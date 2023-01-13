Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One-Of-A-Kind Major League Baseball All-Star DiesOnlyHomers
Migrants Rejecting Free New York City Provided MealsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
MetroCard will be phased out soon: Here's everything you need to know about OMNY, its successorVeny WestNew York City, NY
Related
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 140, Houston 132
Percentages: FG .490, FT .742. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Green 3-10, Sengun 2-2, Mathews 2-3, Martin Jr. 2-5, Eason 1-1, Smith Jr. 1-4, Tate 0-1, Christopher 0-2, Gordon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sengun 4, Martin Jr. 2, Eason). Turnovers: 8 (Martin Jr. 2, Sengun...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland St. 72, Fort Wayne 60
CLEVELAND ST. (11-8) Johnson 3-5 4-4 10, Williams 6-7 0-0 12, Woodrich 3-10 0-0 8, Parker 6-10 0-0 12, Enaruna 7-13 10-11 24, Lowder 2-10 0-0 6, Hill 0-6 0-1 0, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0, Price 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 14-16 72. FORT WAYNE (12-7) Kpedi 5-8 3-5 13,...
Porterville Recorder
UNC WILMINGTON 62, ELON 54
Percentages: FG .339, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Ervin 5-11, Halloran 2-6, Watson 1-4, Bowen 0-1, Mackinnon 0-1, Pratt 0-1, Gillens-Butler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bowen 2, Gillens-Butler 2, Sherry). Turnovers: 14 (Halloran 5, Mackinnon 3, Pratt 2, Bowen, Ervin, Gillens-Butler, Watson). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
NC A&T 79, Hampton 67
NC A&T (9-11) Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 4-8 0-2 9, Watson 6-13 4-6 16, Horton 5-9 0-0 12, Woods 9-17 5-7 27, D.Powell 2-4 3-7 7, Bettis 0-2 2-2 2, Duke 2-3 0-0 4, Filmore 0-1 0-0 0, Elliott 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Crews 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, McDuffie 0-1 0-0 0, G.Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 14-24 79.
Porterville Recorder
PRINCETON 72, PENN 60
Percentages: FG .404, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Pierce 2-6, Evbuomwan 1-2, Langborg 1-3, Lee 0-2, Allocco 0-3, Peters 0-4, Martini 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Langborg). Turnovers: 10 (Evbuomwan 3, Langborg 2, Lee 2, Pierce 2, Kellman). Steals: None. Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS SOUTHERN 84, JACKSON STATE 82
Percentages: FG .491, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (C.Young 4-11, T.Young 3-8, Cook 1-1, Evans 1-1, Adams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cook, Mansel, T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (Adams 5, Evans 3, Cook 2, Hunt 2, Mansel 2, C.Young, T.Young). Steals: 12 (C.Young 4, T.Young...
Porterville Recorder
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder play the Pacers
Indiana Pacers (23-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (21-23, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Indiana. He ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 30.7 points per game. The Thunder are 13-9 in home games. Oklahoma City...
Porterville Recorder
Doncic and the Mavericks face the Hawks
Atlanta Hawks (22-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (24-21, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with Atlanta. He's first in the league averaging 33.8 points per game. The Mavericks have gone 16-6 at home. Dallas is fourth in the...
Porterville Recorder
Top scorers meet in Memphis-Cleveland matchup
Cleveland Cavaliers (28-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (30-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's best scorers, Ja Morant and Donovan Mitchell, meet when Memphis and Cleveland face off. Morant ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game and Mitchell ranks ninth in the league averaging 28.4 points per game.
Porterville Recorder
NFL Playoff Glance
Jacksonville at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (NBC) N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (FOX) Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS) Dallas at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC. NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30...
Comments / 0