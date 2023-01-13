It was a historic evening for the Heritage Christian Academy Warriors. They were making their first appearance in a championship game of an All A Classic regional event in just their second year of competition. The problem was on the other side of the court, they were facing a team that regularly expects to be cutting down the nets at the end of the boys’ 2nd Region All A Classic, the University Heights Academy Blazers.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO