Porterville Recorder
UNC WILMINGTON 62, ELON 54
Percentages: FG .339, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Ervin 5-11, Halloran 2-6, Watson 1-4, Bowen 0-1, Mackinnon 0-1, Pratt 0-1, Gillens-Butler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bowen 2, Gillens-Butler 2, Sherry). Turnovers: 14 (Halloran 5, Mackinnon 3, Pratt 2, Bowen, Ervin, Gillens-Butler, Watson). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS SOUTHERN 84, JACKSON STATE 82
Percentages: FG .491, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (C.Young 4-11, T.Young 3-8, Cook 1-1, Evans 1-1, Adams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cook, Mansel, T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (Adams 5, Evans 3, Cook 2, Hunt 2, Mansel 2, C.Young, T.Young). Steals: 12 (C.Young 4, T.Young...
Porterville Recorder
UC RIVERSIDE 83, CAL POLY 78, OT
Percentages: FG .509, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Taylor 4-6, Hunter 2-4, Haller 1-1, Sanders 1-2, Koroma 1-3, Fleming 1-4, Stevenson 1-4, Pierce 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Koroma, Sanders). Turnovers: 11 (Pierce 4, Koroma 2, Penn-Johnson 2, Sanders, Stevenson, Taylor). Steals: 3 (Sanders...
Porterville Recorder
MIDDLE TENNESSEE 74, UAB 73, OT
Percentages: FG .316, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Buffen 2-2, Gaines 2-4, L.Brewer 1-5, Johnson 0-1, T.Brewer 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jemison 2, Buffen, Toney). Turnovers: 10 (Gaines 4, Lovan 3, Buffen, Jemison, Johnson). Steals: 9 (Gaines 3, Lovan 2, Buffen, Johnson, L.Brewer,...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 24 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 76, WESTERN KENTUCKY 62
Percentages: FG .434, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Boyd 3-6, Davis 2-4, Martin 2-4, Weatherspoon 1-2, Forrest 1-4, Gaffney 1-4, Greenlee 1-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 18 (Davis 3, Goldin 3, Martin 3, Rosado 3, Boyd 2, Forrest 2, Gaffney, Gaines). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder
ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 77, BETHUNE-COOKMAN 71
ARK.-PINE BLUFFMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .455, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Harris 4-6, Greene 3-5, Milton 1-2, Ware 1-3, Curry 0-1, Virden 0-1, Doss 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Curry, Harris). Turnovers: 16 (Harris 6, Plet 4, Greene 2, Milton 2, Curry, Ware). Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
IDAHO 74, MONTANA STATE 70
Percentages: FG .377, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Patterson 1-2, Battle 1-5, Brown 0-1, Gazelas 0-1, R.Ford 0-1, Fuller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Belo 3, Battle). Turnovers: 12 (Osobor 3, Battle 2, Belo 2, Brown, Fuller, Gazelas, Patterson, R.Ford). Steals: 7 (Brown 4,...
Porterville Recorder
ALCORN STATE 77, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 68, OT
Percentages: FG .429, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Joshua 2-3, Thorn 1-4, O.Walker 0-1, Wade 0-1, Brewton 0-2, Montgomery 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 12 (Joshua 5, Brewton 2, McQuarter 2, Montgomery 2, Kendall). Steals: 6 (Brewton, Kendall, McQuarter, Pajeaud, Thorn, Wade). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
Porterville Recorder
CLEVELAND STATE 72, PURDUE FORT WAYNE 60
Percentages: FG .435, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 4-19, .211 (Woodrich 2-5, Lowder 2-8, Price 0-1, Hill 0-5). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Enaruna 2, Parker, Williams). Turnovers: 8 (Lowder 3, Johnson, Middleton, Parker, Williams, Woodrich). Steals: 7 (Enaruna 3, Hill, Johnson, Parker, Williams). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
WAGNER 62, MERRIMACK 57
Percentages: FG .479, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Ezquerra 3-5, Hunt 3-5, Williams 1-3, B.Brown 0-1, Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lewis 2). Turnovers: 11 (B.Brown 3, Ezquerra 2, Hughes, Hunt, Lewis, Moore, Price Noel, Taylor). Steals: 9 (B.Brown 3, Hunt 3, Ezquerra...
