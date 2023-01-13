ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mukilteo, WA

Eden Reports

Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth Rates

The Bellevue School District (BSD) is considering plans to consolidate several elementary schools due to declining enrollment, according to NPR. A letter sent to families states that one proposal is to merge three of the seven schools with the largest declines in enrollment, which include Ardmore, Eastgate, Enatai, Phantom Lake, Sherwood Forest, Woodridge, and Wilburton elementary schools.
BELLEVUE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Executive Somers announces $12M for Child Care spending plan

Snohomish County, Wash., January 16, 2023 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced the spending plan for $12 million in new investments to expand access to affordable, high-quality child care. The $12 million is part of the County’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation and was appropriated late last year as part of the 2023 budget.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Lynnwood mama and papa bears protest opening of methadone clinic

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 16, 2023—Roughly 70 parents, children and concerned community members forgo Saturday’s Wild Card game between the Seahawks and 49ers to voice their outrage to a proposed methadone clinic just 433 feet away from the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club and 200 feet from the Alderwood Little League in Lynnwood. Officially called the Lynnwood Comprehensive Treatment Center, the proposed Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) is scheduled to open on January 30, according to Acadia Healthcare.
LYNNWOOD, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Meadowdale winter play is a reminder that the arts should never be overlooked

LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 16, 2023—Although still in high school, the talent of the cast of Meadowdale Drama’s adaptation, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, are beyond their years. To properly execute the multiple layers and complexity of a play like this requires a talented and intuitive cast paired with an intelligent and visionary director—lucky for its audience, this production had both!
LYNNWOOD, WA
Eden Reports

Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid Work

Seattle has one of the highest percentages of remote workers compared to the national average, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 46.8% of Seattle workers reported primarily working from home in 2021, which is almost triple the national average of 17.9%. This is largely due to the recent outbreak of disease and the shift towards remote work it caused.
SEATTLE, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023

In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Suburban Times

2023 Grant Applications Now Open

Lakewood Community Foundation Fund announcement. The Lakewood Community Foundation Fund (LCFF) is pleased to announce that grant applications are now open for 2023. A record amount of grants money ($37,600) is available this year, thanks to thirty years of generosity from Lakewood residents. Over $1.2 million is now in the endowed funds of the LCFF, meaning that Lakewood will be served in perpetuity.
LAKEWOOD, WA
KOMO News

Dozens in Lynnwood protest location of new drug treatment facility

LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of Snohomish County residents protested Saturday a proposed drug treatment facility set to open next door to Alderwood Little League and the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. According to a press release from Safe Lynnwood, "hundreds of Lynnwood residents, business owners and community leaders will...
LYNNWOOD, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Lawmakers meet to discuss Washington’s dire blood supply as shortages continue

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The American Red Cross wants you to step up and donate blood, especially as shortages continue both in Washington and across the U.S. “In the Seattle area, there is about 38%, so about 38% of the adult population can donate blood. Right now, according to the Red Cross, only 2 to 3% of those people are (donating),” said Juan Cotto, Government Affairs Director for Bloodworks Northwest.
OLYMPIA, WA
Cristoval Victorial

The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.

The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
SEATTLE, WA
singletracks.com

Everything you Need to Know About the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route

Troy Hopwood gets called a lot of things by riders of the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route (XWA), but “a wizard” and “evil genius” seem to rank pretty high up there. His brainchild is a public mountain bike route that crosses the state of Washington almost completely on dirt, covering 690 miles and 48,697 feet of climbing, providing you don’t get lost or have to take a detour.
WASHINGTON STATE
theorcasonian.com

How stray logs in Puget Sound turn industrial shorelines green

POSSESSION SOUND — Squinting out the windowed wheelhouse of the ship he’s helmed for two decades, Captain Skip Green spots something several hundred yards in the distance. “See that little black line?” he says, binoculars at hand. A half-mile or so out, it’s little more than a...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemedium.com

Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle

Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
SEATTLE, WA
The Oregonian

Seattle-area former lawyer accused of stabbing rival

A former Renton, Washington, criminal defense attorney nursed a yearslong grudge against seven lawyers and judges he blamed for ruining his reputation and legal career, then ambushed one of the attorneys, stabbing him in the back, King County prosecutors say. Lee Rousso self-published a book in 2021, years after his...
SEATTLE, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Near-record Low Count Means No Skagit Brant Hunt; #s OK Elsewhere

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) today announced continuing hunts for brant geese in Clallam, Pacific, and Whatcom counties, but that Skagit County will be closed to brant harvest this season. Continued stable winter...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA

