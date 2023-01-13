Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Porterville Recorder
CLEVELAND STATE 72, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 60
Percentages: FG .435, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Woodrich 2-5, Lowder 2-8, Price 0-1, Hill 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Enaruna 2, Parker, Williams). Turnovers: 8 (Lowder 3, Johnson, Middleton, Parker, Williams, Woodrich). Steals: 7 (Enaruna 3, Hill, Johnson, Parker, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS SOUTHERN 84, JACKSON STATE 82
Percentages: FG .491, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (C.Young 4-11, T.Young 3-8, Cook 1-1, Evans 1-1, Adams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cook, Mansel, T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (Adams 5, Evans 3, Cook 2, Hunt 2, Mansel 2, C.Young, T.Young). Steals: 12 (C.Young 4, T.Young...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH TEXAS 64, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 57
Percentages: FG .377, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Perry 4-8, Martinez 2-4, R.Jones 1-3, Huntsberry 1-6, Eady 0-1, Stone 0-1, Scott 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (R.Jones 3, Martinez, Ousmane, Perry). Turnovers: 8 (Huntsberry 3, R.Jones 2, Eady, Perry, Stone). Steals: 12 (Ousmane 4,...
Porterville Recorder
UNC WILMINGTON 62, ELON 54
Percentages: FG .339, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Ervin 5-11, Halloran 2-6, Watson 1-4, Bowen 0-1, Mackinnon 0-1, Pratt 0-1, Gillens-Butler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bowen 2, Gillens-Butler 2, Sherry). Turnovers: 14 (Halloran 5, Mackinnon 3, Pratt 2, Bowen, Ervin, Gillens-Butler, Watson). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
UC RIVERSIDE 83, CAL POLY 78, OT
Percentages: FG .509, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Taylor 4-6, Hunter 2-4, Haller 1-1, Sanders 1-2, Koroma 1-3, Fleming 1-4, Stevenson 1-4, Pierce 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Koroma, Sanders). Turnovers: 11 (Pierce 4, Koroma 2, Penn-Johnson 2, Sanders, Stevenson, Taylor). Steals: 3 (Sanders...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 76, WESTERN KENTUCKY 62
Percentages: FG .434, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Boyd 3-6, Davis 2-4, Martin 2-4, Weatherspoon 1-2, Forrest 1-4, Gaffney 1-4, Greenlee 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Davis 3, Goldin 3, Martin 3, Rosado 3, Boyd 2, Forrest 2, Gaffney, Gaines). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 65, STONEHILL 57
Percentages: FG .404, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Singleton 4-7, Munden 3-4, Roberts 1-10, Bligen 0-1, Lamaute 0-1, Moore 0-1, Reynolds 0-1, Almonor 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Almonor). Turnovers: 11 (Almonor 5, Lamaute 3, Moore, Munden, Roberts). Steals: 6 (Moore 2, Almonor, Bligen,...
Porterville Recorder
ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 73, LIU 66
ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .481, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Wilcox 3-6, Clarke 1-1, Howell-South 1-1, Moreno 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Clarke 2, Grisby 2, Harris). Turnovers: 14 (Howell-South 4, Wilcox 3, Bethea 2, Harris 2, Clarke, Moreno). Steals: 8...
Porterville Recorder
ALCORN STATE 77, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 68, OT
Percentages: FG .429, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Joshua 2-3, Thorn 1-4, O.Walker 0-1, Wade 0-1, Brewton 0-2, Montgomery 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 12 (Joshua 5, Brewton 2, McQuarter 2, Montgomery 2, Kendall). Steals: 6 (Brewton, Kendall, McQuarter, Pajeaud, Thorn, Wade). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
MIDDLE TENNESSEE 74, UAB 73, OT
Percentages: FG .316, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Buffen 2-2, Gaines 2-4, L.Brewer 1-5, Johnson 0-1, T.Brewer 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jemison 2, Buffen, Toney). Turnovers: 10 (Gaines 4, Lovan 3, Buffen, Jemison, Johnson). Steals: 9 (Gaines 3, Lovan 2, Buffen, Johnson, L.Brewer,...