Porterville Recorder
ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 73, LIU 66
ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .481, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 7-12, .583 (Wilcox 3-6, Clarke 1-1, Howell-South 1-1, Moreno 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Clarke 2, Grisby 2, Harris). Turnovers: 14 (Howell-South 4, Wilcox 3, Bethea 2, Harris 2, Clarke, Moreno). Steals: 8...
Porterville Recorder
HOWARD 89, MOREHOUSE 65
Percentages: FG .423, FT .440. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (McNair 4-7, Richardson 2-2, Decker 1-1, Lacewell 1-1, Lamar 1-1, I.Williams 1-3, Diallo 0-1, White 0-1, Dix 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 27 (I.Williams 7, Dix 4, McNair 4, Richardson 4, Lacewell 3, Diallo 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH TEXAS 64, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 57
Percentages: FG .377, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Perry 4-8, Martinez 2-4, R.Jones 1-3, Huntsberry 1-6, Eady 0-1, Stone 0-1, Scott 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (R.Jones 3, Martinez, Ousmane, Perry). Turnovers: 8 (Huntsberry 3, R.Jones 2, Eady, Perry, Stone). Steals: 12 (Ousmane 4,...
Porterville Recorder
NC A&T 79, Hampton 67
NC A&T (9-11) Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 4-8 0-2 9, Watson 6-13 4-6 16, Horton 5-9 0-0 12, Woods 9-17 5-7 27, D.Powell 2-4 3-7 7, Bettis 0-2 2-2 2, Duke 2-3 0-0 4, Filmore 0-1 0-0 0, Elliott 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Crews 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, McDuffie 0-1 0-0 0, G.Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 14-24 79.
Porterville Recorder
RICE 88, UTSA 81, OT
Percentages: FG .471, FT .577. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Olivari 5-12, Evee 3-8, Mason 1-3, Lieppert 0-1, Huseinovic 0-2, Sheffield 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Fiedler 2, Mason, Sheffield). Turnovers: 11 (Olivari 3, Sheffield 3, Evee, Fiedler, Huseinovic, Lewis, Lieppert). Steals: 4 (Mason 2, Evee,...
Porterville Recorder
E. Washington 64, Montana 57
MONTANA (9-10) Bannan 7-15 3-3 17, Di.Thomas 6-12 4-4 19, Martin 2-4 0-0 5, Moody 2-12 0-0 5, Whitney 4-7 3-4 11, Vazquez 0-5 0-0 0, Nap 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 10-11 57. E. WASHINGTON (12-7) Allegri 3-10 3-4 10, Jones 0-2 2-2 2, Price...
Porterville Recorder
FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 65, STONEHILL 57
Percentages: FG .404, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Singleton 4-7, Munden 3-4, Roberts 1-10, Bligen 0-1, Lamaute 0-1, Moore 0-1, Reynolds 0-1, Almonor 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Almonor). Turnovers: 11 (Almonor 5, Lamaute 3, Moore, Munden, Roberts). Steals: 6 (Moore 2, Almonor, Bligen,...
Porterville Recorder
Miami 82, Syracuse 78
SYRACUSE (12-7) Bell 1-6 0-0 3, Williams 5-10 0-0 12, Edwards 9-16 7-8 25, Girard 9-21 2-2 21, Mintz 1-7 1-3 3, Taylor 2-4 2-2 8, Brown 1-2 0-0 2, Torrence 0-0 2-2 2, Hima 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-67 14-17 78. MIAMI (15-3) Omier 6-10 4-5 16, Miller 6-14...
Porterville Recorder
Top scorers meet in Memphis-Cleveland matchup
Cleveland Cavaliers (28-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (30-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's best scorers, Ja Morant and Donovan Mitchell, meet when Memphis and Cleveland face off. Morant ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game and Mitchell ranks ninth in the league averaging 28.4 points per game.
Porterville Recorder
Saint Louis faces Loyola Chicago after Perkins' 27-point game
Saint Louis Billikens (12-6, 4-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-11, 0-5 A-10) BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Javonte Perkins scored 27 points in Saint Louis' 81-74 victory over the George Washington Colonials. The Ramblers have gone 4-3 in home games. Loyola Chicago gives up...
