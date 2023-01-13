ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E. Washington 64, Montana 57

MONTANA (9-10) Bannan 7-15 3-3 17, Di.Thomas 6-12 4-4 19, Martin 2-4 0-0 5, Moody 2-12 0-0 5, Whitney 4-7 3-4 11, Vazquez 0-5 0-0 0, Nap 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 10-11 57. E. WASHINGTON (12-7) Allegri 3-10 3-4 10, Jones 0-2 2-2 2, Price...
MISSOULA, MT
IDAHO 74, MONTANA STATE 70

Percentages: FG .377, FT .824. 3-Point Goals: 2-12, .167 (Patterson 1-2, Battle 1-5, Brown 0-1, Gazelas 0-1, R.Ford 0-1, Fuller 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Belo 3, Battle). Turnovers: 12 (Osobor 3, Battle 2, Belo 2, Brown, Fuller, Gazelas, Patterson, R.Ford). Steals: 7 (Brown 4,...
BOZEMAN, MT
UNC WILMINGTON 62, ELON 54

Percentages: FG .339, FT .615. 3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Ervin 5-11, Halloran 2-6, Watson 1-4, Bowen 0-1, Mackinnon 0-1, Pratt 0-1, Gillens-Butler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bowen 2, Gillens-Butler 2, Sherry). Turnovers: 14 (Halloran 5, Mackinnon 3, Pratt 2, Bowen, Ervin, Gillens-Butler, Watson). Steals:...
WILMINGTON, NC
TEXAS SOUTHERN 84, JACKSON STATE 82

Percentages: FG .491, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (C.Young 4-11, T.Young 3-8, Cook 1-1, Evans 1-1, Adams 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Cook, Mansel, T.Young). Turnovers: 16 (Adams 5, Evans 3, Cook 2, Hunt 2, Mansel 2, C.Young, T.Young). Steals: 12 (C.Young 4, T.Young...
HOUSTON, TX
Pittsburgh hosts Ellis and Louisville

Pittsburgh Panthers (12-6, 5-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (2-16, 0-7 ACC) BOTTOM LINE: Louisville takes on the Pittsburgh Panthers after El Ellis scored 22 points in Louisville's 80-59 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels. The Cardinals are 2-9 in home games. Louisville has a 1-10 record in games decided...
LOUISVILLE, KY
MIDDLE TENNESSEE 74, UAB 73, OT

Percentages: FG .316, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Buffen 2-2, Gaines 2-4, L.Brewer 1-5, Johnson 0-1, T.Brewer 0-2). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Jemison 2, Buffen, Toney). Turnovers: 10 (Gaines 4, Lovan 3, Buffen, Jemison, Johnson). Steals: 9 (Gaines 3, Lovan 2, Buffen, Johnson, L.Brewer,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
ALCORN STATE 77, PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 68, OT

Percentages: FG .429, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Joshua 2-3, Thorn 1-4, O.Walker 0-1, Wade 0-1, Brewton 0-2, Montgomery 0-3). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 12 (Joshua 5, Brewton 2, McQuarter 2, Montgomery 2, Kendall). Steals: 6 (Brewton, Kendall, McQuarter, Pajeaud, Thorn, Wade). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb.
PRAIRIE VIEW, TX
UC RIVERSIDE 83, CAL POLY 78, OT

Percentages: FG .509, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Taylor 4-6, Hunter 2-4, Haller 1-1, Sanders 1-2, Koroma 1-3, Fleming 1-4, Stevenson 1-4, Pierce 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Koroma, Sanders). Turnovers: 11 (Pierce 4, Koroma 2, Penn-Johnson 2, Sanders, Stevenson, Taylor). Steals: 3 (Sanders...
RIVERSIDE, CA
WAGNER 62, MERRIMACK 57

Percentages: FG .479, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Ezquerra 3-5, Hunt 3-5, Williams 1-3, B.Brown 0-1, Moore 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 4. Blocked Shots: 2 (Lewis 2). Turnovers: 11 (B.Brown 3, Ezquerra 2, Hughes, Hunt, Lewis, Moore, Price Noel, Taylor). Steals: 9 (B.Brown 3, Hunt 3, Ezquerra...
HOWARD 89, MOREHOUSE 65

