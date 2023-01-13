ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

CLEVELAND STATE 72, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 60

Percentages: FG .435, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Woodrich 2-5, Lowder 2-8, Price 0-1, Hill 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Enaruna 2, Parker, Williams). Turnovers: 8 (Lowder 3, Johnson, Middleton, Parker, Williams, Woodrich). Steals: 7 (Enaruna 3, Hill, Johnson, Parker, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
CLEVELAND, OH
TEXAS SOUTHERN 84, JACKSON STATE 82

Percentages: FG .491, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (C.Young 4-11, T.Young 3-8, Cook 1-1, Evans 1-1, Adams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cook, Mansel, T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (Adams 5, Evans 3, Cook 2, Hunt 2, Mansel 2, C.Young, T.Young). Steals: 12 (C.Young 4, T.Young...
HOUSTON, TX
NORTH TEXAS 64, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 57

Percentages: FG .377, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Perry 4-8, Martinez 2-4, R.Jones 1-3, Huntsberry 1-6, Eady 0-1, Stone 0-1, Scott 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (R.Jones 3, Martinez, Ousmane, Perry). Turnovers: 8 (Huntsberry 3, R.Jones 2, Eady, Perry, Stone). Steals: 12 (Ousmane 4,...
DENTON, TX
UNC WILMINGTON 62, ELON 54

Percentages: FG .339, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Ervin 5-11, Halloran 2-6, Watson 1-4, Bowen 0-1, Mackinnon 0-1, Pratt 0-1, Gillens-Butler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bowen 2, Gillens-Butler 2, Sherry). Turnovers: 14 (Halloran 5, Mackinnon 3, Pratt 2, Bowen, Ervin, Gillens-Butler, Watson). Steals:...
WILMINGTON, NC
UC RIVERSIDE 83, CAL POLY 78, OT

Percentages: FG .509, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Taylor 4-6, Hunter 2-4, Haller 1-1, Sanders 1-2, Koroma 1-3, Fleming 1-4, Stevenson 1-4, Pierce 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Koroma, Sanders). Turnovers: 11 (Pierce 4, Koroma 2, Penn-Johnson 2, Sanders, Stevenson, Taylor). Steals: 3 (Sanders...
RIVERSIDE, CA
NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 76, WESTERN KENTUCKY 62

Percentages: FG .434, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Boyd 3-6, Davis 2-4, Martin 2-4, Weatherspoon 1-2, Forrest 1-4, Gaffney 1-4, Greenlee 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Davis 3, Goldin 3, Martin 3, Rosado 3, Boyd 2, Forrest 2, Gaffney, Gaines). Steals: 9...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 65, STONEHILL 57

Percentages: FG .404, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Singleton 4-7, Munden 3-4, Roberts 1-10, Bligen 0-1, Lamaute 0-1, Moore 0-1, Reynolds 0-1, Almonor 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Almonor). Turnovers: 11 (Almonor 5, Lamaute 3, Moore, Munden, Roberts). Steals: 6 (Moore 2, Almonor, Bligen,...
ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 73, LIU 66

ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .481, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Wilcox 3-6, Clarke 1-1, Howell-South 1-1, Moreno 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Clarke 2, Grisby 2, Harris). Turnovers: 14 (Howell-South 4, Wilcox 3, Bethea 2, Harris 2, Clarke, Moreno). Steals: 8...
GREENE, NY
ALCORN STATE 77, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 68, OT

Percentages: FG .429, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Joshua 2-3, Thorn 1-4, O.Walker 0-1, Wade 0-1, Brewton 0-2, Montgomery 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 12 (Joshua 5, Brewton 2, McQuarter 2, Montgomery 2, Kendall). Steals: 6 (Brewton, Kendall, McQuarter, Pajeaud, Thorn, Wade). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
MIDDLE TENNESSEE 74, UAB 73, OT

Percentages: FG .316, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Buffen 2-2, Gaines 2-4, L.Brewer 1-5, Johnson 0-1, T.Brewer 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jemison 2, Buffen, Toney). Turnovers: 10 (Gaines 4, Lovan 3, Buffen, Jemison, Johnson). Steals: 9 (Gaines 3, Lovan 2, Buffen, Johnson, L.Brewer,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
RICE 88, UTSA 81, OT

