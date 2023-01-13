ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

focushillsboro.com

Evidently, Oregon Wants To Give Idaho More Than Half Of The State

Oregon Wants To Give Idaho: Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum is pressing forward with a plan to settle the state’s political rift by transferring 65 percent of the state to Idaho. Eleven predominantly Republican counties in Eastern Oregon would split from the Beaver State and join the red state of Idaho under the Greater Idaho plan.
IDAHO STATE
KOIN 6 News

OHSU doctor urges Oregonians to carry Narcan amid fentanyl overdose spike

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As the fentanyl crisis spreads across the United States, an Oregon doctor shared more about the state’s rise in fentanyl overdose deaths and how naloxone can stop it. Substance use disorder specialist, Dr. Bradley Buchheit of Oregon Health & Science University, described concerns of fentanyl use among adolescents. “In adolescents, it […]
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ $5.6 million in Oregon lottery prizes have gone unclaimed

You’d think someone would be sprinting to the lottery office to claim a $1 million prize. But more than two months after someone bought that winning ticket in Oregon, nobody has come forward. In fact, there is $5.6 million in unclaimed Oregon lottery prizes sitting out there waiting to...
OREGON STATE
People

Idaho Murder Suspect 'Complied Right Away' and 'Knew Exactly Why He Had Been Arrested': Source

Bryan Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the killings of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves More than six weeks after the killings of four University of Idaho students, authorities arrested Bryan Kohberger and charged him with four counts of first-degree murder. He wasn't arrested in Idaho, where the killings happened. Instead, he was arrested at his family's home in Albrightsville, Pa., more than 2,500 miles away. He was later extradited across the country to the Latah County Jail in Idaho. "He complied...
ALBRIGHTSVILLE, PA
MIX 106

Greater Idaho Movement Gains HUGE Momentum

The Greater Idaho movement continues to gain moment throughout the state of Oregon. Another county, Wallowa, has submitted enough valid signatures to allow it on the ballot this May. The measure number is 32;007. What Is The Greater Idaho Movement?. The movement is a grassroots effort to allow fifteen Oregon...
OREGON STATE
KRCB 104.9

Woman lost in flood leaves huge void, authorities ID two who perished in Sea Ranch

Rescuers searched for the vehicle Tuesday photo credit: Courtesy: Sonoma County Sheriff Authorities have identified the woman killed when her vehicle was apparently swept off of Trenton-Healdsburg Road Tuesday as 43-year-old Daphne Fontino of Ukiah.    Fontino's body was found Wednesday morning in her vehicle under eight to ten feet of water in a vineyard, about 100 yards off the road, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.    Fontino's husband Marc, is struggling to come to terms.    "It's like a nightmare for me and I haven't came to the reality yet that it actually occurred, because, in my mind she's going...
UKIAH, CA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Greater Idaho and Split California? What’s Up With That?

In Oregon, proponents of Greater Idaho have gotten a reading in the state legislature. Before Election Day last year, some in mainstream media were claiming the idea had lost momentum. Then some additional counties voted to join Idaho. Maybe the news reporters need to get outside Portland once in a while. If you’re counting, 11 counties want a divorce from the left coast.
IDAHO STATE
Channel 6000

Atmospheric river veers north to Pacific Northwest Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The river in the sky returns to western Oregon and Washington Wednesday afternoon. This comes after the atmospheric river brought record rainfall to central California earlier this week. It left behind catastrophic flooding in parts of California and now that moisture is moving north. Thankfully,...
OREGON STATE

