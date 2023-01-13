ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg County, SC

abccolumbia.com

Traffic stops lead to DUI arrest, drug charges, stolen firearm recovery in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) Multiple traffic stops result in the arrest of multiple people in Lexington County. According to the Lexington County Police Department, along with answering calls for service on Saturday, January 14th, deputies were busy with twenty traffic stops where a driver was arrested for DUI, the discovery of other alcohol violations, multiple drug charges, and the recovery of a stolen firearm, and the arrest of someone unlawfully carrying a firearm.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Richland County deputies find stolen car at bottom of pond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say a car found in the bottom of Eagles Glenn Lake was reported stolen back in 2019. Officials were called to Eagles Glenn Lake Sunday after a car was found in the deepest part of the pond while said pond was being drained.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good

Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
ORANGEBURG, SC
WIS-TV

Accused human trafficker back in jail, faces additional charges

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -An accused human trafficker is facing additional charges in Orangeburg County. Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of Bowman, SC was charged in early Jan. with trafficking a victim under 18 years old, and three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk. She is a co-defendant in the...
ORANGEBURG, SC
AOL Corp

Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash

A motorist was killed Sunday morning in a single-car crash on Interstate 95 about 8 miles south of Santee in Orangeburg County, South Carolina Highway Patrol said. The driver of a 2015 Infiniti Q50 was traveling north on I-95 shortly before noon when they ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
AOL Corp

SC woman repeatedly tased, falsely arrested wins $550k in lawsuit against Richland sheriff

A federal jury has found the Richland County Sheriff’s Department liable after a former deputy repeatedly tased and arrested a 58-year-old woman in her own home in 2019. Sheila Webb had called 911 to stop her brother from taking their sick mother’s car. Instead, an argument between her and the responding deputy escalated until he entered her home without probable cause and tased her repeatedly while she tried to hide under a blanket, according to court documents.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman wounded Saturday in Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a woman is in the hospital and stable after a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wright Street. There, they found a 35-year-old woman who was wounded. Police said that...
SUMTER, SC
WRDW-TV

For the first time, Aspen Jeter’s family speaks out

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time, the family of a five-year-old who was missing for weeks is speaking out. Aspen Jeter’s mother, Crystal Jumper, was killed Thanksgiving day and Aspen was nowhere to be found. Police found her two weeks later with her father in Virginia. He’s...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
AUGUSTA, GA
fox17.com

43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

