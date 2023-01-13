Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic northbound on Highway 6 going from Navasota into Brazos County is at a crawl due to maintenance happening at the Navasota River Bridge. On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River Bridge to Highway 105 in Navasota. TxDOT...
KBTX.com
1 dead after ‘possible drowning’ at Lake Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died from a “possible drowning” at Lake Somerville. Around noon on Sunday, the sheriff’s office says a person fell from their boat into the water near Overlook Marina. They were treated on scene by Washington County EMS, taken to a Brenham medical facility, and eventually transferred to a hospital in College Station where they died.
KBTX.com
Police continue investigating ‘large disturbance’ inside Bryan business
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police tell KBTX they are continuing to investigate what’s being called a “large disturbance” that occurred Saturday night inside Urban Air Adventure Park on Briarcrest Drive. According to police, approximately 30 people were involved in the incident that was reported around 7:15...
kwhi.com
SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE
Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
KBTX.com
Semi hauling large load causes damage in Navasota
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling a large load pulled down several utility poles and powerlines on Sunday on Washington Avenue in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, several vehicles were damaged and power was knocked out to some Entergy customers.
KBTX.com
Focus at Four: Online program for youth vaping prevention
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A nationwide study has found that the youth E-cigarette epidemic remains a serious public threat. In 2022, 2.5 million youth reported using e-cigarettes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 85% of those youth used...
KBTX.com
I Heart Bryan adds first-ever affiliation in Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit, I Heart Bryan, is launching its first-ever affiliation called ‘I Heart Hearne’. In a Facebook post on Monday, I Heart Bryan said the announcement came in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as they take steps forward to continue to live his works and teachings.
KBTX.com
High egg costs, shortages leave College Station bakery scrambling
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some inflation hiked food costs and supply chain issues have started to become more bearable, but one essential item in most households kitchen’s remains high. The Consumer Price Index reports egg prices in December of 2022 rose 60% from a year earlier. Experts blame...
kwhi.com
WALLER ISD EMPLOYEE FIRED FOR INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP
Waller ISD announced that one of their employees has been fired after allegations surfaced about an “inappropriate relationship” with a student. The district received a tip through their anonymous reporting app, CrisisGo, back on January 5. The employee’s identity and position with Waller ISD were not released due...
KBTX.com
Families across Texas affected by fentanyl poisoning meet in Brenham
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -In an effort to spread awareness about the dangers of fentanyl, families gathered Saturday afternoon in Brenham to connect with each other. Fentanyl poisoning is the number one killer of people ages 18-45 and victims’ loved ones took part in a YouTube documentary series filmed by Texas-Pictures.
KBTX.com
College Station residents clean up local recreation center and surrounding area
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day some College Station citizens got together Saturday morning to help clean up a local park and the surrounding area. The community clean-up was part of the City of College Station’s and the Lincoln Recreation Center’s Martin Luther King...
KBTX.com
Amazon Prime: Local customers say delivery delays continue
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Amazon Prime customers in Brazos County have been reaching out to KBTX since airing a story about Amazon delivery estimates during Christmas. Many customers say since then, nothing has changed. Amazon Prime customers can receive free two-day, one-day, or same-day delivery on millions of items...
KBTX.com
Try this brunch burger to satisfy your mid-morning cravings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re not a big breakfast person, you can still enjoy brunch with your friends at Another Broken Egg Cafe by choosing one of their lunch items. Check out the Benedict Burger, made with a hand-pressed beef patty, grilled ham, over-medium fried egg, hollandaise and green onions on a brioche bun.
KBTX.com
RELLIS students concerned about lighting near campus
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students that attend Texas A&M-RELLIS are growing concerned with their commutes at night time. Along Highway 47 near the campus, there are no lights or reflecting objects, which Jessica Gaines says makes it hard for her to enter or leave her classes at night. “You have...
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Jan. 11, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
KBTX.com
Arrest made in College Station shooting that sent teenager to hospital with leg injury
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police made an arrest in connection with a shooting that left a teenager injured at a College Station apartment complex. J’lynne McClendon, 18, is in the Brazos County jail on several charges including two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct.
KBTX.com
Record warmth expected Tuesday afternoon
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the first sixteen days of the month, this January has officially ranked as the second warmest start in the 141 years of record-keeping for the area. The latest wave of above-average temperatures will continue to add to that. Record warmth is expected Tuesday, for the second time this year.
fox44news.com
One hospitalized in College Station shooting
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting in College Station. College Station Police officers were on scene in the 600 block of University Oaks Drive, at The Pearl Apartments. A victim was found and transported to the hospital. Police...
Rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse still on after Conroe brewery backs out
Southern Star Brewery announced it's backing out of the anti-censorship rally featuring Kyle Rittenhouse.
KBTX.com
BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a person was found dead on top of a train Friday night. Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped. Police say they do not believe the death happened in Bryan, but the cause of death is unknown.
Comments / 0