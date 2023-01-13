ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Monroe Local News

Plenty on the docket for Monroe in 2023

John Howard firmly believes in the motto “Live here. Work here. Play here.”. The Monroe mayor also believes if you can’t play here then there is a big piece of that motto missing. It’s why improving the city’s multiple parks has always been and will continue to be...
MONROE, GA
accesswdun.com

Gainesville City Schools says community response to armed guards has been positive

The Gainesville City School System implemented Armed Guards on all of its campuses in October 2022 to help promote student safety. It’s been almost four months since that decision went into effect. AccessWDUN recently spoke with both Gainesville City Schools Superintendent Jeremy Williams, and Manager of Safety and Security for the School System Bonner Burton, to discuss how the transition has gone for both students and parents.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Person found dead after fire at Cornelia apartment

An investigation is underway after a person was found dead Monday morning after a fire at an apartment in Cornelia. According to a press release from the Cornelia Police Department, the Cornelia Police Department and Fire Department both responded at about 10 a.m. to 837 Main Street, Apartment D in reference to a house fire.
CORNELIA, GA
Justine Lookenott

Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue

(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence and more

Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence into yard. A man claiming to be a Georgia Power employee arrived at a Winterville residence on Jan. 3 claiming he had a work order for the property, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. According to the caller who reported the incident, the man had nothing on his clothing or identifying him as a Georgia Power employee.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Driver airlifted after suffering burns in wreck on I-85 in Barrow County

A three-vehicle accident Wednesday evening involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 in Barrow County sent a driver to the hospital with burns. According to the Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened at Ga. 211 and forced the interstate's northbound lanes to shut down for several hours. An investigation revealed that...
BARROW COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Deborah Kay Pace Wood

Deborah Kay Pace Wood, 70, of Lawrenceville, GA passed away Monday, January 16, 2023. She was preceded in death by her children, Fred Layne Beeler and Michael Earl Beeler. Mrs. Wood is survived by her brothers, Donald E. Pace of Flovilla, and David Gibson of Buford; sisters, Cheryl McCaskell of Fayetteville, and Shelda Fountain of Dacula; brothers, Michael R. Gibson of Dacula, Mark Gibson of Loganville, and Bill Null of Savannah. Mrs. Wood was born August 5, 1952 in Huntington, WV. No formal service is scheduled at this time.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Funnel cloud spotted near Hartsfield-Jackson, extensive damage in Griffin

Viewer video shows a funnel cloud forming near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as severe weather ripped through parts of metro Atlanta and north Georgia Thursday. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down by the airport and extensive damage was seen along 14th St. in Griffin and downed trees along Jackson Road near Jackson Road Elementary School.
GRIFFIN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy