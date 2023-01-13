Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
Auburn Advances to Girls County Semifinal With Win Over Pawnee
It was a slow start to this one, but Auburn rallied to defeat Pawnee 53-23 to open the Sangamon County tournament. They’ll face the winner of Athens and Riverton on Wednesday at 7:30; Pawnee plays Tuesday at 7:30.
channel1450.com
Bullets Use Second Half Rally To Secure Spot In County Semifinals
Tri-City Sangamon Valley had a lead at halftime but the Bullets rallied to beat the Tornadoes 41-33 in the Sangamon County tournament. Williamsville will play Pleasant Plains on Wednesday in the semifinals.
channel1450.com
Redbird Revenge – Metamora Takes The Rematch To Hand Sacred Heart Griffin First Loss This Season
Metamora built a 13 point lead by attacking inside and the Redbirds held on as the Cyclones cut it to a one point game halfway through the fourth quarter. Metamora beats Sacred Heart Griffin 60-50 in a rematch of last year’s 3A state championship game. The Cyclones, who suffered their first loss of the season, are at Eisenhower on Tuesday.
channel1450.com
Instant Reaction: Sacred Heart Griffin Talks Loss to Metamora
Sacred Heart Griffin head coach Tim Allen and senior Jake Hamilton talk about their loss to Metamora on Monday night. It was their first loss of the season as the Cyclones fall to 17-1.
channel1450.com
The Rematch: SHG and Metamora Face Off at UIS
We are less than one year removed from the 3A State Championship where KeShon Singleton gave SHG their first basketball title with a game-winning three over Metamora. These two teams meet Monday at UIS.
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
Central Illinois opposition mounts against proposed CO2 pipeline
(The Center Square) – Opposition is mounting among farmers and other residents in central Illinois who are concerned about the Texas corporation Navigator’s proposal to build a 1,300-mile steel pipeline to transport highly pressurized, compressed CO2 across their counties. The pipeline would be 20 inches wide and be...
Central Illinois Proud
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
Iconic retail chain closes another store location in Illinois
An iconic retail chain just closed another store location in Illinois this past weekend. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, January 15, 2023, the popular retail clothing chain American Eagle Outfitters closed another one of their Illinois store location in Forsyth, according to reports.
Forgotten Illinois 50’s-Themed Diner Has Been Vacant for a Decade
Most abandoned locations tend to see decay rather quickly once they're emptied out. That's not the case for a forgotten 50's-themed diner in Illinois that's still in decent shape after more than a decade of being forgotten. The YouTube channel Decaying Midwest investigated this lonely diner in the past year...
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Police Report: January 8-14, 2023
An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Second Street in reference to a domestic dispute. An officer was dispatched to the 700 block of Abba Street in reference to a violation of an order of protection. An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of West Hickory Street...
Central Illinois Proud
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Peoria County
UPDATE— Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins released a statement online stating at approximately 10:09 a.m. deputies responded to the Kickapoo Shell Gas Station at 7200 N. Kickapoo Edwards Rd. where two individuals were unresponsive in their vehicle at the gas pumps, possibly due to an overdose. He wrote when...
wlds.com
More Information Released, Springfield Police Statement on Springfield EMS Workers Charged with Murder
More information has come available about the evidence and the circumstances that led to 2 Springfield EMS workers being charged with first-degree murder. LifeStar EMS workers Peter Cadigan and Peggy Finley are being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $1 million bond each, as the charging documents contends they both knew that their actions in restraining Earl Moore Jr. face down could cause his death or great bodily harm.
wlds.com
City’s First Public EV Charging Station Unveiled at CNB Bank Friday
Jacksonville’s first public access electric vehicle charging station was unveiled this morning. The new Charge Point station is located at CNB Bank and Trust on West Morton Avenue in the east parking lot. The Jacksonville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning, with several bank and city officials on hand.
wlds.com
Gov Responds to Those Refusing to Follow Ban, Morgan County Sheriff to Issue Statement Friday
Governor J.B. Pritzker responded to the growing number of county sheriffs who say they won’t enforce the new ban on assault weapons, while one area sheriff has remained quiet on the issue. Pritzker signed the measure into law on Tuesday that prohibits the sale of assault rifles, rapid-fire devices,...
wmay.com
18 New Firefighters Join Springfield Fire Department
18 new firefighters have joined the ranks of the Springfield Fire Department. The sixteen men and two women were “pinned” in ceremonies Thursday at the Firefighters Postal Lake Club. They joined the department after completing training at the department’s training academy, with a focus on basics of firefighting and emergency medical training.
muddyrivernews.com
Pike County Sheriff’s Department blotter from Jan. 2-8, 2023
wcbu.org
The Edwards power plant is now closed permanently. Here's what happens next
With the end of 2022, the E.D. Edwards coal-burning power plant in Bartonville is officially closed. That closure came about as the result of a 2019 federal consent decree settling a Clean Air Act lawsuit that environmental groups first filed against the facility in 2013. Plant owner Vistra Energy plans to convert the power plant site for 37 megawatts of battery energy storage. That's enough to power more than 18,000 homes.
25newsnow.com
Local lawmakers weigh in on sheriffs ‘not enforcing’ assault weapons ban
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A few days after the assault weapon ban was signed into law, some county sheriffs are still saying they won’t enforce the measure, with more joining on each day. Mason County Sheriff was the most recent addition to the list, joining counties like Woodford,...
