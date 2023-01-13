ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

7 WNC residents to receive Dogwood Awards for community contributions

WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Attorney General Josh Stein will be in town Tuesday to award the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award to seven people in Western North Carolina. Each year, Stein recognizes North Carolinians who help to make their communities safer, stronger and healthier. Recipients in Western North Carolina...
publicradioeast.org

Coronavirus detection in waste water up 70% in North Carolina

COVID-19 particles found in sewage in North Carolina increased by nearly 70 percent in the past week. At 82.4 million virus particles, that is the highest number since last January. Last week's North Carolina COVID-19 dashboard update also shows that statewide hospital admissions also reached their highest level in nearly...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WLOS.com

Small children home alone at time of deadly fire, officials say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after two small children were killed in a house fire Friday morning. Officials tell News 13 on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at around 9:50 a.m. Rutherford County emergency responders were dispatched to a home along Bostic Sunshine Highway after a passerby reported seeing a structure on fire.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Pet Pals: Zannie

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Meet Zannie! He's a big, beautiful 11-year-old orange cat up for adoption with Asheville Humane Society. He's a BIG people person! He's lived with cats before and has done well with them. Staff with Asheville Humane said they're not sure how Zannie does with dogs, but he's done well with the kids he's met at the shelter.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

NC college becomes first 'BearWise' recognized campus in the U.S.

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WLOS) — A college campus in North Carolina's high country has been officially recognized for taking proactive actions to avoid conflicts with bears. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) announced earlier in January that biologists with its department had recognized Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk as the first BearWise campus in the United States.
BANNER ELK, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area

Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — A multi-band fundraiser was held Sunday at the Grey Eagle in an effort to raise funds to send some local middle schoolers to Washington, D.C. A handful of teachers from Asheville Middle School organized the event with the goal of having every student be able to attend the trip, regardless of their financial situation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WECT

Residents in southeastern N.C. spot SpaceX launch over the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - SpaceX announced that its USSF-67 mission launched at approximately 5:56 p.m. on Jan. 15 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Many viewers in southeastern N.C. were able to capture their view of the launch. Some of those submissions can be viewed below. Did you take...
FLORIDA STATE
biltmorebeacon.com

Hikers rejoice: 2023 marks 'Year of the Trail' in N.C.

Trails will take center stage in North Carolina this year, with 2023 being official designated as the Year of the Trail. Year of the Trail will celebrate and draw attention to North Carolina’s vast network of trails, greenways and blueways showcasing the state’s diverse landscapes. It is the largest statewide celebration of trails and outdoor recreation in state history and aims to establish North Carolina as “The Great Trails State.”
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WRAL News

Facing opposition, feds shape future for popular NC forestland

North Carolina is home to one of the most-visited swaths of national forestland, the Nantahala and Pisgah National Forests. The future of about 450,000 acres of the combined land — nearly half of it — is now in the hands of the U.S. Forest Service after eight years of arguments about the best use of the forests.
wccbcharlotte.com

North Carolina Has Highest Migration Pattern Rate In United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C.- According to Atlas, North Carolina has the highest rate in the United States with a 64% migration pattern in 2022. The city with the highest migration pattern was Wilmington seeing 81% of people moving there in 2022. According to Atlas, patterns may be trending for people settling in smaller and mid-size cities as opposed to larger cities due to cost of living and traffic.
WILMINGTON, NC

