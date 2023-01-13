Murray’s Fools Distillery opens new location
GLENVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Murray's Fools opened its new distillery and tasting room in Glenville. Murray's Fools said at least 75 percent of the fruits and grains it uses in it's liquor is sourced from New York State.
They produce vodka, brandy and single malt whiskey. The new location is on Amsterdam Road in Glenville.
