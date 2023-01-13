GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Those in an emergency can now text 911 when they are in Kent county on Michigan’s west side. Kent County Sheriff’s Office has launched a test run where dispatchers can receive 911 text messages. According to WOOD, an NBC affiliate in Grand Rapids, the west Michigan dispatches have received an average of six texts daily, and that number is rising.

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO