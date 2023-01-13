UIC Flames (9-10, 1-7 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (7-12, 1-7 MVC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Valparaiso -3; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso takes on the UIC Flames after Kobe King scored 20 points in Valparaiso's 76-69 win against the Evansville Purple Aces. The Beacons have gone 5-4 in home games....

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO