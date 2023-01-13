Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth RatesEden ReportsBellevue, WA
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.Cristoval VictorialSeattle, WA
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid WorkEden ReportsSeattle, WA
13 Seattle Restaurants Not To MissOutside NomadSeattle, WA
COVID-19 Complacency: A Hard Shift for ImmunocompromisedBR Rogers
Related
Bellevue School District Proposes Consolidation of Elementary Schools Amid Declining Enrollment, Blames Low Birth Rates
The Bellevue School District (BSD) is considering plans to consolidate several elementary schools due to declining enrollment, according to NPR. A letter sent to families states that one proposal is to merge three of the seven schools with the largest declines in enrollment, which include Ardmore, Eastgate, Enatai, Phantom Lake, Sherwood Forest, Woodridge, and Wilburton elementary schools.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Executive Somers announces $12M for Child Care spending plan
Snohomish County, Wash., January 16, 2023 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced the spending plan for $12 million in new investments to expand access to affordable, high-quality child care. The $12 million is part of the County’s federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation and was appropriated late last year as part of the 2023 budget.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood mama and papa bears protest opening of methadone clinic
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 16, 2023—Roughly 70 parents, children and concerned community members forgo Saturday’s Wild Card game between the Seahawks and 49ers to voice their outrage to a proposed methadone clinic just 433 feet away from the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club and 200 feet from the Alderwood Little League in Lynnwood. Officially called the Lynnwood Comprehensive Treatment Center, the proposed Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) is scheduled to open on January 30, according to Acadia Healthcare.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Meadowdale winter play is a reminder that the arts should never be overlooked
LYNNWOOD, Wash., January 16, 2023—Although still in high school, the talent of the cast of Meadowdale Drama’s adaptation, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, are beyond their years. To properly execute the multiple layers and complexity of a play like this requires a talented and intuitive cast paired with an intelligent and visionary director—lucky for its audience, this production had both!
stlouisnews.net
Meta, Microsoft vacate office buildings as remote work, layoffs happen: Seattle Times
California [US], January 15 (ANI): In the latest sign of change in the tech sector -- and softness in the office market here -- Facebook parent Meta and Microsoft are separately vacating office buildings in Seattle and Bellevue in Washington, according to the Seattle Times. Facebook confirmed on Friday plans...
Microsoft, Meta Abandon Seattle Office Spaces, Blame Economic Recession and Shift to Hybrid Work
Seattle has one of the highest percentages of remote workers compared to the national average, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 46.8% of Seattle workers reported primarily working from home in 2021, which is almost triple the national average of 17.9%. This is largely due to the recent outbreak of disease and the shift towards remote work it caused.
thewatchdogonline.com
Washington state has several new laws going into effect in 2023
In Washington state, multiple new laws have been enacted as of Jan. 1 These laws will affect a multitude of areas, ranging from jobs and sustainability to homelessness and court fines. Minimum Wage. Washington state’s minimum wage has increased from $14.49 to $15.74 per hour. Workers ages 14 or 15...
The Suburban Times
2023 Grant Applications Now Open
Lakewood Community Foundation Fund announcement. The Lakewood Community Foundation Fund (LCFF) is pleased to announce that grant applications are now open for 2023. A record amount of grants money ($37,600) is available this year, thanks to thirty years of generosity from Lakewood residents. Over $1.2 million is now in the endowed funds of the LCFF, meaning that Lakewood will be served in perpetuity.
KOMO News
Dozens in Lynnwood protest location of new drug treatment facility
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Dozens of Snohomish County residents protested Saturday a proposed drug treatment facility set to open next door to Alderwood Little League and the Alderwood Boys & Girls Club. According to a press release from Safe Lynnwood, "hundreds of Lynnwood residents, business owners and community leaders will...
Why Bryan Kohberger insanity plea is not possible in Idaho courts
SEATTLE — “I went into complete shock. Absolute complete shock. I couldn’t cry. I couldn’t think,” Kristi Goncalves said on the TV show “Dateline” this past week. The parents of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the Idaho murder victims, recounted to “Dateline” the moment...
