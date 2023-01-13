ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Lakers 140, Houston 132

Percentages: FG .490, FT .742. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Green 3-10, Sengun 2-2, Mathews 2-3, Martin Jr. 2-5, Eason 1-1, Smith Jr. 1-4, Tate 0-1, Christopher 0-2, Gordon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sengun 4, Martin Jr. 2, Eason). Turnovers: 8 (Martin Jr. 2, Sengun...
Porterville Recorder

Cleveland St. 72, Fort Wayne 60

CLEVELAND ST. (11-8) Johnson 3-5 4-4 10, Williams 6-7 0-0 12, Woodrich 3-10 0-0 8, Parker 6-10 0-0 12, Enaruna 7-13 10-11 24, Lowder 2-10 0-0 6, Hill 0-6 0-1 0, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0, Price 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 14-16 72. FORT WAYNE (12-7) Kpedi 5-8 3-5 13,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Porterville Recorder

UNC WILMINGTON 62, ELON 54

Percentages: FG .339, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Ervin 5-11, Halloran 2-6, Watson 1-4, Bowen 0-1, Mackinnon 0-1, Pratt 0-1, Gillens-Butler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bowen 2, Gillens-Butler 2, Sherry). Turnovers: 14 (Halloran 5, Mackinnon 3, Pratt 2, Bowen, Ervin, Gillens-Butler, Watson). Steals:...
WILMINGTON, NC
Porterville Recorder

NC A&T 79, Hampton 67

NC A&T (9-11) Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 4-8 0-2 9, Watson 6-13 4-6 16, Horton 5-9 0-0 12, Woods 9-17 5-7 27, D.Powell 2-4 3-7 7, Bettis 0-2 2-2 2, Duke 2-3 0-0 4, Filmore 0-1 0-0 0, Elliott 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Crews 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, McDuffie 0-1 0-0 0, G.Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 14-24 79.
HAMPTON, VA
Porterville Recorder

PRINCETON 72, PENN 60

Percentages: FG .404, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Pierce 2-6, Evbuomwan 1-2, Langborg 1-3, Lee 0-2, Allocco 0-3, Peters 0-4, Martini 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Langborg). Turnovers: 10 (Evbuomwan 3, Langborg 2, Lee 2, Pierce 2, Kellman). Steals: None. Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
PRINCETON, CA
Porterville Recorder

TEXAS SOUTHERN 84, JACKSON STATE 82

Percentages: FG .491, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (C.Young 4-11, T.Young 3-8, Cook 1-1, Evans 1-1, Adams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cook, Mansel, T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (Adams 5, Evans 3, Cook 2, Hunt 2, Mansel 2, C.Young, T.Young). Steals: 12 (C.Young 4, T.Young...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder play the Pacers

Indiana Pacers (23-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (21-23, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Indiana. He ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 30.7 points per game. The Thunder are 13-9 in home games. Oklahoma City...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Porterville Recorder

Doncic and the Mavericks face the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks (22-22, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (24-21, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with Atlanta. He's first in the league averaging 33.8 points per game. The Mavericks have gone 16-6 at home. Dallas is fourth in the...
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

Top scorers meet in Memphis-Cleveland matchup

Cleveland Cavaliers (28-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (30-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's best scorers, Ja Morant and Donovan Mitchell, meet when Memphis and Cleveland face off. Morant ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game and Mitchell ranks ninth in the league averaging 28.4 points per game.
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

NFL Playoff Glance

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (NBC) N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (FOX) Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS) Dallas at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC. NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy