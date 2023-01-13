The Gainesville City School System implemented Armed Guards on all of its campuses in October 2022 to help promote student safety. It’s been almost four months since that decision went into effect. AccessWDUN recently spoke with both Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams, and Manager of Safety and Security for the School System Bonner Burton, to discuss how the transition has gone for both students and parents.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO