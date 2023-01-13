Read full article on original website
Lady Rebels Snag District Win Over Logan County
In racing they call it going wire-to-wire. The Todd County Central Lady Rebels scored the first basket of the game and never trailed the entire evening Friday night as they upended the Logan County Lady Cougars 60-47 in a 13th District contest in Elkton. The loss ended a five-game winning...
Todd Central Declaws Cougars in Big District Win
The defending Boys’ 4th Region All A Classic champions looked quite prepared Friday night to defend that title next week. The Todd County Central Rebels put pressure on the Logan County Cougars from the time they got off the bus in Elkton Friday night for their 13th District contest and the Cougars wilted early as the Rebels rolled to a 70-48 win.
VIDEO – Stigall on Rebels Being Prepared for All A
The Todd County Central Rebels looked ready Friday night to begin the defense of their 4th Region All A championship as they ran past district rival Logan County. The Rebels start All A play Monday night when they host Metcalfe County. Coach John Stigall spoke about the Logan win and the upcoming All A regional during a postgame interview with YSE.
HCA Springs a Leek on Dawson to Earn Berth in All A Final
It sure looked like it was Dawson Springs’ night, but Heritage Christian Academy kept battling back. Down 21-5 at one point and still trailing by 10 points with 6 minutes left in regulation, Heritage Christian left Princeton Friday night with a 61-59 victory in overtime and a berth in the 2nd Region All A Classic championship game Saturday night.
Blazers ‘Press’ Their Way Back to Richmond With All A Title Win Over HCA
It was a historic evening for the Heritage Christian Academy Warriors. They were making their first appearance in a championship game of an All A Classic regional event in just their second year of competition. The problem was on the other side of the court, they were facing a team that regularly expects to be cutting down the nets at the end of the boys’ 2nd Region All A Classic, the University Heights Academy Blazers.
Hoptown Repelled by Castle at Banterra Bank Warrior Showcase
Despite some red-hot long-range shooting from Hopkinsville’s Bubba Leavell, the Tigers found the fortifications of Castle, IN, too much to overcome in a 78-62 defeat at the Banterra Bank Warrior Showcase on Friday. Leavell hit six of eight attempts from deep on the way to a team-high 26 points,...
Wizard Whitney Whips Wit And Wisdom For Men2Be (w/PHOTOS)
With legends Devin Thomas and Anthony Babb to his left, and Phillip Brooks and Don Morehead to his right, Chris Whitney had the perfect stage to speak the truth. After all, he’d spent his childhood looking up to them. And so, in front of 60-plus Men2Be students and a...
