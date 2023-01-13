ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Council and No. 25 Arkansas host Missouri

Arkansas Razorbacks (12-5, 1-4 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (13-4, 2-3 SEC) BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Arkansas visits the Missouri Tigers after Ricky Council IV scored 24 points in Arkansas' 97-84 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Tigers have gone 10-1 at home. Missouri is 12- when it has fewer turnovers...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy