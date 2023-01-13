Read full article on original website
New design guidelines are in effect for the City of Cumming
(Forsyth County, GA) The City of Cumming will gradually be getting a new look as more development is added or expanded in the coming years. Cumming City Council members approved an ordinance for City Design Guidelines in December of 2022.
Here are the regulations Cherokee County is putting on new storage facilities
In response to the staggering number of applications for new storage facilities within Cherokee County, county leaders adopted some new rules for any new facilities built in the county. The Board of Commissioners implemented a moratorium in September to give staff an opportunity to review county zoning ordinances related to...
Monroe Local News
Plenty on the docket for Monroe in 2023
John Howard firmly believes in the motto “Live here. Work here. Play here.”. The Monroe mayor also believes if you can’t play here then there is a big piece of that motto missing. It’s why improving the city’s multiple parks has always been and will continue to be...
accesswdun.com
No injuries reported after Saturday evening house fire in White County
No one was injured after a house fire in White County Saturday evening. According to a press release from White County Fire Services, crews responded shortly before 9:00 p.m. to a fire in the 300 block of Hiawatha Hills Road in Cleveland. Arriving crews found a fully involved mobile home....
The Collection at Forsyth sells for $96M, new owner working on plans for mixed-use market
The Collection at Forsyth is a mixed-use retail facility located at 410 Peachtree Pkwy near GA 400Photo by(The Collection at Forsyth Facebook page. (Forsyth County, GA) The Collection at Forsyth had a literal new year’s sale as it was recently announced the outdoor retail and restaurant complex was sold on December 30.
accesswdun.com
LISTEN: Mayor Sam Couvillon talks growth in Gainesville
Gainesville Mayor Sam Couvillon joined WDUN's "The Martha Zoller Show" Monday to talk about growth in the city and what issues it faces moving forward. Click play on the audio above for the full interview.
Several Chick-fil-A locations in north Georgia closing for remodeling improvements
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Several north Georgia Chick-fil-A locations have recently announced temporary closures as they undergo remodeling. The popular location on North Druid Hills Road in Atlanta will be closed until Jan. 29 for remodeling improvements, according to a Facebook post. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville City Schools says community response to armed guards has been positive
The Gainesville City School System implemented Armed Guards on all of its campuses in October 2022 to help promote student safety. It’s been almost four months since that decision went into effect. AccessWDUN recently spoke with both Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams, and Manager of Safety and Security for the School System Bonner Burton, to discuss how the transition has gone for both students and parents.
Habersham County man arrested, charged with mail theft in several North Georgia counties
HALL COUNTY, Ga — A Habersham County man was arrested and charged with mail theft stemming back to a litany of incidents in the summer of 2020. According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Kristopher Beasley, 29, of Clarkesville, stole mail from several counties across North Georgia. Beasley...
accesswdun.com
Person found dead after fire at Cornelia apartment
An investigation is underway after a person was found dead Monday morning after a fire at an apartment in Cornelia. According to a press release from the Cornelia Police Department, the Cornelia Police Department and Fire Department both responded at about 10 a.m. to 837 Main Street, Apartment D in reference to a house fire.
NWS confirms EF-1 tornado touched down in Cobb County Thursday
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that an EF1 tornado tore through Cobb County during the violent storms on Jan. 12th. The Enhanced Fujita scale is what NWS uses to rate tornado intensity based on the severity of the damage they cause. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Nearly 2,000 gallons of sewage spills into part of Gwinnett County river
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Crews worked to clean up a sewage spill in Gwinnett County on Tuesday. According to the Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources, the spill occurred at a utility hole on Rivershyre Circle in Lawrenceville. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Crews...
I-85 reopens after vehicle fire shuts down northbound lanes for hours
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Update: All lanes have reopened on I-85 northbound, according to an alert at 10:50 p.m. from the Georgia Department of Transportation. They said drivers should still expect delays, however. Braselton Police later said it was an accident involving three vehicles including a semi-truck. The semi-truck...
Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue
(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence and more
Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence into yard. A man claiming to be a Georgia Power employee arrived at a Winterville residence on Jan. 3 claiming he had a work order for the property, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. According to the caller who reported the incident, the man had nothing on his clothing or identifying him as a Georgia Power employee.
Forsyth County Blotter: Several traffic stops lead to drug arrests
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. Methamphetamine arrest and drug-related objects arrest. On December 28, 2022, a deputy responded to a suspicious vehicle at the Dollar General at 4450 Dawsonville Hwy.
accesswdun.com
Driver airlifted after suffering burns in wreck on I-85 in Barrow County
A three-vehicle accident Wednesday evening involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Barrow County sent a driver to the hospital with burns. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened at Ga. 211 and forced the interstate's northbound lanes to shut down for several hours. An investigation revealed that...
Multiple law enforcement agencies investigate deadly Dawson County plane crash
DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — Dawson County Sheriff officials confirmed that one person was killed in a plane crash Thursday. Deputies said at 9:12 a.m. Friday, they received reports of a possible plane crash in Dawson Forest. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. When officers with...
accesswdun.com
Deborah Kay Pace Wood
Deborah Kay Pace Wood, 70, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Monday, January 16, 2023. She was preceded in death by her children, Fred Layne Beeler and Michael Earl Beeler. Mrs. Wood is survived by her brothers, Donald E. Pace of Flovilla, and David Gibson of Buford; sisters, Cheryl McCaskell of Fayetteville, and Shelda Fountain of Dacula; brothers, Michael R. Gibson of Dacula, Mark Gibson of Loganville, and Bill Null of Savannah. Mrs. Wood was born August 5, 1952 in Huntington, WV. No formal service is scheduled at this time.
fox5atlanta.com
Funnel cloud spotted near Hartsfield-Jackson, extensive damage in Griffin
Viewer video shows a funnel cloud forming near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as severe weather ripped through parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down by the airport and extensive damage was seen along 14th St. in Griffin and downed trees along Jackson Road near Jackson Road Elementary School.