Lawmakers meet to discuss Washington’s dire blood supply as shortages continue
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The American Red Cross wants you to step up and donate blood, especially as shortages continue both in Washington and across the U.S. “In the Seattle area, there is about 38%, so about 38% of the adult population can donate blood. Right now, according to the Red Cross, only 2 to 3% of those people are (donating),” said Juan Cotto, Government Affairs Director for Bloodworks Northwest.
The Troll Under the Bridge Statue, a fascinating art piece located in Seattle, Washington and the history behind it.
The Troll Under the Bridge statue is dubbed one of Seattle's most transfixing pieces of art. Its location can be found in the free spirited neck of the woods neighborhood of Fremont ( which can be found approximately 20 minutes north of downtown Seattle). It's beginning started with a plan to fix the vitiated grounds underneath the city bridges. The reason was that for a long span of time, drug dealers and careless homeless individuals would trash and defile the bridges underneath. This lead to the city requesting the Fremont Arts Council to create some sort of art competition with the objective of reintegrating cleanliness to those areas.
singletracks.com
Everything you Need to Know About the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route
Troy Hopwood gets called a lot of things by riders of the Cross-Washington Mountain Bike Route (XWA), but “a wizard” and “evil genius” seem to rank pretty high up there. His brainchild is a public mountain bike route that crosses the state of Washington almost completely on dirt, covering 690 miles and 48,697 feet of climbing, providing you don’t get lost or have to take a detour.
americanmilitarynews.com
Seminary school with Tacoma site ripped off the VA for $7M, laundered funds, DOJ says
A chain of churches described by former members as a cult that targets soldiers for their government benefits is under federal investigation for money laundering and wire fraud, among other offenses, following a series of FBI raids this summer, including at its Tacoma location, according to court papers. Federal prosecutors...
theorcasonian.com
How stray logs in Puget Sound turn industrial shorelines green
POSSESSION SOUND — Squinting out the windowed wheelhouse of the ship he’s helmed for two decades, Captain Skip Green spots something several hundred yards in the distance. “See that little black line?” he says, binoculars at hand. A half-mile or so out, it’s little more than a...
‘Best burgers and waffle fries in Bellingham.’ Poll finds the best fries in Whatcom County
The local restaurant you voted as having the best fries was also voted as having the best affordable burgers in a previous reader poll.
seattlemedium.com
Sting Nabs Child Predators In Seattle
Seattle Fire placed one of it’s own on administrative leave after an arrest for preying on a child. Andrew Sapier has since been arrested and booked into the King County Jail for rape of a child for the sting Operation Day Care. A King County Judge placed a $100,000 bail on Sapier. His next court appearance is on April 26, 2023. Back in March of 2021 Andrew Sapier, a Pierce County EMT, was caught in an undercover sting in Pierce County targeting sex predators.
Seattle-area former lawyer accused of stabbing rival
A former Renton, Washington, criminal defense attorney nursed a yearslong grudge against seven lawyers and judges he blamed for ruining his reputation and legal career, then ambushed one of the attorneys, stabbing him in the back, King County prosecutors say. Lee Rousso self-published a book in 2021, years after his...
Bird flu sends egg prices soaring as Western Washington shoppers feel the strain
Western Washington shoppers say they’re feeling the sting of soaring egg prices. According to the Consumer Price Index, over the last year egg prices have gone up 60% nationwide. Fred Meyer is now limiting customers to two cartons each. According to spokesperson Tiffany Sanders, the avian influenza — commonly...
nwsportsmanmag.com
Near-record Low Count Means No Skagit Brant Hunt; #s OK Elsewhere
THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE WASHINGTON DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND WILDLIFE. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) today announced continuing hunts for brant geese in Clallam, Pacific, and Whatcom counties, but that Skagit County will be closed to brant harvest this season. Continued stable winter...
Comments / 0