Percentages: FG .471, FT .577. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Olivari 5-12, Evee 3-8, Mason 1-3, Lieppert 0-1, Huseinovic 0-2, Sheffield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Fiedler 2, Mason, Sheffield). Turnovers: 11 (Olivari 3, Sheffield 3, Evee, Fiedler, Huseinovic, Lewis, Lieppert). Steals: 4 (Mason 2, Evee,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PRINCETON 72, PENN 60

Percentages: FG .404, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Pierce 2-6, Evbuomwan 1-2, Langborg 1-3, Lee 0-2, Allocco 0-3, Peters 0-4, Martini 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Langborg). Turnovers: 10 (Evbuomwan 3, Langborg 2, Lee 2, Pierce 2, Kellman). Steals: None. Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
PRINCETON, CA
Idaho 74, Montana St. 70

MONTANA ST. (12-8) Belo 2-9 11-15 15, Battle 9-19 3-4 22, Brown 5-10 2-2 12, Fuller 2-5 4-4 8, Patterson 1-2 0-0 3, R.Ford 0-2 0-0 0, Osobor 1-3 4-5 6, Gazelas 0-3 2-2 2, Lecholat 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 20-53 28-34 70. IDAHO (7-12) Burris 4-8 1-2 9, Jones...
MOSCOW, ID
EASTERN WASHINGTON 64, MONTANA 57

Percentages: FG .375, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-28, .179 (Di.Thomas 3-7, Martin 1-3, Moody 1-8, Nap 0-1, Whitney 0-1, Bannan 0-3, Vazquez 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Di.Thomas 3, Bannan 2, Moody 2, Anderson, Vazquez, Whitney). Steals: 6 (Bannan 2, Di.Thomas 2, Vazquez,...
MISSOULA, MT
Monday's Scores

Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn., ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Miami 82, Syracuse 78

SYRACUSE (12-7) Bell 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Edwards 9-16 7-8 25, Girard 9-21 2-2 21, Mintz 1-7 1-3 3, Taylor 2-4 2-2 8, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 2-2 2, Hima 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-67 14-17 78. MIAMI (15-3) Omier 6-10 4-5 16, Miller 6-14...
SYRACUSE, NY
Howard 89, Morehouse 65

MOREHOUSE (0-2) Richardson 5-6 0-2 12, Nwafor 0-2 0-0 0, Dix 1-7 0-3 2, McNair 8-14 4-5 24, White 0-2 0-0 0, Lamar 2-5 1-2 6, I.Williams 2-6 3-3 8, Decker 2-5 0-0 5, Diallo 0-2 1-4 1, Adeniyi 1-1 2-4 4, Lacewell 1-2 0-2 3. Totals 22-52 11-25 65.
NC A&T 79, Hampton 67

NC A&T (9-11) Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 4-8 0-2 9, Watson 6-13 4-6 16, Horton 5-9 0-0 12, Woods 9-17 5-7 27, D.Powell 2-4 3-7 7, Bettis 0-2 2-2 2, Duke 2-3 0-0 4, Filmore 0-1 0-0 0, Elliott 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Crews 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, McDuffie 0-1 0-0 0, G.Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 14-24 79.
HAMPTON, VA
Ark.-Pine Bluff 77, Bethune-Cookman 71

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (8-11) Plet 5-11 1-5 11, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Doss 4-8 2-4 10, Curry 1-3 0-1 2, Ware 2-6 2-2 7, Milton 4-12 9-12 18, Harris 6-8 4-4 20, Greene 3-6 0-0 9, Reinhart 0-0 0-0 0, Virden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 18-28 77. BETHUNE-COOKMAN (6-12) Henderson...
Top scorers meet in Memphis-Cleveland matchup

Cleveland Cavaliers (28-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (30-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's best scorers, Ja Morant and Donovan Mitchell, meet when Memphis and Cleveland face off. Morant ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game and Mitchell ranks ninth in the league averaging 28.4 points per game.
CLEVELAND, OH

