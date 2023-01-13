ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazos County, TX

KBTX.com

TxDOT work causing backup on SH 6 between Navasota and College Station

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic northbound on Highway 6 going from Navasota into Brazos County is at a crawl due to maintenance happening at the Navasota River Bridge. On Monday afternoon, northbound traffic was backed up all the way from the Navasota River Bridge to Highway 105 in Navasota. TxDOT...
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

1 dead after ‘possible drowning’ at Lake Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says one person has died from a “possible drowning” at Lake Somerville. Around noon on Sunday, the sheriff’s office says a person fell from their boat into the water near Overlook Marina. They were treated on scene by Washington County EMS, taken to a Brenham medical facility, and eventually transferred to a hospital in College Station where they died.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Police continue investigating ‘large disturbance’ inside Bryan business

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan police tell KBTX they are continuing to investigate what’s being called a “large disturbance” that occurred Saturday night inside Urban Air Adventure Park on Briarcrest Drive. According to police, approximately 30 people were involved in the incident that was reported around 7:15...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

SEALY MAN DROWNS AT LAKE SOMERVILLE

Washington County authorities are investigating a weekend drowning at Lake Somerville. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, a boater fell from his boat into the water near Overlook Marina around noon on Sunday. Hanak said the victim, identified as a 65-year-old male from Sealy, was treated by Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Semi hauling large load causes damage in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler hauling a large load pulled down several utility poles and powerlines on Sunday on Washington Avenue in Navasota. According to the Navasota Examiner, several vehicles were damaged and power was knocked out to some Entergy customers.
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Focus at Four: Online program for youth vaping prevention

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A nationwide study has found that the youth E-cigarette epidemic remains a serious public threat. In 2022, 2.5 million youth reported using e-cigarettes, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 85% of those youth used...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

I Heart Bryan adds first-ever affiliation in Hearne

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Local nonprofit, I Heart Bryan, is launching its first-ever affiliation called ‘I Heart Hearne’. In a Facebook post on Monday, I Heart Bryan said the announcement came in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day as they take steps forward to continue to live his works and teachings.
HEARNE, TX
kwhi.com

WALLER ISD EMPLOYEE FIRED FOR INAPPROPRIATE RELATIONSHIP

Waller ISD announced that one of their employees has been fired after allegations surfaced about an “inappropriate relationship” with a student. The district received a tip through their anonymous reporting app, CrisisGo, back on January 5. The employee’s identity and position with Waller ISD were not released due...
WALLER, TX
KBTX.com

Families across Texas affected by fentanyl poisoning meet in Brenham

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) -In an effort to spread awareness about the dangers of fentanyl, families gathered Saturday afternoon in Brenham to connect with each other. Fentanyl poisoning is the number one killer of people ages 18-45 and victims’ loved ones took part in a YouTube documentary series filmed by Texas-Pictures.
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Amazon Prime: Local customers say delivery delays continue

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Amazon Prime customers in Brazos County have been reaching out to KBTX since airing a story about Amazon delivery estimates during Christmas. Many customers say since then, nothing has changed. Amazon Prime customers can receive free two-day, one-day, or same-day delivery on millions of items...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Try this brunch burger to satisfy your mid-morning cravings

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re not a big breakfast person, you can still enjoy brunch with your friends at Another Broken Egg Cafe by choosing one of their lunch items. Check out the Benedict Burger, made with a hand-pressed beef patty, grilled ham, over-medium fried egg, hollandaise and green onions on a brioche bun.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

RELLIS students concerned about lighting near campus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students that attend Texas A&M-RELLIS are growing concerned with their commutes at night time. Along Highway 47 near the campus, there are no lights or reflecting objects, which Jessica Gaines says makes it hard for her to enter or leave her classes at night. “You have...
bluebonnetnews.com

Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons

The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Jan. 11, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Record warmth expected Tuesday afternoon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the first sixteen days of the month, this January has officially ranked as the second warmest start in the 141 years of record-keeping for the area. The latest wave of above-average temperatures will continue to add to that. Record warmth is expected Tuesday, for the second time this year.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

One hospitalized in College Station shooting

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting in College Station. College Station Police officers were on scene in the 600 block of University Oaks Drive, at The Pearl Apartments. A victim was found and transported to the hospital. Police...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

BPD death investigation: body found on top of a train

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police are investigating after a person was found dead on top of a train Friday night. Officers were on the scene near Navidad Street and Finfeather Road where the train was stopped. Police say they do not believe the death happened in Bryan, but the cause of death is unknown.
BRYAN, TX