Percentages: FG .423, FT .440. 3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (McNair 4-7, Richardson 2-2, Decker 1-1, Lacewell 1-1, Lamar 1-1, I.Williams 1-3, Diallo 0-1, White 0-1, Dix 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 27 (I.Williams 7, Dix 4, McNair 4, Richardson 4, Lacewell 3, Diallo 2,...
NC A&T 79, Hampton 67

NC A&T (9-11) Johnson 1-1 0-0 2, Robinson 4-8 0-2 9, Watson 6-13 4-6 16, Horton 5-9 0-0 12, Woods 9-17 5-7 27, D.Powell 2-4 3-7 7, Bettis 0-2 2-2 2, Duke 2-3 0-0 4, Filmore 0-1 0-0 0, Elliott 0-0 0-0 0, Brooks 0-0 0-0 0, Crews 0-0 0-0 0, Hamilton 0-0 0-0 0, McDuffie 0-1 0-0 0, G.Powell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 14-24 79.
HAMPTON, VA
Monday's Scores

Elkton-Lake Benton vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn., ppd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
L.A. Lakers 140, Houston 132

Percentages: FG .490, FT .742. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Green 3-10, Sengun 2-2, Mathews 2-3, Martin Jr. 2-5, Eason 1-1, Smith Jr. 1-4, Tate 0-1, Christopher 0-2, Gordon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sengun 4, Martin Jr. 2, Eason). Turnovers: 8 (Martin Jr. 2, Sengun...
Cleveland St. 72, Fort Wayne 60

CLEVELAND ST. (11-8) Johnson 3-5 4-4 10, Williams 6-7 0-0 12, Woodrich 3-10 0-0 8, Parker 6-10 0-0 12, Enaruna 7-13 10-11 24, Lowder 2-10 0-0 6, Hill 0-6 0-1 0, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0, Price 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-62 14-16 72. FORT WAYNE (12-7) Kpedi 5-8 3-5 13,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Ark.-Pine Bluff 77, Bethune-Cookman 71

ARK.-PINE BLUFF (8-11) Plet 5-11 1-5 11, Stokes 0-0 0-0 0, Doss 4-8 2-4 10, Curry 1-3 0-1 2, Ware 2-6 2-2 7, Milton 4-12 9-12 18, Harris 6-8 4-4 20, Greene 3-6 0-0 9, Reinhart 0-0 0-0 0, Virden 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 18-28 77. BETHUNE-COOKMAN (6-12) Henderson...
Saint Louis faces Loyola Chicago after Perkins' 27-point game

Saint Louis Billikens (12-6, 4-1 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (6-11, 0-5 A-10) BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits the Loyola Chicago Ramblers after Javonte Perkins scored 27 points in Saint Louis' 81-74 victory over the George Washington Colonials. The Ramblers have gone 4-3 in home games. Loyola Chicago gives up...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder play the Pacers

Indiana Pacers (23-22, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (21-23, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Oklahoma City into a matchup against Indiana. He ranks fifth in the NBA scoring 30.7 points per game. The Thunder are 13-9 in home games. Oklahoma City...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Top scorers meet in Memphis-Cleveland matchup

Cleveland Cavaliers (28-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (30-13, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's best scorers, Ja Morant and Donovan Mitchell, meet when Memphis and Cleveland face off. Morant ranks 10th in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game and Mitchell ranks ninth in the league averaging 28.4 points per game.
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL Playoff Glance

Jacksonville at Kansas City, 4:30 p.m. (NBC) N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m. (FOX) Cincinnati at Buffalo, 3 p.m. (CBS) Dallas at San Francisco, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC. NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30...
KANSAS STATE
Monday's Sports In Brief

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Dak Prescott outplayed Tom Brady, throwing for four touchdowns and running for another to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 31-14 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC wild-card playoff game. Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and played turnover-free...
TAMPA, FL

