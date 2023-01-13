Read full article on original website
No. 19 Clemson visits Wake Forest after Carr's 21-point showing
Clemson Tigers (15-3, 7-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (13-5, 5-2 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST. FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wake Forest -2.5; over/under is 148. BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts the No. 19 Clemson Tigers after Andrew Carr scored 21 points in Wake Forest's 85-63 win...
UNC-Wilmington 62, Elon 54
ELON (2-17) Sherry 2-2 0-0 4, Halloran 6-12 1-2 15, Ervin 6-18 3-4 20, Gillens-Butler 0-4 1-2 1, Mackinnon 2-6 0-0 4, Bowen 2-4 0-1 4, Watson 1-7 1-2 4, Pratt 0-3 2-2 2. Totals 19-56 8-13 54. UNC-WILMINGTON (15-5) Kelly 4-7 5-9 13, White 2-5 3-4 7, Harden-Hayes 2-10...
King and Valparaiso host UIC
UIC Flames (9-10, 1-7 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (7-12, 1-7 MVC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Valparaiso -3; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on the UIC Flames after Kobe King scored 20 points in Valparaiso's 76-69 win against the Evansville Purple Aces. The Beacons have gone 5-4 in home games....
Winthrop visits High Point after McMahon's 23-point game
Winthrop Eagles (8-11, 3-3 Big South) at High Point Panthers (9-9, 1-5 Big South) BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop takes on the High Point Panthers after Sin'Cere McMahon scored 23 points in Winthrop's 78-74 victory over the Campbell Fighting Camels. The Panthers have gone 6-3 in home games. High Point is 2-1...
Camara and Dayton host Davidson
Davidson Wildcats (9-9, 2-4 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (12-6, 4-1 A-10) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -10.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: Dayton takes on the Davidson Wildcats after Toumani Camara scored 27 points in Dayton's 63-62 loss to the VCU Rams. The Flyers are 9-1 in home games. Dayton averages...
