Pleasant Plains, IL

channel1450.com

The Rematch: SHG and Metamora Face Off at UIS

We are less than one year removed from the 3A State Championship where KeShon Singleton gave SHG their first basketball title with a game-winning three over Metamora. These two teams meet Monday at UIS.
METAMORA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
PEORIA, IL
thebengilpost.com

Gillespie Police Report: January 8-14, 2023

An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Second Street in reference to a domestic dispute. An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Abba Street in reference to a violation of an order of protection. An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of West Hickory Street...
GILLESPIE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Peoria County

UPDATE— Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins released a statement online stating at approximately 10:09 a.m. deputies responded to the Kickapoo Shell Gas Station at 7200 N. Kickapoo Edwards Rd. where two individuals were unresponsive in their vehicle at the gas pumps, possibly due to an overdose. He wrote when...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
wlds.com

More Information Released, Springfield Police Statement on Springfield EMS Workers Charged with Murder

More information has come available about the evidence and the circumstances that led to 2 Springfield EMS workers being charged with first-degree murder. LifeStar EMS workers Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each, as the charging documents contends they both knew that their actions in restraining Earl Moore Jr. face down could cause his death or great bodily harm.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

City’s First Public EV Charging Station Unveiled at CNB Bank Friday

Jacksonville’s first public access electric vehicle charging station was unveiled this morning. The new Charge Point station is located at CNB Bank and Trust on West Morton Avenue in the east parking lot. The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning, with several bank and city officials on hand.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wmay.com

18 New Firefighters Join Springfield Fire Department

18 new firefighters have joined the ranks of the Springfield Fire Department. The sixteen men and two women were “pinned” in ceremonies Thursday at the Firefighters Postal Lake Club. They joined the department after completing training at the department’s training academy, with a focus on basics of firefighting and emergency medical training.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wcbu.org

The Edwards power plant is now closed permanently. Here's what happens next

With the end of 2022, the E.D. Edwards coal-burning power plant in Bartonville is officially closed. That closure came about as the result of a 2019 federal consent decree settling a Clean Air Act lawsuit that environmental groups first filed against the facility in 2013. Plant owner Vistra Energy plans to convert the power plant site for 37 megawatts of battery energy storage. That's enough to power more than 18,000 homes.
BARTONVILLE, IL

