Fox11online.com
Green Bay men's basketball drops ninth straight game
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay men's basketball team lost its ninth straight game Saturday night, falling to Northern Kentucky 74-53. Randy Tucker led the Phoenix with 14 points. Clarence Cummings III added 12. The Norse were led by Marques Warrick with 21 points. The Phoenix are now 2-17...
Fox11online.com
Pytleski siblings leading Green Bay Southwest
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- This season, Connor and Addison Pytleski are just doing what Pyleskis do at Green Bay Southwest -- score points. Connor leads the Trojans' boys basketball team in scoring, while Addison leads the girls team, and they are just following in the footsteps of their older brother, Will, who is Southwest's boys all-time leading scorer with 1,562 career points.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Equal Rights Commission looks to rectify housing inequality
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The city of Green Bay is moving ahead with a plan to address inequality in housing. “When you're barely trying to get on your feet, it's very hard to take $20 out of your kids lunch to go fill out this application," Green Bay resident Bianca Guzman said. "When you don't have a house, you're filling out two to three applications a week, whatever you can afford.”
Fox11online.com
Area organizations are "blanketing" Brown County this winter
(WLUK) -- An organization in Northeast Wisconsin is working to ensure that people in need can stay warm this winter. Brown County United Way and the Greater Green Bay Labor Council are hosting its Blanketing Brown County event until January 27. Community members are encouraged to donate new and clean...
Fox11online.com
Vandals hit several areas of Oshkosh park, swimming pool with graffiti
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Vandals have tagged several areas of Red Arrow Park with graffiti. Oshkosh police say graffiti was found in areas including the skate park and Pollock Community Water Park. Investigators say they have information that several juveniles caused the damage. They are still working to identify the people involved.
Fox11online.com
Fox Valley wastewater pipe project nearly ready for bids
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- A project to replace a corroded section of wastewater pipe is almost ready for bids. The Heart of the Valley Metropolitan Sewerage District plans to install a liner along 5.5 miles of concrete pipe. The pipe, called an interceptor, carries wastewater to the treatment plant along the Fox River.
Fox11online.com
'We are making things better day by day:' Brown County MLK event celebrates its 28th year
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Today marked Brown County’s 28th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. Many people gathered at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College to hear parts of Dr. King's I Have a Dream speech, songs from local choirs, and more. Every year when this event comes up attendees...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh 13-year-old raises over $4,500 with annual Christmas lights display
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An Oshkosh 13-year-old is ready to begin thinking about his plans for his next Christmas fundraiser, after presenting a check for over $4,500 Monday. Brody Enli says his efforts all began when he was just 7 years old and his parents allowed him to decorate the outside of their house for Christmas. From there, he learned how to synchronize the lights to music and kept growing until he was able to turn it into a charity as well.
Fox11online.com
Waupaca County businesses see a decline in foot traffic as snowmobile trails close
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- With the warmer weather, many snowmobile trails across Northeast Wisconsin are closed until further notice. Businesses around Waupaca County rely on snowmobile season, and are used to more foot traffic around this time. Pup's Irish Pub in Waupaca County is typically not quiet on a...
Fox11online.com
'He wanted us to be connected:' Lawrence students volunteer to celebrate MLK Day
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Students at Lawrence University volunteered in the Fox Cities community Monday to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The university did not hold classes and provided volunteer opportunities on and off campus all day long. Students started their day painting rocks with uplifting pictures and messages.
Fox11online.com
One dead in Marinette County crash
TOWN OF POUND (WLUK) -- A 36-year-old Coleman man is dead after crashing his car Saturday morning in Marinette County. The sheriff says that dispatch received a call at 7:18 a.m. reporting a car on its side and smoldering along County Highway B at 9th Road. Marinette County's investigation determined...
