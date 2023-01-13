ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thornton, CO

Lawsuit filed against Snapchat for Thornton fentanyl death

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECZvQ_0kD8UW9l00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — A victims advocate group has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the parent company of Snapchat alleging the social media app was used to buy opioids that were laced with fentanyl and resulted in the death of several teenagers around the country, including Colorado.

Eight fentanyl-related deaths are listed in the Social Media Victims Law Center lawsuit including 18-year-old Max Osterman of Thornton in 2021. The suit states that Osterman died of fentanyl poisoning after taking a pill posed to be Percocet sold to him by the Snapchat dealer identified as Sergio, on Feb. 3, 2021.

The lawsuit said that police provided Snap with a preservation notice on Feb. 9, 2021, then served an Order for Production of Records on March 8, 2021.

Off-duty officer accused of punching physically disabled woman

Allegedly Snap did not immediately respond claiming a technical error more than two months later. A second order issued in November 2021 only took Snap a few days to respond to but the lengthy delay caused a loss of evidence and it was decided to not pursue criminal charges against the dealer, the lawsuit said.

“The Social Media Victims Law Center will continue to hold Snap, Inc. and its social media product Snapchat legally accountable for the sale of illicit drugs on its site and its features that allow drug dealers to operate without fear of facing justice for their crimes,” Matthew P. Bergman, founding attorney of SMVLC said. “Snapchat needs to take immediate action to stop connecting drug dealers with minors and young adults who have no idea that they are playing Russian Roulette with their lives when unknowingly purchasing medications that are laced with deadly levels of fentanyl. It’s time for Snap to put an end to its Snapchat cartel.”

In a statement made by a Snapchat spokesperson:

The trafficking of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl is an urgent national crisis. We are devastated that these counterfeit drugs have taken the lives of so many people, and our hearts go out to families who have suffered unimaginable losses. We are committed to bringing every resource to bear to help fight this national crisis, both on Snapchat and across the tech industry overall.

While we can’t comment specifically on active litigation, we can share all the progress we have made in this area. We use cutting-edge technology to proactively find and shut down drug dealers’ accounts, and we block search results for drug-related terms, instead redirecting Snapchatters to resources from experts about the dangers of fentanyl. We have also expanded our support for law enforcement investigations, promoted in-app educational videos warning about the dangers of counterfeit pills that have been viewed over 260 million times on Snapchat, and are partnering with the Ad Council, non-profit organizations, and other platforms on an unprecedented national public awareness campaign that launched in October.”

Snapchat spokesperson

A 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man that died in the same area as Osterman of fake pills laced with fentanyl also involved Snapchat, police reports said according to the SMVLC news release .

Deadly fentanyl dealer gets life in federal prison

The Snapchat dealer, Sergio, had been allegedly connected to a 2020 overdose of a 17-year-old girl who survived, the release said. That dealer still had a Snapchat account as of July 2022.

The other teens and young adults involved in the lawsuit are:

  • Michael Stabile, 15, from Coure d’Alene, Idaho
  • Ava Sorenson, 17, from Gilbert, Arizona
  • Manuel “Manny” Navarro, 17, from Chino Hills, California
  • Finale Jaeger, 18, from Scottsdale, Arizona
  • Cody Mehlos, 21, from Big Bear Lake, California
  • Ciara Gilliam, 22, from Des Moines, Iowa

Snapchat told FOX31 the company is using machine learning, community reports of drug-related content, and expert-guided methods on detecting drug dealers and banning their accounts.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fort Morgan Times

Pain and prison, then peace: How a Denver shooter and victim reconciled two decades after the shot was fired

Twenty-three years after Jonathan Nelson shot Matthew Roberts in the stomach at a party in East Park Hill, the two men sat down to brunch with their wives. It was the first time the two men had ever spoken. They’d chosen drastically different lives since that night in 1998, and when they met on that day in October 2021, Nelson had just left prison. Roberts, by then, was working with the Denver Police Department’s victim assistance unit.
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

A look behind at Colorado’s decentralized system of coroners who investigate death every day

Editor's Note: Some of the photos in this story show scenes at a coroner's office. If someone dies north of Colfax Avenue and the death is unattended or suspicious, that body eventually goes to the Adams County Coroner’s Office. There the elected coroner, Monica Broncucia-Jordan, who is not a physician, will likely contract with a forensic pathologist to perform the autopsy.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado’s Most Dangerous Counties Based On Impaired Driving Fatalities

In 2022, 736 people lost their lives on Colorado roads - and many of those deaths were preventable. Colorado's Attempt To Reduce Drunk Driving Fatalities. Colorado's first DUI enforcement period of the year is underway and there is a good reason why there will be 16 of these periods in 2023. Drunk drivers are making Colorado roads a dangerous place to be. Last year, these DUI enforcement periods resulted in over 4,500 arrests. On New Year's Eve, 143 drunk drivers were arrested in Colorado, and you have to believe there were plenty more that didn't get caught.
COLORADO STATE
People

Second Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to 'Troubling' Meth Contamination

Test results from the restrooms of the Colorado library "exceeded state thresholds for methamphetamine contamination" A second Colorado library closed its doors after finding methamphetamine contamination that exceeded the state's thresholds.  Earlier this month, a library in Boulder decided to test its bathrooms after a recent spike in people smoking meth in the library's bathrooms, according to a statement from the city. Samples taken in the air ducts of six restrooms were found to have "higher than acceptable" levels of meth residue.  RELATED: Colorado Library Closes to the Public Due to...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Dentist's defamation lawsuit against woman who left negative reviews dismissed by appeals court

Colorado's second-highest court has dismissed a dentist's defamation lawsuit against a Crestone woman who left him negative reviews following her unsatisfactory root canals, basing its ruling on a recently-enacted state law designed to block meritless lawsuits involving First Amendment activity. Creekside Endodontics of Lone Tree and its dentist, Andrew Stubbs,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver Police arrest 1 connected to stabbing homicide

Denver Police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing another man to death in Sanderson Gulch Park on Jan. 14. Joshua Vargas-Belmontes, 22, born Jan. 17, 2000, was arrested in the 1500 block of south Hazel Court after police interviewed witnesses and reviewed security camera footage. The arrest came 90 minutes...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

$10,000 reward for missing dogs

$10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. $10,000 reward for missing dogs, owner Julia Mcclurg is looking for her two Boston Terriers. Universal Pre-K enrollment begins in Colorado. Starting this fall, the state will pay for 9 months of half-day preschool. Kim...
COLORADO STATE
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

42K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy