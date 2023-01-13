Louisville Drops Narrow Decision at Virginia Tech

The Cardinals were led by a season-high 29 points from Hailey Van Lith

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The RV/RV University of Louisville women's basketball team (13-6, 4-2) fought to the very end and came up just short in a 81-79 loss to #13/13 Virginia Tech (14-3, 4-3) Thursday night at Cassell Coliseum. In a game that featured 17 ties and 13 lead changes, the Cardinals were unable to come up with a bucket as time expired to extend the game.

Guard Hailey Van Lith had her best scoring performance of the season with a game and season-high 29 points to go with five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Morgan Jones scored a season-high 19 points and added a season-high nine rebounds. Mykasa Robinson was all over the floor with a season-high eight rebounds and six assists to go with six points and three steals.

The Cardinals got off to a hot start from the floor to begin the first quarter. Louisville hit 5-of-8 shots, including three in a row heading into the first media timeout of the game. The Hokies and Cardinals were on it from the floor in the opening quarter as both teams shot over 50 percent. There was only one three made in the quarter but the Hokies held a 20-14 lead after the opening 10 minutes.

The Hokies extended their lead to seven to open the second but the Cardinals began to claw back as the quarter moved on. The Cards hit six of their last eight shots to close out the quarter and trailed the Hokies 36-32 at the half. Jones led the Cardinals with eight points and Van Lith was right behind her with seven. Eight different Cardinals scored in the first half.

The Cardinals had their best shooting quarter of the game in the third to get them into the lead. Louisville shot 10-of-15 from the floor, good for 66.7 percent, as they outscored the Hokies 26-21 in the frame. Van Lith and Jones took over for the Cardinals, scoring 19 of the team's 26 points. Van Lith scored 11 as Jones added eight to give the Cardinals a slim 58-57 lead heading into the final quarter.

Back and forth fourth quarter as both teams traded buckets early on. A key sequence for the Cardinals in the final minutes started with an offensive rebound from Robinson to extend the possession. Jones drove to the bucket, made the layup and got fouled with 2:58 left. Jones hit the free throw to extend the Cardinals lead to 74-71. The Hokies responded with the next six points to take a 77-75 lead with 1:48 left. The Cardinals tied it on a Liz Dixon layup but the Hokies scored the next three points to take an 80-77 lead with 42.9 left. After free throws from both teams and a Louisville steal, the Cardinals had the ball for the final possession. The Cards final shot did not fall and they dropped the tight road contest.

The Cardinals return to campus briefly before heading on the road again this week. Up next for the Cardinals will be a Sunday afternoon matchup with Florida State. The Cardinals and Seminoles will square off in Tallahassee at 1 p.m. on Sunday and it will be aired on RSN. Check your local listings for the channel in your area and it will be on locally on Bally Sports South.

(Photo of Mykasa Robinson: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)

You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleReport

Twitter - @UofLReport

Instagram - @louisville_report

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter