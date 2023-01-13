ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenville, NY

Murray’s Fools Distillery opens new location

By Courtney Ward
 4 days ago

GLENVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Murray’s Fools opened its new distillery and tasting room in Glenville. Murray’s Fools said at least 75 percent of the fruits and grains it uses in it’s liquor is sourced from New York State.

They produce vodka, brandy and single malt whiskey. The new location is on Amsterdam Road in Glenville.

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

