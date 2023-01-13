Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
One arrested in connection with weekend shooting that left woman injured in Sumter
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting on Wright Street left a woman injured in Sumter on Jan. 14 . Police said one man is in jail and another suspect has turned himself in. Officials said Tramaine Smith was already in police custody, while Jeffrey Green turned himself in and is being held at a local detention center.
abccolumbia.com
Traffic stops lead to DUI arrest, drug charges, stolen firearm recovery in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) Multiple traffic stops result in the arrest of multiple people in Lexington County. According to the Lexington County Police Department, along with answering calls for service on Saturday, January 14th, deputies were busy with twenty traffic stops where a driver was arrested for DUI, the discovery of other alcohol violations, multiple drug charges, and the recovery of a stolen firearm, and the arrest of someone unlawfully carrying a firearm.
AOL Corp
Three arrested, $160,000 worth of methamphetamine pills seized in SC traffic stop
A traffic stop on Interstate 95 turned up 32 bags of methamphetamine pills, several bags of marijuana and a tube of what appeared to be liquid PCP, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. On Monday, the deputies from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office stopped a rental car being...
WIS-TV
Teenage gang member arrested after chase in stolen vehicle, Lexington police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department reports a juvenile was arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase in Lexington. It was determined by investigators the teenager did not have a license, he was a validated gang member, and the vehicle he was driving was stolen. Officers said...
wpde.com
Richland County deputies find stolen car at bottom of pond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County deputies say a car found in the bottom of Eagles Glenn Lake was reported stolen back in 2019. Officials were called to Eagles Glenn Lake Sunday after a car was found in the deepest part of the pond while said pond was being drained.
Police search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Saturday Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Police are sharing additional information about a shooting that happened on Saturday and left a 35-year-old woman wounded as they continue to look for the suspect in the case. Police said 19-year-old Jeffrey Leverne Green Jr. of Wedgefield is wanted for a charge of attempted murder...
fox29.com
Watch: US veteran takes down knife-wielding man in South Carolina Walmart
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Walmart shoppers, including a military veteran, were captured on video helping to subdue a man waving around a knife and threatening people at a store in South Carolina. The incident was reported on Jan. 4 at a Walmart store in the city of Columbia, according to local...
abcnews4.com
Aspen Jeter returns home to Orangeburg for good
Orangeburg, S.C (WACH) — We've been following the story of Aspen Jeter and her mother Crystal Jumper since November – an Orangeburg County woman found shot to death in her home and her five-year-old disabled daughter missing. Since then, the toddler Aspen was found with her father Antra Jeter in Virginia. He was arrested and charged with murder in the death of her mother, Crystal Jumper.
New details released in overnight search for suspect who crashed while running from police
LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department is providing new information about an incident that spurred a neighborhood search and shut down area roads on Saturday night. According to a statement released on Sunday morning, the whole incident began when deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for having a...
WIS-TV
Accused human trafficker back in jail, faces additional charges
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -An accused human trafficker is facing additional charges in Orangeburg County. Alana Ann Westbury, 32, of Bowman, SC was charged in early Jan. with trafficking a victim under 18 years old, and three counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk. She is a co-defendant in the...
WLTX.com
Suspect arrested in Lexington after traffic stop, crash lead to neighborhood search
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police say a driver who ran from them, crashed, and then escaped on foot has been arrested. According to a police spokesperson, the incident began when an officer attempted to pull over a driver. Police said the driver didn't stop and drove away from the officer.
AOL Corp
Driver killed in Orangeburg County crash
A motorist was killed Sunday morning in a single-car crash on Interstate 95 about 8 miles south of Santee in Orangeburg County, South Carolina Highway Patrol said. The driver of a 2015 Infiniti Q50 was traveling north on I-95 shortly before noon when they ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
AOL Corp
SC woman repeatedly tased, falsely arrested wins $550k in lawsuit against Richland sheriff
A federal jury has found the Richland County Sheriff’s Department liable after a former deputy repeatedly tased and arrested a 58-year-old woman in her own home in 2019. Sheila Webb had called 911 to stop her brother from taking their sick mother’s car. Instead, an argument between her and the responding deputy escalated until he entered her home without probable cause and tased her repeatedly while she tried to hide under a blanket, according to court documents.
Woman wounded Saturday in Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a woman is in the hospital and stable after a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wright Street. There, they found a 35-year-old woman who was wounded. Police said that...
WRDW-TV
For the first time, Aspen Jeter’s family speaks out
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time, the family of a five-year-old who was missing for weeks is speaking out. Aspen Jeter’s mother, Crystal Jumper, was killed Thanksgiving day and Aspen was nowhere to be found. Police found her two weeks later with her father in Virginia. He’s...
Sumter man found dead following Sumter County camper fire identified
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Sumter County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead by firefighters responding to a fire on Sunday. According to a spokesperson with the Sumter Fire Department, crews were called to the 400 block of Raymond Street just before 4 a.m. to a report of a "fifth-wheel" camper trailer that had caught fire.
WRDW-TV
Gun, drug charges land local defendants in federal court
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three defendants from Augusta are among nine facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia. Defendants named in federal indictments from the January term of the grand jury include:. Akeem Ajmia Lanier, 34,...
fox17.com
43 people arrested in multi-state drug trafficking ring, authorities say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Authorities said nearly three dozen people are facing almost 200 charges after a drug bust investigators call, “Las Señoritas.”. The crackdown focused on several counties in South Carolina and Georgia. South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrests Thursday. He directed a...
AOL Corp
Infant surrendered to SC hospital, first of the year under Daniel’s Law
A baby girl was surrendered to Prisma Health Richland Hospital Monday under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. The baby was born Jan. 8. She weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long. She is the first baby to be put up for adoption this year...
WIS-TV
Railroad crossings to close for repair work in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A series of railroad crossing repairs is kicking off in Orangeburg County this week. CSX Transportation said it has a railroad tie repair gang that will move to multiple sites from Jan. 16 through Feb 3. Organizers said each crossing on the list will be closed...
