Cargill & Red Velvet: Billy Gunn. -...
WWE SmackDown Preliminary Viewership Rises On 1/13/2023
The preliminary viewership numbers for the January 13 episode of WWE SmackDown are in. SpoilerTV reported on Saturday, January 14, that WWE SmackDown on January 13 averaged 2.182 million viewers in the preliminary numbers. The first hour drew 2.204 million viewers and the second hour drew 2.160 million viewers. Friday's WWE SmackDown also recorded a preliminary 0.50 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic.
AKIRA Signs With MLW
MLW has brought in a highly touted indie name. Fightful Select has learned that AKIRA has signed with Major League Wrestling and will be starting soon. We learned that this has been in the works for months, dating back to at least early November. AKIRA, who was originally out of...
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Roanoke, VA (1/14): Charlotte Flair In Action
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event from Berglund Center Coliseum in Roanoke, VA on January 14. Full results (courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Roanoke, VA (1/14) - Candice LeRae def. Bayley by DQ after interference from Damage CTRL.
F1RST Wrestling Wrestlepalooza Results (1/13): Joey Janela, Bryan Keith, Komander, More In Action
F1RST Wrestling held its Wrestlepalooza event on January 13 from First Ave Nightclub in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Full results (courtesy of Jake Drury) and highlights are below. F1RST Wrestling Wrestlepalooza Results (1/13) - Show opened with Santa being beaten up by Mortimer Plumtree. - Bussy (Effy & Allie Katch) def. Warhorse...
Jade Cargill Doesn't Know What Happened With The Bow Wow Storyline, 'We Moved On'
Jade Cargill addresses the storyline with Bow Wow. At the end of 2022, Bow Wow and Jade Cargill got into a social media exchange that ended up becoming a storyline on television. Cargill confronted Bow Wow backstage at his concert in footage that was used on AEW television and Bow Wow appeared on the screen during the November 30, 2022 episode of AEW Dynamite, saying that he would see Cargill soon.
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 17 Results (1/7): Six Woman Tag Headlines
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode seventeen of its show on January 7. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Fans can watch the full episode in the video above. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode...