Porterville Recorder
RICE 88, UTSA 81, OT
Percentages: FG .471, FT .577. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Olivari 5-12, Evee 3-8, Mason 1-3, Lieppert 0-1, Huseinovic 0-2, Sheffield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Fiedler 2, Mason, Sheffield). Turnovers: 11 (Olivari 3, Sheffield 3, Evee, Fiedler, Huseinovic, Lewis, Lieppert). Steals: 4 (Mason 2, Evee,...
Porterville Recorder
PRINCETON 72, PENN 60
Percentages: FG .404, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Pierce 2-6, Evbuomwan 1-2, Langborg 1-3, Lee 0-2, Allocco 0-3, Peters 0-4, Martini 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Langborg). Turnovers: 10 (Evbuomwan 3, Langborg 2, Lee 2, Pierce 2, Kellman). Steals: None. Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
Idaho 74, Montana St. 70
MONTANA ST. (12-8) Belo 2-9 11-15 15, Battle 9-19 3-4 22, Brown 5-10 2-2 12, Fuller 2-5 4-4 8, Patterson 1-2 0-0 3, R.Ford 0-2 0-0 0, Osobor 1-3 4-5 6, Gazelas 0-3 2-2 2, Lecholat 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 20-53 28-34 70. IDAHO (7-12) Burris 4-8 1-2 9, Jones...
Porterville Recorder
EASTERN WASHINGTON 64, MONTANA 57
Percentages: FG .375, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-28, .179 (Di.Thomas 3-7, Martin 1-3, Moody 1-8, Nap 0-1, Whitney 0-1, Bannan 0-3, Vazquez 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Di.Thomas 3, Bannan 2, Moody 2, Anderson, Vazquez, Whitney). Steals: 6 (Bannan 2, Di.Thomas 2, Vazquez,...
Porterville Recorder
Monday's Scores
Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn., ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder
Miami 82, Syracuse 78
SYRACUSE (12-7) Bell 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Edwards 9-16 7-8 25, Girard 9-21 2-2 21, Mintz 1-7 1-3 3, Taylor 2-4 2-2 8, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 2-2 2, Hima 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-67 14-17 78. MIAMI (15-3) Omier 6-10 4-5 16, Miller 6-14...
Porterville Recorder
Howard 89, Morehouse 65
MOREHOUSE (0-2) Richardson 5-6 0-2 12, Nwafor 0-2 0-0 0, Dix 1-7 0-3 2, McNair 8-14 4-5 24, White 0-2 0-0 0, Lamar 2-5 1-2 6, I.Williams 2-6 3-3 8, Decker 2-5 0-0 5, Diallo 0-2 1-4 1, Adeniyi 1-1 2-4 4, Lacewell 1-2 0-2 3. Totals 22-52 11-25 65.
Porterville Recorder
NC A&T 79, Hampton 67
NC A&T (9-11) Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 4-8 0-2 9, Watson 6-13 4-6 16, Horton 5-9 0-0 12, Woods 9-17 5-7 27, D.Powell 2-4 3-7 7, Bettis 0-2 2-2 2, Duke 2-3 0-0 4, Filmore 0-1 0-0 0, Elliott 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Crews 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, McDuffie 0-1 0-0 0, G.Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 14-24 79.
Porterville Recorder
Ark.-Pine Bluff 77, Bethune-Cookman 71
ARK.-PINE BLUFF (8-11) Plet 5-11 1-5 11, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Doss 4-8 2-4 10, Curry 1-3 0-1 2, Ware 2-6 2-2 7, Milton 4-12 9-12 18, Harris 6-8 4-4 20, Greene 3-6 0-0 9, Reinhart 0-0 0-0 0, Virden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 18-28 77. BETHUNE-COOKMAN (6-12) Henderson...
Porterville Recorder
Top scorers meet in Memphis-Cleveland matchup
Cleveland Cavaliers (28-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (30-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's best scorers, Ja Morant and Donovan Mitchell, meet when Memphis and Cleveland face off. Morant ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game and Mitchell ranks ninth in the league averaging 28.4 points per game.
Comments / 0