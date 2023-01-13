OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An Oshkosh 13-year-old is ready to begin thinking about his plans for his next Christmas fundraiser, after presenting a check for over $4,500 Monday. Brody Enli says his efforts all began when he was just 7 years old and his parents allowed him to decorate the outside of their house for Christmas. From there, he learned how to synchronize the lights to music and kept growing until he was able to turn it into a charity as well.

